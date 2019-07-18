Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 7/16/19

Includes: ANGI, CHAP, CNBKA, OTEL, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Otelco (OTEL),
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and
  • Angi Homeservices (ANGI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE), and
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Liberty Tax (OTCPK:TAXA),
  • Francesca's (FRAN),
  • York Water (YORW),
  • Wright Investors' Service (OTCPK:WISH),
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL),
  • Central & Eastern Europe Fund (CEE),
  • Square (SQ),
  • Shake Shack (SHAK),
  • Universal Display (OLED),
  • Okta (OKTA),
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR),
  • Dolby Labs (DLB),
  • Calavo Growers (CVGW),
  • Ares Mgt (ARES), and
  • AGCO (AGCO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$3,169,148

2

Cannell Capital

BO

Liberty Tax

TAXA

JB*

$741,298

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$486,155

4

Cross River Capital Mgt

BO

Francesca's

FRAN

JB*

$384,169

5

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$219,147

6

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

JB*,B

$70,838

7

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

JB*

$38,955

8

Hines Jeffrey R

CEO,PR,DIR

York Water

YORW

JB*

$17,403

9

Cove Street Capital

BO

Wright Investors Service

WISH

B

$16,112

10

Leoni Wolfgang Helmut

DIR

Central & Eastern Europe Fund

CEE

JB*

$11,273

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$15,928,238

2

Luxor Capital

BO

Angi Homeservices

ANGI

S

$10,992,294

3

Race Charles

O

Okta

OKTA

AS

$6,713,397

4

Brown Julia J

CTO

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$5,095,400

5

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$4,691,847

6

Arougheti Michael

F,CEO,PR,DIR

Ares Mgt

ARES

AS

$3,605,810

7

Richenhagen Martin

CB,CEO,DIR

AGCO

AGCO

AS

$3,471,300

8

Henry Alyssa

O

Square

SQ

AS

$3,252,400

9

Cole Lecil E

CB,CEO,DIR

Calavo Growers

CVGW

S

$3,236,535

10

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,870,600

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

