First Look At Medallia's $255 Million IPO

Founded in 2000, Medallia helps businesses capture data from customers and employees in order to drive change decisions. Its first enterprise client was Hilton Hotels.

Medallia, a customer experience software company, has filed to go public and is aiming to raise north of a quarter billion dollars in its IPO.

There's a general sense in the markets that the IPO window is only going to be open for a little while longer, and many more small/mid-cap technology companies are trickling in with their filings. The latest company to raise its hand is Medallia (MDLA), an enterprise software company specializing in customer experience (NYSE:CX) that has filed for a $255 million IPO. Medallia joins a long list of fellow tech companies going public this year, and so far, results for the group have been rather mixed.

Still, there's a lot that Medallia brings to the table. Key among them is the fact that it's backed by a star-studded group of investors, led by the venerable Sequoia Capital. In the nearly two decades since its founding, Medallia has made it all the way through to its Series F round, raising a cumulative $325 million in capital. Its funding history is shown in the timeline below, courtesy of Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Medallia funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

The presence of an A-list backer will give Medallia the patina of quality that is so vital in small-cap IPOs, but that's not all that Medallia has going for it. Having notched more than $300 million in revenues last year, Medallia also has some scale under its belt. And to its credit, margins are improving as well. On top of that, Medallia has also opted for a single-class stock structure in its IPO. Unlike many modern technology companies that split into dual or sometimes triple-class offerings in order to offer founders and early backers outsized voting control, Medallia only has a single class of common stock - giving all owners equal voting rights as new IPO investors.

One of the big questions surrounding this IPO, however, is competition. Though Medallia's CX sector isn't one of the most crowded areas within enterprise software, the company is up against some sizable competition. SurveyMonkey (SVMK), a well-known survey software company that's around the same scale as Medallia, went public earlier this year (you can read my bullish take on SurveyMonkey here). In addition to SurveyMonkey, Medallia is also up against Qualtrics, a company that was snatched up by software titan SAP (SAP) right before its own IPO.

Regardless, Medallia certainly isn't being shy about its IPO. In setting its initial pricing range at $16 to $18 per share, the company is asking for an initial valuation of $1.9 to $2.2 billion - a huge leap for a company that wasn't widely viewed as a "unicorn" before its IPO filing.

Medallia is expected to begin trading on July 19, but there's a lot more information in the company's S-1 filing that we can dive through in preparation for the IPO:

Cloud-based, AI-driven tools to improve customer experience

The umbrella term "customer experience" is a rather vague moniker for an admittedly broad space. At its core, the Medallia Experience Cloud - the company's flagship offering - helps businesses to capture both structured and unstructured data from its customers, employees, and any other stakeholders that interact with Medallia's clients in order to drive business transformation. According to Medallia, the company's software captures and analyzes over 4.9 billion "experiences" annually and perform 8 trillion calculations.

Medallia's ability to capture data is omni-channel, meaning that it works across a variety of mediums: email, web, applications, social networks, chat/SMS, voice calls, and connected devices. Its built-in AI engine, dubbed Medallia Athena, then highlights recommended actions based on the captured data in order to improve customer ROI.

Here's an example of what an individual customer profile looks like in the Medallia interface:

Figure 2. Medallia UI example Source: Medallia marketing site

All built on the Medallia Experience Cloud, the company offers four primary product suites: Customer Experience (CX), Business Experience (NYSE:BX) for B2B interactions, Employee Experience (EX), and Product Experience (NYSE:PX) to capture user feedback throughout a product's lifecycle. The company also offers several add-on modules with various niche use cases.

Like most other enterprise SaaS companies, Medallia's product is primarily delivered as a subscription. The company relies heavily on a direct sales force to drive revenue, and growing sales headcount is a key catalyst to growth.

Medallia is "approaching 600 customers," the majority of them skewing toward large-cap, blue-chip customers. Its first enterprise client was Hilton (HLT); since then, the company has expanded to a wide breadth of Fortune 500 companies across various industries:

Figure 3. Medallia anchor customers Source: Medallia S-1 filing

Financial overview and valuation

The meat of Medallia's S-1 filing, of course, lies in its financial revelations. Here's a look at the company's summary financials:

Figure 4. Medallia FY19 and 1Q20 financials Source: Medallia S-1 filing

Medallia grew 20% y/y in FY19 to $313.6 million revenues. Perhaps in a manufactured attempt to look better prior to its IPO, Medallia accelerated revenue growth sharply in 1Q20, growing 32% y/y to $94.6 million. As seen in the tables above, the majority of Medallia's revenues is attributed to subscription fees, deriving 77% of 1Q20's revenue mix (down two points from 79% in the year-ago quarter).

As most software investors know, billings often presents a better picture of longer-term revenue growth. Medallia's billings have accelerated as well in the first quarter of this year, up 30% y/y versus 24% y/y for the full year FY19:

Figure 5. Medallia billings Source: Medallia S-1 filing

Margins are improving as well. Medallia notched two points of subscription gross margin gains to 81% (up from 79% in the year-ago quarter), while total gross margins shot up to 65% (up four points from 61% in the year-ago quarter), driven as well by a positive turn in professional services margins, whereas services had been performed below cost in the prior-year quarter.

And unlike most of its recent IPO peers, Medallia has intermittently been able to produce positive cash flows - though this year, Q1 OCF is down slightly to $18.2 million despite the revenue growth and gross margin gains:

Figure 6. Medallia OCF

Source: Medallia S-1 filing

As previously mentioned, Medallia has set its initial pricing range at $16-$18 per share. At the $17 midpoint of that range, and with 121.6 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Medallia would have a market cap of $2.07 billion if it opened at that price (though tech IPOs rarely begin trading at or below their initial IPO price).

After netting out the $64.5 million of cash on Medallia's balance sheet as well as the $203.7 million in cash it expects to raise from the IPO, Medallia would have an enterprise value of $1.80 billion. If we assume that FY20 revenues grow at 25% y/y relative to FY19, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $392 million for the year, indicating that Medallia is valuing itself at an incredibly modest 4.6x EV/FY20 revenues. For comparison, SurveyMonkey is currently trading at >7x revenues, despite being at a slower growth rate (revenues grew at just 17% y/y in its most recent quarter).

Key takeaways

At first blush, Medallia's IPO appears cheaply valued - as long as its opening IPO price doesn't stray too far from its initial pricing ranges. In a year where many hot IPOs have rocketed on to double-digit forward revenue multiples, finding a bona fide SaaS company trading at a modest single-digit forward revenue valuation is rare.

In addition to a modest price, Medallia also has the advantages of a world-class VC backer, a sizable revenue scale with top-notch Fortune 500 clients, and a respectable ~30% growth rate. Keep a close eye on this company as it gears up to go public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.