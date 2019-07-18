Midyear Housing Update: Near-Term Economic Weakness Forecast, But Rebound Later In 2020

Next week’s Q2 GDP report will give us the last long leading indicators we need to begin to project the 2020 economy through midyear.

But the less leading metrics, including construction employment, have only recently turned down, suggesting near-term weakness ahead.

The most leading housing metrics began to turn at the end of 2017 through early 2018. In the past few months, several may have bottomed.

The housing sector is an important long leading indicator, tending to turn a year or more before GDP, jobs, and production.

Introduction

I haven’t updated my housing analysis for a little while. Now that we are halfway through the year, and with Q2 GDP and its two long leading indicators to be reported next week, which will complete the set I need to project one year forward, let’s take a more detailed look at this most leading sector.

Housing data tends to progress in a typical order

To begin with, as I have said many times, interest rates lead housing sales. Here is the graph of the YoY change in mortgage rates (inverted, blue) vs. the YoY% change in single-family permits (red)First, the long-term look:

And here is the close-up of the past eight years, showing the lag of about 4 to 8 months:

When it comes to housing sales and construction themselves, there is an entire procession of metrics. In the chronological order in which they tend to turn, they are:

New home sales (but these are very volatile, noisy, and heavily revised).

Permits, both overall and single-family (with single-family being the least volatile of all the most leading indicators).

Real private residential fixed construction as a share of GDP (as leading as permits, even less volatile, but reported only once a quarter with a lag).

Starts (slightly less leading than permits, and much more volatile).

Real private residential construction spending (less leading, but much less volatile than permits).

Housing under construction (the least volatile of any in the series).

Housing completions.

Residential construction employment (from the monthly jobs report).

To show you the progression without it looking like hopeless spaghetti, here are three graphs in the order set forth above.

First, new home sales (blue), single-family permits (red), and real private construction spending as a share of GDP (green):

Next, here are overall permits (red) and overall housing starts (blue), and housing under construction (green):

Finally, here again is housing under construction (green), completions (blue), and residential construction employment (red):

All of the first six metrics tend to lead the overall economy (typified by GDP, industrial production, and payrolls) by a year or more. The most exacting estimate, from UCLA Prof. Edward Leamer, is that real private residential fixed construction as a share of GDP tends to turn before the economy as a whole by an average of 5 to 7 quarters.

Before I turn to the most current state of affairs, let me also compare permits (red) with house prices as measured by Case-Schiller:

The point here is simply that sales turn before prices turn. In fact, it is the turn in weakness or strength in sales, when noticed by realtors and sellers, that leads to the turn in prices.

So now let’s zoom in on the past 24 months of the best of these metrics.

As shown in the first graph below, as expected, new home sales turned down first, followed by permits, followed by new residential construction spending:

Note that new home sales appear to have bottomed at the end of last year, and although May saw a substantial decline, the three-month moving average in the past few months has been at one-year highs. Meanwhile, overall permits and construction spending have continued to decline.

Now, here are single-family permits again (red), together with housing completions (blue), and residential construction employment over the past 18 months:

Single-family permits peaked in February 2018. Completions peaked over 12 months later, in March 2019. So may have residential construction employment, although June’s number was only -0.1% lower than that. But unlike overall permits, single-family permits may well have made a bottom two months ago.

Since single-family permits improved in the second quarter while overall permits declined, it is unclear in which direction residential investment will go in next week’s Q2 GDP report. But the trend since early 2018 has been down — except for the fact that single-family permits probably made their bottom in April, and have been up in the two months since.

Conclusion

In any event, the strong suggestion from the most leading components of housing is that the economy as a whole will start to get meaningfully stronger at about mid year 2020.

In the meantime, the downtrend in construction, completions, and perhaps already employment are likely to continue at least through the end of this year. And since residential construction spending is a leading component of overall employment, the signs are that jobs reports will weaken in the second half of 2019 compared with the first half.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.