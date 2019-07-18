Google's Next Generation Of Gaming Seems To Miss The Mark

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) through Google Search serves up answers all day long. The company’s foray into a streaming video game service was supposed to offer “the Netflix of games.” Gamers could watch a game on YouTube, then be playing the game on almost any device in just seconds. It sounds great, hardcore and casual gamers could avoid the cost of consoles and expensive gaming PCs. Stadia may at some point live up to its promise. However, at present, the company seems to have created a solution that doesn’t really solve a problem. In fact, gamers looking at the service may be asking why would I bother?

A market that everyone wants, yet few understand

The video game market seems to be ripe for the taking. Prior to the rise of Fortnite, the industry was essentially dominated by just a few companies. Big name titles were released on a regular schedule and gamers were expected to dutifully buy the next big game or console.

In the last four years, the way gamers play has shifted.

Game Type 2014 2019 PC and MMO 28% 25% TV and Console 30% 26% Smartphone and Watch 24% 34% Tablet 9% 11%

(Source: WePC 2019 Video Game Industry Statistics, Trends & Data)

In short, users are playing more on their mobile devices and less on their PC and console.

Some sources suggest the mobile market may reach $100 billion by 2021. The worldwide video game market is expected to reach between $130 billion to $166 billion by 2021. Analysts believe Alphabet will reach around $188 billion in revenue by 2021. If 10% of this total market was taken by Stadia, this would suggest $13 billion to $17 billion of additional revenue for the tech giant. Unfortunately, the situation isn’t quite so simple.

Let’s look at what users are playing on mobile. As of this writing, the top 20 grossing apps on iOS includes 16 games.

(Source: iTunes Top Apps)

Some games are perennial big winners on mobile. Games like Fortnite, Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans, Minecraft, and Pokémon Go. These games have two things in common. They are free to start playing and rely on in-app purchases. Aside from Fortnite, most of these games have extremely simple controls, and some (Pokemon Go) rely on players exploring the real world to progress and play the game.

Investors who think millions upon millions will pay for a Stadia subscription should be asking why would they bother? Will Candy Crush Saga players pay $9.99 per month for Stadia so they can play a mobile game they already play for free? Do Call of Duty players who are highly motivated to compete in Black Ops IV multiplayer want to pay $120 per year after paying $59.99 for the game? Fortnite is already multi-platform and costs nothing. When investors start asking these hard questions, Stadia’s potential seems to lose its luster.

Free to play gamers generated $88 billion in revenue last year. Given the expected size of the industry, this is a massive chunk of the total. In addition, a study showed that though nearly 65% of U.S. adults play games, “the most popular genre is casual games.” While part of Stadia’s attraction is being able to play games on any platform, at present the type of mobile games that are most popular argues against Stadia’s adoption.

Alphabet seems to have forgotten a main reason why it developed Stadia

One of the reasons Stadia was developed was to bring gaming to a wider audience. Articles have suggested “a world which you don’t need expensive gaming equipment to play the next big release title.” The huge problem is the service seems like it won’t be living up to this promise anytime soon.

When it comes to avoiding the cost of expensive hardware, it’s almost like Alphabet doesn’t know how far the price of a Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox One S has fallen. The Stadia Founder’s Edition will cost $129. Included in this package is the Night Blue Stadia Controller, a Google Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia plus a three-month Stadia Buddy Pass. If we look at the annual cost of Stadia including the $9.99 per month for the remaining nine months, the total works out to $218.91. With the initial Founder’s Edition, gamers get Destiny 2: The Collection and the promise of “additional free games released regularly.”

What Alphabet seems to be ignoring is an Xbox One S with 1 TB of storage costs around $200. Gamers who are looking for a better deal, can get the same console with a game for around $20 to $25 more. Users who want to have access to multiplayer and more will likely buy a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, which is $59.99 per year. The first-year cost of an Xbox One S and Xbox Live Gold comes to about $267.

(Source: Xbox Live Gold)

At first this would seem to argue for Stadia as a superior solution to a traditional Xbox console. However, the reality is somewhat different. Xbox Live Gold gives, “up to $700 in free games during a year of membership.” Above and beyond the free games, Gold gives discounts of 50% to 75% on games, add-ons, and more. It’s difficult to make the argument for spending roughly $50 less in the first year to subscribe to Stadia, when this significant value gap seems to exist. After the first year, the valuation gap widens.

After the initial purchase of an Xbox One S console, the gamer only needs to pay $59.99 per year for Xbox Live Gold, or $5 a month. Compared to $9.99 per month for Stadia, the user would save $60 per year. At the outset, gamers who choose Stadia are getting one game with an undetermined number of free titles to come. The remainder of games would need to be purchased individually. When Stadia chief Phil Harrison was asked about discounts on games he said, “I don’t know why it would be cheaper.” This may be a significant barrier to adoption as well. Gamers who already own their favorite games would essentially have to re-buy the same games to play on Stadia.

It’s true that gamers could play on Stadia using a traditional PC, keyboard and mouse setup, but doesn’t that seem to ignore the whole avoiding buying expensive gaming equipment? According to Microsoft, there are more than 60 million Xbox Live subscribers. Stadia has a big hill to climb, and at current pricing, there doesn’t seem to be a great reason to choose Stadia over existing solutions.

The promise of the future versus the current reality

With headlines like, “How Much Of Gaming Will Be Left After Google Stadia” or “Stadia, Subscriptions, And The Death Of Game Ownership,” investors are being fed big promises. When it comes to the reality of Alphabet’s near-term, the company is still a search and cloud play.

Nearly 71% of the company’s revenue last quarter was from its Google Properties division. If we drop down to Alphabet’s core operating cash flow, even if we eliminate the $1.7 billion fine, cash flow declined year-over-year by 3.6%. With top line revenue increasing by 19% in constant currency, there seem to be some challenges in the middle of the income statement.

Part of the issue was a near 20% increase in R&D spending. Given Alphabet is a technology company it’s not surprising to see a big commitment to R&D given the company’s Cloud focus, push forward with Stadia, and other projects. Connected to Alphabet’s higher expenses, we see that the company carries almost 22% more employees compared to last year. Higher expenses and more employees help explain some of the decline in operating cash flow.

In fact, if we compare how much core free cash flow Alphabet generated per dollar of revenue to Microsoft, the numbers aren’t pretty. Last quarter, Alphabet generated $0.17 per $1 of revenue whereas Microsoft produced almost double the amount at $0.30 per $1 of revenue. Alphabet trades at a forward P/E of about 25, and over the next five years analysts are calling for EPS growth of 14.2%.

On the flip side, Microsoft pays a 1.3% yield that is growing while Alphabet provides no income at all. While the company’s forward P/E is somewhat higher at 29.8, its five-year expected annual EPS growth is also expected to be slightly higher at 14.8%. While investors and some writers get very excited about the potential of Stadia, the service leaves a lot to be desired in its current form. Until Alphabet can get its operating cash flow back on track, investors in the shares should tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.