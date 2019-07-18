NL Industries: Tremendous Discount And The Main Liability Is Gone, Again

However, there's now a new settlement involving all the defendants instead of just NL Industries.

Maybe this time it will be green?

A while ago, I wrote an article on NL Industries (NL) titled "NL Industries, Trading At A Massive Discount, Has Seen A Critical Development". At that time, NL Industries had just reached a settlement with California to resolve its lead paint lawsuit.

Also at that time, NL Industries traded at a 48.2% discount to NAV (Net Asset Value) given the prices CompX International (CIX), Valhi (VHI) and Kronos Worldwide (KRO) traded at. Due to the nature of the settlement, the discount to NAV should have compressed. And for a while, the discount to NAV did compress, leading to the closure of the then-existing pair trade (Long NL, short KRO).

However, the sun shone only rather briefly. Two things happened:

The settlement that NL Industries had reached with California was turned down by the court:

Also in September 2018, the trial court denied approval of the settlement agreement, finding among other things that the settlement agreement did not meet the standards for a "good faith" settlement under applicable California law.

China weakness became the main story in the market, leading to large downside in commodities producers including Kronos Worldwide, to which NL Industries is levered.

On account of these factors, NL Industries' discount to NAV started widening aggressively again, and NL plunged. Indeed, as June drew to a close, NL traded at a 70% discount to NAV.

Fast forward to yesterday. Yesterday a new settlement was reached with California. And this time, all three defendants in the lead paint lawsuit were a part to it. That means NL Industries, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Conagra Brands (CAG). This new settlement again seems positive, for several reasons:

It puts a definite value on the liability, $305 million, and this is below the previous potential liability ($409 million, in the absence of a deal). This value is to be divided between the three companies (not necessarily equally), so NL's share shouldn't deviate much from the original agreement (NL has already booked $77 million in liabilities for the case).

This amount is to be paid over six years, with the first $75 million installment (between the three companies) later this year. NL front-loaded the settlement ($60 million in current liabilities), so this is again better than assumed.

The three paint companies did not assume any guilt in the settlement.

Current NAV

With the California liability behind NL's back, and with $77 million in liabilities already in the books, we can again look to its NAV for guidance.

Using yesterday's closes for NL, CIX, VHI and KRO, along with de-consolidating CIX from NL's balance sheet, and remembering that NL holds...

...10.8 million CompX International shares,

14.4 million Valhi shares, and

35.2 million Kronos Worldwide shares...

...the current NAV per NL share is $10.74. With NL trading at $4.00, this means it currently trades at a massive 62.7% discount to NAV. This is not the largest discount it ever traded at, but it's still an amazingly large discount if we consider that there have even been times where the discount was near 0%, and NL still had an unknown California lead paint liability.

Conclusion

NL Industries (and others) again settled the California lead paint lawsuit. This time, it looks like the issue is done with for good.

Yet, NL still trades at a massive discount to NAV. I'd expect this discount to narrow from here on.

Fears of China's economic weakness might mean that it's not a certainty NL's components will go up. However, given the tremendous discount to NAV, I believe NL can be seen as a pure long here. Due to that, my current position is to be long NL with no hedge, unlike the last time, where we were hedged with a KRO short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.