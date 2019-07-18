CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) reported earnings after the close of the market on Tuesday. The street was expecting EPS of $1.11 per share, but the company came in with actual results of $1.08 per share. They missed expectations by $0.03. This is not exactly the end of the line for this railroad stock.

Their top-line revenue for the quarter came in at $3.06B, missing by $80m.

The current stand-off between China and the U.S. is having some impact on their current business. Obviously, a deal between President Trump and Xi would help CSX to get their business back on track (pardon the pun).

The company's operating income did rise 2% from the prior quarter on continued efficiency gains, however.

The company also lowered its 2019 revenue forecast from $12.47B to $12.00-12.13B.

CSX Inc. has delivered a lot of alpha over the years. Alpha is all about the excess of total return in a stock vs. the total return of the market. CSX has not only delivered trainloads of products, but they have also delivered boxcars full of alpha to investors.

During my 22 years as a professional money manager research analyst, I have studied in depth both the value and momentum styles of investing. I have come to the conclusion that the answer to this debate lies somewhere in the middle.

I like stocks that are exhibiting momentum (alpha), but I also like for my holdings to make sense from a value proposition.

Let's first examine CSX Corp. from a momentum angle:

Data from BestStocksNowApp database

As you can see from the screenshot above, CSX has been one of the best large-cap performing, dividend-paying stocks on the tracks over the last one, three, five, and ten years.

This says a lot about the business model of the company, but even more about the management of the company. This Jacksonville, FL. based company has been blessed with excellent management over the years.

The fact that the stock has returned an annual average total return of almost 23% over per year over the last ten years is a testament to the company's excellent management and business model. More on the company's returns in a bit.

Whenever I see the management of a publicly-traded company being interviewed on one of the financial channels, I like to look up the results that they have achieved.

As a shareholder, that is my number one concern. How much money have they been putting into investors' pockets?

CSX has been a consistent performer for its shareholders over the years.

In addition to an annual total of almost 23% per year over the last ten years, the shares have an average annual return of 23.2% per year of the last five years.

Over the last three years, CSX has delivered an astonishing average annual total return of 42.1% per year. How about that alpha folks!

I would not expect that over the next three years, but that is the company's track record as it steps up the plate for current analysis.

During the last three years, it has lapped the market almost four times!

The stock is up 25% over the last year, while the market is up just 7.4%.

As you can see, the stock passes my momentum test with flying colors. When I compare the company's one, three, five, and ten-year performance, the shares earn an overall performance grade of "A." This is from among 5,305 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds in my database. I grade on the curve.

Here is what a ten-year chart of CSX currently looks like:

Now, we have to take a look at the current value proposition for CSX. After all, investing today is all about the next one, three, five, and ten years as opposed to the past. This is where valuation comes into play.

During my years as a research analyst, I learned to do five-year valuations on companies. After all, we project five-year growth rates. Why not pair that with a five-year target price.

Data from BestStocksNowApp database

When I take next year's earnings estimates for CSX and extrapolate them out at a growth rate of 13.9% over the next five years, I get potential earnings of $7.95.

Obviously, a lot can happen over the next five years, but right now, these are the expectations that the stock is going to trade on.

I use a market multiple of 17X on these potential earnings to come up with a five-year target price of almost $139 per share five years down the road. The stock also pays a current dividend yield of 1.26%. This gives the shares 76.6% upside potential over the next five years.

I like stocks that have 80% or more upside potential, but with this miss in their latest quarter, the stock is selling off and will more than likely drop down in that 80% or more upside potential range.

This miss of $0.03 per share in earnings expectations should have very little impact on the stocks five-year target price.

Knowing the five-year target price also takes a lot of emotion out of the equation. After all the headlines, bad press, upgrades, downgrades, etc., I stay focused on my five-year price target. This price target obviously changes each time the company reports earnings or guides higher or guides lower. I update price targets on all stocks each and every day. This latest report is no different.

This argument that there are a lot of stocks that are paying a much higher dividend yield than CSX does not carry much water with me. In most cases, stocks like IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), and others that sport big dividend yields are not growing their earnings anymore.

When stocks are not growing their earnings, it stunts capital appreciation and the potential to raise their dividend. CSX has been growing its earnings by an average annual rate of 17% per year over the last five years.

Furthermore, the company is expected to continue to grow its earnings at an average annual rate of 14% per year over the next five years.

By contrast, AT&T with its fat dividend yield of 6.1% has only grown its earnings at an annual rate of 7% per year over the last five years. But even worse than that, going forward, the consensus annual growth rate estimate is a paltry 4.5% per year.

That does not leave a lot of room for capital appreciation or dividend hikes.

Stocks follow earnings! I wrote about a superior dividend stock with returns even greater than CSX recently. Its earnings growth has led to astonishing total returns over the last one, three, five, and ten years. It has a small dividend yield, however.

Not only do stocks follow earnings, but indexes follow earnings, too. After all, indexes are made up of individual stocks. Why has the S&P 500 index been going up over the last ten years?

The answer to that question is easy! Because earnings of the S&P 500 have been going up over the last ten years. I wrote all about this, along with my recent forecast for the market in a recent article.

One of the most important rules to remember in the market is that stocks follow earnings.

CSX Corp. is a $64b large-cap dividend paying stock.

CSX Corp. is just one of 17 stocks that I currently own in my Dividend and Growth portfolio.

My Large-Cap (Premier Growth) buy and hold portfolio of 20 stock is up 29.3% year to date, while my Ultra-Growth buy and hold portfolio of just 18 stocks is up 38.2%

I apply the same momentum and valuation principles to these portfolios as I do to my Dividend Portfolio.

I will be writing about these portfolios and the stocks that grace them in future articles.

Thanks, for stopping by!

Bill Gunderson