EVI Industries - Airing The Dirty Laundry

EVI Industries (EVI) stands out as an overvalued company even in a market setting all time highs. In EVI we are talking about a company that really offers little to nothing in terms of innovation, has no real competitive moat, and exists in a competitive low margin industry. The company is simply a distributor, a middle man. Investors who were unfamiliar with EVI, and were provided its valuation metricssuch as its price to earnings multiple of 130, would most likely assume we were dealing with a software or early stage biotechnology company. The valuation makes even less sense when looking at EVI’s profitability metrics. EVI is unlikely to be able to increase its razor thin profit margin of 1.50% or return on equity 4.4% substantially. The company also comes with a sizeable debt load. While the average annual earnings growth of 9% per year for the last five years may seem adequate or even good, keep in mind it’s starting from a low base and that the latest quarter over quarter earnings actually show a sharp drop.

The Buy and Build Strategy

EVI is a distributor that sells, leases and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment as well as steam and hot water boilers. The share price has increased over 1000% in the past five years while the S&P rose by 50% during the same period. Sales and net income have increase by 343% and 48%, respectively from 2014 to 2018. This is all positive. However, the pace of acquisitions has probably already peaked. We think it is more likely that some manufacturers will be competing with EVI by buying some smaller distributors or at least taking care of more of their own distribution. One driver for this is that manufacturers want to gain more control of their distribution chains. For manufacturers, dealing with a distributor that is also selling the equipment of their competitors is likely not an ideal proposition, to say the least. They also somewhat lose control of customer data and relationships by using an independent distributor.

The company grew its operations via a string of acquisitions. The numerous acquisitions are part of what the company calls its ‘Buy-and-Build Growth Strategy’. There is definitely a lot of ‘Buy’ going on, with the company completing numerous acquisitions of industrial and commercial laundry equipment and part distributors in the last few years. The company acquired these distributors along with some of their liabilities. Frequently these acquisitions involve issuing shares in addition to cash which of course means existing shares are diluted. The company freely states this in its latest 10-K:

“In addition, acquisitions have in the past resulted in, and are expected in the future to result in, dilutive issuances of the Company’s equity securities and the incurrence of debt.”

The current high share price of EVI makes issuing stock to cover portions of an acquisition more attractive. However, acquisition targets can see the same metrics that investors do; they can see that EVI has had a massive run up and appears overvalued. We view it unlikely that future acquisition targets will be open to compensation in shares. They know the industry’s margins and growth prospects or lack thereof which will be touched on in the sections that follow.

The company says the ‘build’ component of the strategy involves implementing a growth culture at the acquired businesses and potentially doing things like expanding service capabilities. Given the profitability metrics provided in the table below we believe the EVI would be hard pressed to justify the acquisitions with the usual lines about benefiting from synergies between the company and its acquired businesses.

Source: finviz

The Cost of Growth

Sales have grown at an impressive clip thanks almost entirely to the acquisition spree. Sales grew by an annual average of 33% over the last five years while earnings grew by an annual average of nine percent over the same period. Cash flow is another story. Potential investors really need to consider the risks being assumed by the debt load this growth strategy brings with it. We think the key figures investors need to consider are cash flow from operations in relation to capital expenditures and cash paid for acquisitions. The interest expense is another key figure given the long term debt to equity currently stands at 0.52.

Source: SEC Filings: 10-K’s

Earnings growth was fairly stagnant until the acquisitions started. Along with the earnings growth came the jump in long term debt and associated interest expense. Clearly this is a company taking advantage of a low interest rate environment and benefiting from the nice economic backdrop with low unemployment. Even with the low interest rates, margins are super thin. It does not leave much room to spare if borrowing costs increase.

Additionally, the market is pricing in substantial revenue and earnings growth from here based on the multiple being applied to the business. If revenue and earnings growth do not continue at a rapid pace, a revaluation would likely result in a dramatic decline in the shares. Why is the market applying a 130 multiple to a laundry equipment distributor? If growth levels off for any reason, such as a slowdown in the acquisition spending spree or a recession, EVI has far further to fall than most. The current environment provides companies like EVI with cheap capital to finance acquisitions. This easy source of funds would disappear or at least come at a much higher cost with a negative turn in the economy.

Supplier Concentration

Supplier concentration presents a real risk that potential investors need to fully understand. The company purchases commercial and industrial laundry machines, boilers and other products from a number of suppliers for distribution. However, in 2018 only four manufacturers accounted for 76% of the company’s purchases. Clearly, losing any one of these suppliers would have a substantial impact on the company’s operations. Another thing to keep in mind about this is that EVI’s profit margin will always be constrained for if it starts creeping up too much, manufacturers will think hard about cutting out the middle man. Why would they want to give up more of the profits than they need to? Who has the leverage in negotiations? EVI will have a hard time ever generating attractive profit margins. See the previous table with current profitability metrics for more clarity on this. In addition to the laundry and dry cleaning distribution business being highly competitive, several manufacturers already sell directly to the customer. The incentive to increase direct selling will undoubtedly increase in proportion to the profits of the distributors like EVI.

A Positive Note

One positive note for EVI is that it appears to have a fairly diverse customer base including laundry plants, hotels, cruise lines, hospitals, nursing homes, government institutions and laundromats. Its largest customer accounted for 8% of the company’s revenue. Additionally, the commercial and industrial dry-cleaning equipment and boiler distribution business is highly competitive and fragmented. Most of these competitors are independently owned. This may indicate that the industry is in need of consolidation lending itself to the type of buy and build strategy EVI is pursuing. Our view is that it’s just not an attractive industry and will always be a low margin business with suppliers having the upper hand in negotiations. The constant risk of manufacturers taking care of their own distribution should have never allowed a valuation like that of EVI to ever exist. The size of the opportunity here and the valuation belie reality. There is no competitive moat.

A Controlling Shareholder

Henry Nahmad is the Chairman and CEO and owns about 62.5% of the company’s shares. This may also partially explain why the stock has maintained its high valuation as such a large share of the business is owned by a single person. Interestingly, Henry is the nephew of Albert Nahmad the CEO of Watsco (WSO), a large HVAC/R distributor. Henry was head of M&A at Watsco which is where he leaned the “buy-and-build” playbook. The slides from ADW Capital Management, an investor in EVI, provide some company history and the importance of the Nahmad family in the business.

The Crazy Valuation

We feel that the market’s current valuation of this company has become irrational. EVI is trading at about 525% of our fair value based on a DCF model.

In order to get to our fair value figure ,we used a simple five year discounted cash flow model using a 10% discount rate. We started with the current EPS of $0.28 and assumed earnings would grow at the same rate for the next five years as they did for the last five, a 9% annual average. A P/E of 26x was assumed in year 5. While we still think applying a multiple of 26x to a laundry equipment distributor is expensive at least it’s not totally crazy – like using a multiple over a 100 for a distributor.

Twenty-six, coincidentally is the multiple currently being applied to the previously mentioned Watsco, a company that grew earnings by an annual average of 11.9% over the last five years and currently yields 3.88%. Watsco is not cheap either but at least there is a dividend yield and less debt to tempt investors with that one. There are really no other publicly traded laundry and dry cleaner distributors to look at for comparison. The DCF model used for EVI did not assume any increase in the share count. Obviously, the share count is likely to increase if the growth strategy implementation continues as discussed above further limiting upside in the shares.

What is the Growth Opportunity?

Eventually, investors will realize that the growth expectations being implied by EVI’s valuation are greatly exaggerated. In one way, this can already be seen by looking at its suppliers. Consider one of EVI’s suppliers, Whirlpool (WHR), which currently trades at a forward P/E of 9x and a price to sales ratio of only 0.44. Analysts are predicting a moderate 5% annual growth rate for Whirlpool over the next five years. One reason for this somewhat muted valuation is that these companies see a greater impact that most during recessions as their prospects are heavily tied to residential and commercial construction activity. Whirlpool’s stock price was cut in half in 2008. Obviously, distributors will get squeezed in times like this.

There do not seem to be any areas of substantial growth in laundry equipment. The Laundromat business in the U.S. is a no growth industry. Per an IBISWorld market research report, annual growth in the industry was -0.1% from 2013 through 2018. The commercial washing machine manufacturing industry in the U.S. is only slightly more attractive which saw an annual average growth rate of 3.4% from 2014 through 2019. Basically, it seems like investors in EVI are assuming massive growth can be achieved via the roll-up strategy. To say this is unlikely would be a massive understatement.

Risks

The risk to taking on a short position here is that the company is able to continue its stretch of phenomenal sales growth. Additionally, the company could start to show margin improvement in the business which is actually the opposite of what has been happening with operating margins decreasing every year for the last five years. Operating margins decreased to 4.6% in 2018 from 5.7% in 2017.

Final Thoughts

Valuations like this may be common for high flying software companies. However, an astronomical valuation like this for a laundry equipment distributor makes EVI a truly odd situation. Investors comfortable taking Short positions should take a look at EVI. We consider this a very attractive risk-reward proposition on the short side. There are no options available for EVI so an outright short is the only way to take a position. Clearly, we are not the only ones that find EVI to be an interesting short candidate. The current short float stands at 23%. If EVI were trading at the same multiple as HVAC distributor Watsco, its share price would be $7.28 or 80% from its current price of $36.53. Granted, we cannot explain how the shares ever became so richly valued; we find further upside from here should be hard to come by.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.