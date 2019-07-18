Repay Holdings Corporation: Another SPAC Listing To Watch Closely For A Spike

Special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, deals have been a day trader's dream lately. Due to their very minuscule floats, these listings have gone on roller coaster extremes immediately after the business combinations occur with spikes ranging from 200% to 5,000%. They tend to drop back down again a few days to a few weeks later once shares and warrants get registered and the float grows exponentially from sellers and warrant exercises. Three recent examples that I have followed closely have been Akerna Corp. (KERN), The Peck Company, Inc. (PECK), and Phunware, Inc. (PHUN). KERN and PECK started trading around a month ago and their extreme volatility since then can be summarized by looking at their charts.

Data by YCharts

KERN started trading on June 17th. After two relatively quiet and low volume days in the teens, it spiked to $50 on June 19th and to over $70 in early trading on the next day before eroding all of those gains since. PECK initially tanked to $5.00 on June 19th, then rose as high as $26 on only 400,000 shares traded the next day before tanking back to the $6 since. PHUN has been the most extreme example, moving from $10 to as high as $550 to around $2 today since its business combination that occurred early in the year.

Data by YCharts

These three examples perfectly demonstrate the risk and extreme volatility around SPAC deals, with the prime trading factor being their small float. When PHUN started trading, its float was less than 200,000 shares. At that size, just a handful of players can control a stock price. PHUN's move was so extreme that the SEC recently approved a NASDAQ proposal for increased minimum liquidity standards for SPAC business combinations. So don't expect another 5,000% move on thin air.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) recently became public after undergoing a business combination with SPAC Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. (TBRG). I have purchased RPAY shares and continue to watch it closely in expectation of a spike. I don't expect the move to be as extreme to the upside or downside as these prior three examples since this SPAC deal was much larger and RPAY is much more mature in its operations.

BTIG released a $16 target based on 15 times the company's FY2021E adjusted EBITDA of $66M. The transaction was consummated at $10 or at a 15x multiple of expected 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $44 million.

Source: investor presentation, dated May 9, 2019

While these numbers suggest that RPAY is being valued correctly at around $12-13 right now, the market may be significantly more friendly to a growing Fintech play in the payments processing space. A favorite larger comparable for bulls is Square, Inc. (SQ). Square is trading at nearly 10x EV/Revenue and over 1,000x EV/EBITDA. If RPAY was to trade at 10x of its $130 million in revenue achieved in 2018, the stock price would be over $20.

BTIG used the more tepid comparables of i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV), Global Payments Inc. (GPN), Total System Services, Inc. (TSS), and EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) to come up with its 15x 2021 EBITDA target:

Source: BTIG research report on RPAY, dated July 15, 2019

The BTIG report may be slightly conservative; merely using the average 16x multiple instead of 15x would lead to a $17 target. All of these companies with the exception of IIIV trade at trailing EV/EBITDA multiples of well above 20, suggesting that RPAY has immediate upside to come in line with these peers based on historical data as well as forward-looking estimates. A 25 multiple on $38 million of trailing EBITDA leads to a $15 stock price based on 55.5 million shares outstanding.

While a target of $15-16 implies slight upside from RPAY's current price of $12-13, it can also serve as a word of warning if the stock does take off and short-term flippers and day traders decide to chase it above $20. Fundamentally, the stock is slightly undervalued, but the key metric to pay attention to right now to assess its ability to go on a major run is its float.

RPAY has 55.5 million shares outstanding, comprising of the following:

Source: investor presentation, dated May 9, 2019

This total excludes the exercise of 33.8 million warrants into 8.45 million shares, but warrants are not exercisable until 30 days after the business combination, so they won't have any impact on the float for a few weeks. Warrants would also bring in cash at $11.50 per share, so the dilution would be partially offset by the improved cash balance. It also excludes management earn-out shares of 7.5 million which would have an impact on long-term valuation but not short-term float.

Repay shareholders are in a six-month lock-up while a "certain" amount of PIPE shareholders have agreed to a lock-up period of 120 days in exchange for 8 million warrants that can be exercised into 2 million shares. The ratio of locked shares per warrant was not disclosed, but if it is at a one-for-one ratio, that would leave 5.5 million PIPE shares available to be traded in institutional hands. Based on the information given, it is difficult to come up with an exact float figure, but it should be in the few million range.

RPAY has publicly-traded warrants (RPAYW) with an $11.50 strike price and five years to expiry. They trade at essentially no time value at this time, so they are also something to watch in the case of an arbitrage play or merely investing for cheap long-term upside. I am trading the stock rather than the warrants right now as I saw the warrants of KERN, PECK, and PHUN badly underperform each stock while they were in spike mode, trading well below their intrinsic value. I may consider selling the stock and buying the warrants if a spike does occur on RPAY while the warrants stay relatively stagnant, creating a sizable arbitrage opportunity.

I believe that RPAY is a strong candidate for a short-term spike. Though it will be every trader for themselves if and when that spike occurs. Short-term catalysts for that spike include any positive news/promotional event that comes with being a publicly-listed entity, increased analyst coverage that supports BTIG's bullish outlook and the announcement of Q2 financial results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.