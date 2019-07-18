eBay: Higher Profitability Doesn't Make Me Any More Comfortable Investing

Regardless of eBay's short-term margins, if it's unable to continue reinvigorating marketplace activity in the long term, it becomes an unviable company.

The company raised its full-year EPS outlook by about 2%, but cut its revenue growth projections at the same time.

eBay (EBAY), once one of the world's most popular technology companies, continues to limp along as the market cheers the absence of bad news. After reporting rather mixed Q2 results and mixed forward guidance, shares of eBay rallied more than 6%, bringing the stock's year-to-date gains above 40%:

Given eBay's robust year-to-date performance, along with the fact that barely any progress on the front that matters (GMV) has materialized, investors should reconsider their bullish position on eBay. In my view, this is a tired old company that has little room to run further.

Difficult to defend eBay's revenue cut

Let's look into the company's guidance update first:

Figure 1. eBay FY19 guidance Source: eBay Q2 investor presentation

For the full year, eBay has boosted its EPS view by 2% to $2.70-$2.75, relative to a prior outlook of $2.64-$2.70. The fact that eBay shares rose more than 6% on a profit guidance increase of barely 2% is already concerning, but even more so when we consider the fact that eBay also slashed its revenue forecast by 1% to $10.75-$10.83 billion, representing 2-3% y/y organic constant currency growth and lower than both its prior view of $10.85-$10.93 billion as well as consensus expectations of $10.92 billion.

I'm of the opinion that revenue matters a lot more than EPS for eBay. In my view, eBay is at a transformational crossroads in its lifecycle, when most consumers have already fled the auction-based e-commerce model in favor of sites like Amazon.com (AMZN). eBay's sluggish revenue growth has become building proof that the eBay model no longer has a place in the modern consumer market. Without an ability to reinvigorate revenue growth or transform its flagship business, eBay has no future. Any EPS tailwinds that eBay can capture now will be quickly wiped out if revenues continue to dwindle.

eBay's planned sale of StubHub doesn't help either. While downsizing in the face of an existential crisis is a common playbook item (look at GE (GE), for example), StubHub gave eBay a foot into the world of experiences and ticketing, which its Marketplace business sorely lacked. If the StubHub sale goes through, we're banking on eBay's ability to hawk more physical goods through its Marketplace, at a time when consumers - especially those in the US - are leaving the platform in droves.

The major remaining hope for eBay is its new payments service. The company has reported that 6,000 sellers have opted into the program, and has intermediated just over $600 million in GMV to date, with approximately 4% penetration in the US market:

Figure 2. eBay payments update Source: eBay Q2 investor presentation

Here's some further color on payments from CEO Devin Wenig's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Sellers on eBay managed payments are seeing good conversion and their buyers are able to pay using credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. Most sellers are saving on payment fees and they simplified their experience with eBay by managing their business in one place."

Still, despite eBay's good traction in its payments initiatives, I still view payments as a kind of "attach product" to its marketplace business. Without growth in marketplace transactions, eBay's payments platform can only go so far. Any tailwinds that payments can offer to revenue growth now will be eliminated once adoption becomes saturated.

Q2 download

Let's now parse through eBay's Q2 results in further detail. The company beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines this quarter, though the company's revenue beat - growing at 1.8% y/y to $2.69 billion - barely inched past Wall Street's expectations of $2.68 billion, or 1.4% y/y growth:

Figure 3. eBay revenue trends Source: eBay Q2 investor presentation

Similar to the past few quarters, a big piece driving eBay's revenue growth is a higher transaction take rate. In Q2, in fact, eBay notched a multi-quarter high in take rates at 9.4%. But this type of "growth" can only go so far. eBay has been bashed in the past by its sellers for exorbitant fees, and without raising its fees in any visible way that can spark seller outrage, the gains from transaction take rate growth has its limits.

GMV is what we need to see improving - unfortunately, eBay's GMV has more or less been "stuck" for the past several quarters:

Figure 4. eBay GMV trends Source: eBay Q2 investor presentation

As shown in the chart above, GMV growth only improved marginally to flat y/y growth, versus -1% in Q1. This was primarily due to a one-point improvement in the US GMV, which still remains quite poor at -5% y/y. As previously noted, the continuous dip in US GMV is a strong reflection of current market trends - consumers just aren't going to eBay anymore for their e-commerce needs. At the same time, eBay's International GMV growth showed its poorest quarter of growth yet in Q2, clocking in at just 2% y/y growth.

The US will continue to be an area of weakness for eBay, and the company is pointing to new tax legislation as one of the key drivers behind the sluggish performance. Wenig noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

One emerging challenge for our small business sellers in the U.S. is the rapidly evolving landscape for internet sales tax. At the start of the year, only a handful of states had active legislation requiring marketplaces to collect sales tax. By the end of the year, that number will grow to more than 30 states, and it'll cover the majority of U.S. GMV."

And while eBay noted stronger performance in Korea and Japan due to boosted advertising, it also cited macroeconomic pressures in Western Europe as the primary driver behind the International GMV slide.

The bottom line here: in my view, it's eBay's GMV that really counts when we're evaluating the company's long-tern viability. To me, it doesn't matter that eBay's EPS of $0.68 in the quarter beat Wall Street's mark of $0.62; if GMV continues to slide, eBay's earnings potential will continue a downward spiral in future quarters. Growth coming from payments initiatives or transaction take rate increases can only help revenue growth go so far, as both are ultimately tied to the dollar volume of transactions on eBay's marketplace platform.

Key takeaways

eBay has failed over multiple quarters to raise its GMV growth, and the biggest challenge it has identified to date - the US sales tax collection on online sales - has no clear remedy in sight. In my view, eBay remains a "dead stock." The company has risen by more than 40% since the start of the year, but when I look at GMV trends, I don't see a company that has suddenly lifted its prospects by 40% since the beginning of 2019 - at best, trends are flat if not declining.

At the same time, eBay is struggling under a $9.0 billion debt load ($3.0 billion in net debt, if we consider the company's cash balances) as well as a potentially distracting spinoff of its StubHub and Classifieds units. In my view, investors should lock in gains and go long elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.