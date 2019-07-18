A Weak Outlook Could Sink National Oilwell Varco

We could be at peak economy, which does not bode well for oil-related names.

Source: National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) reports quarterly earnings July 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.09 billion and eps of -$0.06. The revenue estimate implies 6% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Short Cycle Businesses Could Gain Traction

I have been calling for a slowdown in the global economy for a while. In December, Schlumberger (SLB) rang the alarm on North America and warned a decline in fracking activity could stymie revenue for oil services firms. E&P in the oil patch faltered shortly thereafter. Firms with exposure to North America land drilling reported dismal results for the region in Q4 2018. The bad news leaked into 2019 as well.

In Q1 2019, National Oilwell reported revenue of $1.9 billion, a 19% decline Q/Q. Each of its key segments experienced declines.

Wellbore Technologies revenue fell 9% due to pricing pressure and a decline in drilling activity in North America. Certain customers deferred equipment deliveries, which hurt Completions & Production. Revenue from segments related to North America land drilling declined 17% to about $1.4 billion.

Rig Technologies revenue fell 25% due to seasonal declines in service and repair work, and a fall-off in offshore projects. This segment may not pick up unless oil prices remain above $70 for a protracted period. Otherwise, deep water projects may not be profitable enough for big oil to commit to. Compared to much bigger players in North America land drilling, National Oilwell's revenue decline was much more pronounced.

Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) are both projecting a sequential revenue increase in Q2. If revenue rebounds then it will likely be driven by a resurgence in North America. The question remains, "How long will it last?" The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended June 12th fell 8 to 1,075 versus the previous week; this reflected a double-digit decrease Y/Y. Shale plays may not be fully committed to opening up the spigots. Secondly, if oil prices become dependent on global economic growth instead OPEC supply cuts then that could be bearish for oil services firms.

Will EBITDA Rebound

In Q1 National Oilwell's EBITDA was punished. Gross profit fell 37% Q/Q and gross margin fell 400 basis points. SG&A expense declined 6%, much less than the decline in gross profit. As a result, EBITDA fell 50% Q/Q to $129 million. EBITDA margin of 7% was down 400 basis points versus Q4 2018. Management may have been taken by surprise by the sharp downturn. However, the company is excellent at managing costs during an industry downturn. If may have to. The economic outlook is so dismal that the Federal Reserve is contemplating cutting interest rates after raising them in December.

I expect National Oilwell to cut into SG&A costs in Q2 and for the second half of 2019. This is a must if the company wants to maintain margins and stem cash burn. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$145 million during the quarter. I believe it is paramount for the company to hold cash burn to a minimum going forward. Management will likely to speak to its cost containment efforts on the earnings call in order to assuage investors. National Oilwell has $1.3 billion of cash on hand, which is solid liquidity. Maintaining its liquidity in the face of potential economic headwinds could separate it from lesser-capitalized oil services names.

Conclusion

National Oilwell's short cycle businesses will likely perk up in Q2. Management's outlook for the rest of the year could drive sentiment for the stock. NOV trades at nearly 11x trailing 12 months EBITDA, which I find too robust for a cyclical name. The stock is down over 50% Y/Y. I do not see a reason to own it at these levels. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.