CBL Preferreds' Eye-Popping 20+% Yields Are Worth The Risk

Recently an article on "cigar butt investing" drew my attention to CBL and Associates (CBL) again. The company is one of many retail REITs that has dropped in value over the past few years as retail, malls and brick and mortar stores in general have fallen out of favor. On top of macro-trends impacting CBL, a recent lawsuit settlement and other issues led to the company suspending the common dividend, further hammering the stock. While I have had nothing to do with mall and other non-triple net retail REITs, I researched CBL common and D and E class preferred shares and opened an equally weighted position in both the common stock and the "D" preferreds. This article will discuss both the D and E classes. My goal with my investment in the D shares is to have the cumulative 20+% yield (yes, eye-popping to me too) serve as a bit of a hedge to the riskier investment in the common stock, DRIP the dividends to rapidly accumulate more shares, and have the chance to appreciate as it trades at a significant discount to face value. My next article will discuss both my original premise in investing in the common stock, and how I also am trading it, not just buy-and-hold investing as I normally do.

First A Bit of Background

I have been investing in REITs for a little over a decade, starting with an investment in Realty Income after reading a quarterly letter from Third Avenue Funds. When the company was profiled in the Real Estate Fund write-up, I liked the track record, value and yes, the fact that the company was headquartered just a few miles from my home. Over time I learned more about REITs, and slowly expanded into hospitality REITs. I also dabbled in preferred shares, learning the difference between cumulative and non-cumulative and callable vs. perpetual shares. As I am generally a risk-adverse value investor I tend to look for REITs trading at discounts to NAV or book value with FFO/AFFO coverage of their dividend and payouts in the 4-8% range. Currently my securities portfolio has three triple-net REITs (O, SRC, and VER) and two hospitality REITs (HT and CDOR). I have stayed away from mall-oriented REITs after seeing much of the value-destruction in these stocks over the past years despite a strong economy with low unemployment, ZIRP/QE, and other factors that could have been positives.

CBL and Associates (CBL) was one of these REITs. CBL primarily owns malls with one or more "big-box" anchor tenants, exactly the danger zone of REIT investing I have avoided until recently. Just over six years ago the stock price hit a high of $26.53 per share and then began a somewhat steady decline. At the same time, the dividend slowly rose to $1.05 a year until 2018 when it dropped to $.80 a share, then $.30 a share (annualized) until being suspended for six months recently. This was yet another blow, and the share price of both the common stock and the D and E preferred shares continued to fall.

The most material negative change for the company's fortunes since the start of 2019 has been the settling of a lawsuit. The plaintiffs charged that CBL overcharged tenants for electricity, and the settlement resulted in a $90M payout to the plaintiffs. This was the main rationale given for suspending the common dividend. Otherwise, most news and events have been more of the same, neutral to negative news about retail, malls and the shopping habits of consumers. Both classes of preferred stock continue to be performing assets, with a recent quarterly dividend being paid on July 1st on both classes.

CBL Preferred D and E Shares Are a Promising Investment

Over the past 3 years the preferreds have gone from trading at a slight premium to trading at a very deep discount-55% and nearly 70% respectively. A quick scan of news for CBL shows a constant stream of article titles proclaiming CBL Preferreds cross a higher and higher yield threshold in 2018 and 2019..Earlier in 2019 the discount pricing of both D and E classes pushed the yield over 20%. I won't sugarcoat the destruction of capital since 2017-an investor buying the stock would have lost more in value as they gained in dividends, especially if they weren't reinvesting dividends and receiving the "mixed blessing" of many more shares than previously. Wile more risky than my usual investment, after reading a few articles on CBL, doing the research that lead to the points above, I determined that for me right now, the reward outweighs this risk and I initiated a small position in the Class D shares.

The May 2019 Investors Presentation gives the investor valuable information that helps in weighing this risk. The first item is an active distressed anchor replacement strategy and redevelopment plan, and the second is an improving if still tenuous financial position.

As primarily a mall-oriented retail REIT, CBL has been the poster child for how these REITs have suffered from the double whammy of retail overbuilding and the shift in American buying habits. Their main tenants were a veritable rogue's gallery of troubled and now bankrupt retailers, with a large percentage being Sears, with J.C. Penny, Shopko, and Bon-Tons also on this undistinguished list. Due to this, CBLs equity has been punished, with the aforementioned drastic drop in the preferred classes being even exceeded by the common stock price. Numerous malls had to have the anchor store replaced, and these large "anchor" spaces had to be redeveloped and repurposed to provide much needed traffic and income, as half of CBLs portfolio is malls. About 1/3 of these replacements have been completed with little or no direct capital expenditure (see slide 9 of the May 2019 presentation), replacing mainly Sears and other retailers with much more current and appealing tenants including a casino, a hotel/convention center, and a Dave and Buster's. Another nearly 1.7m square feet in multiple malls has already been completed (1.115m sq. ft.) with another 500,000 sq. ft. either recently completed or underway. While my "Part Two" article on the common shares will discuss these in more detail, suffice to say these re-anchoring and redevelopments have stabilized and in many cases increased sales per square foot with the example in the presentation showing a 31% increase throughout the mall.

The second positive and why I believe the discount in the preferreds has likely reached its (nadir?) is an improving financial position with the worst likely behind CBL. All unsecured maturities between now and December 2023 have been addressed favorably. One example cited in the presentation was the refinancing of a secured loan on the Volusia Mall with a rate reduction from 8% to 4.56%, a sizable drop and a respectable fixed cost of capital. Additionally in 2018 and early 2019, over $151m in dispositions closed, including tier 3 properties, one of the major negative overhangs on CBL. While slide 17 does show the $4.4B in debt currently on the balance sheet, it also highlights that the interest coverage ratio is 2.2x. Reducing leverage is a priority stated by management which should reduce the extremely high but apparently manageable debt-to-equity ratio. This gives over four years of "runway" to address upcoming maturities with dispositions, increased cash flow from re-anchoring and redevelopment and timely refinancing.(Heading)

As I began learning about preferred stock investing, one aspect that appealed to my value-orientation was only investing in cumulative preferred stocks. It is especially important that both the D and E classes are cumulative stocks. CBL recently suspended the common stock dividend to save cash while paying a lawsuit settlement. In the press release, management stated that they anticipate only suspending the common dividend for two quarters and will reevaluate the common stock dividend by November with the goal of reinstating the dividend for the fourth quarter. As cumulative preferred shares, reinstating a common dividend will require either continuing to pay the preferred dividends between now and reinstatement, or making investors whole prior to paying a common dividend.

Either Class is Attractive-So Its Your Preference!

Both classes of CBL preferred are now yielding over 20% after steep price declines over the past year. Both are well past their stated call date with a liquidation preference of $25. Both are cumulative as discussed above, and both pay a quarterly dividend with the next dividend payable on September 30th. The CBL.PD shares recently traded at $8.06 and an original coupon of 7.38%. This leads to a 22.88% current yield. The CBL.PE shares recently traded at $7.82 and have an original coupon of 6.63%, giving a current yield of 21.18%. Both sport eye-popping yields and deep discounts, which at a minimum provides an outsized coupon. Additionally, as CBLs redevelopment and tenant mix plan progresses, the investor could see at least a modest capital gain and potentially a 100% increase while the stock would still maintains a double-digit yield to cpmensate for still being primarily a retail REIT. While I think it unlikely these shares will trade at a premium or be called in the short-term (which would result in an unlikely 300% gain) if CBL avoids reorganization, which seems likely, some capital appreciation between now and 2023 is definitely possible.

I recently initiated matching 3% positions in my equity account in CBL common and CBL-PD. The preferred investment was to capture the upcoming ex-dividend in June and due to the outsized yield, provide a modest "hedge" to the common stock position awaiting gains I'll discuss in Part Two. The combined position would allow both a double digit yield now and likely capital gain while still risking less than my normal new position amount (often 10% of the account value). For full disclosure I recent sold the common after what I perceive is a near-term spike and have a limit buy order in place, which I'll discuss in Part Two. Considering all my other REIT investments have modest yields, mostly in the mid-single digits, seeing the substantial DRIP purchase in early July was startling-not that I minded! While I am sitting on a small short-term capital loss, as often discussed on dividend investment ideas, DRIP'ping a stock at a lower price than the initial purchase price can lead to large future yields on initial cost. I'm content with the amount of my capital I have at risk for the opportunity to be compounding at these high yields. I would definitely encourage you to both take a look at the preferred D and E shares, evaluate where an investment might fit in your risk profile and portfolio, and hope you also read the upcoming article on CBL common.

Please feel free to comment, as I have often learned nearly as much about an investment reading and responding to other's comments as their viewpoints expand all of our perspective and knowledge.

If you have found this article beneficial and interesting, please consider following me as an author. I am trying to more consistently publish 1-2 articles per month and new followers are definitely an encouragement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have a limit buy order in on CBL common which could be executed with 72 hours pending a modest decrease in the share price..