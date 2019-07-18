Callon Petroleum: Acquisition Of Carrizo Has Some To Prove

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has reached a mega deal, at least given the size of its firm, with the purchase of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) in a $3.2 billion deal. Investors are not comfortable about the deal, even as this is an all-stock deal, and investors in both companies should theoretically benefit from synergies. That said, M&A and general performance of share players has been mixed at best, as the same applies for shares of both companies, making me cautious despite the lacklustre share price reaction.

Deal Terms

Callon Petroleum has reached a deal to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas in an all stock-deal which values Carrizo at $3.2 billion. The deal allows both companies to obtain a much more dominant position in both the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Deal terms call for a fixed exchange ratio of 2.05 shares of Callon for each share owned by shareholders of Carrizo. This values the shares at $13.12, for a relatively modest 18% premium over the 60-day weighted average share price ahead of the deal announcement. The deal is more or less a 50-50 merger deal, with shareholders of Callon holding 54% of the shares of the combination upon closure of the deal, with the remainder held by former shareholders in Carrizo.

The combination should benefit from greater scale, be more diversified but, more importantly, leverage infrastructure, as well as supply chain, data analysis, technology investments, among others. The companies claim to generate synergies with a net present value of $850 million, driven by $100-125 million in annual synergies, mostly seen from a combined development program and cash and general administrative expense synergies.

Given the fact that this is an all-stock deal, the near-existence of synergies should be beneficial for the leverage position of the combination as investors can look forward for the deal to close in the final quarter of this year.

The Market's Reaction

Shares of Callon have fallen from about $6.40 to $5.30 per share upon the announcement of the deal. This is quite a big move in percentage terms. With 228 million shares outstanding, representing 54% of the shares of the combination, I end up with a total share count of 422 million following the merger. With shares down little over a dollar, that move represents about half a billion in value having gone up into smoke. With shareholders of Carrizo awarded 194 million shares of the combination, on the back of 95 million shares of Carrizo outstanding, that 25% premium offered on top of the unaffected share price works down to about a quarter of a billion.

The combined quarter of a billion value destruction is sizeable, if we take into account the promised synergies, as the track record of long-term value creation for shareholders is very mixed, and I am writing this down in kind words.

Given the disappointing reaction, there might be a small opportunity following the deal, so let's explore: Callon produced just 32,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, although it ended the year with a run rate in terms of production of 41,100 barrels and has been showing decent growth. For the year, the company generated $588 million in sales on which it reported steep operating profits of $259 million. That is misleading as the cash flow picture is highly distorted by $611 million in capital spending, which is more than 3 times the $182 million depreciation expense of last year and, thus, results in a big cash outflow. With 228 million shares (2018 year-end share count) representing a $1.5 billion equity valuation, we have to understand that the company furthermore operated with $1.2 billion in net debt by the end of 2018, while adjusted EBITDA totalled $432 million.

For Carrizo, the picture is a bit different. The company produced 60,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, ending the year with 68,300 barrels of production each day. The company generated $1.06 billion in product sales on which it reported $472 million in operating earnings. That is misleading, as the same was the case for Callon with capital spending of $968 million coming in at more than three times the deprecation expense of $300 million, and resulting in net cash outflows, on top of the $1.7 billion net debt load. Adjusted EBITDA totalled $695 million for the year.

Nonetheless, it is noteworthy that Callon will actually own a majority share in the operations, given its smaller footprint, although growth is a bit more compelling. Based on the 2018 numbers, combined operating profits come in at $731 million. Problematic is that capital spending of $1.58 billion is about $1.1 billion bigger than the combined depreciation expense, more than the operating profit number, even if we include sizeable synergies. In this number, I have kindly not even taken account interest payments on a combined $3 billion in net debt as well.

While capital spending has already come down a bit, prices of oil are actually down a bit year on year as well. This makes for continued concerns about debt loads and free cash flows for quite a while to come.

Show Me First Story

Putting two businesses with a questionable track record together does not automatically create a winning combination, and that seems to be the way how the market looks at this deal, as I have sincere doubts as well, despite the promise and potential lucrative value of the projected synergies.

I have been extremely skeptical about many shale players, and while they report profits, that is only the result of artificially depressed asset values during the big downturn to which assets have been written down to the point at which deprecation charges are now meaningless. Hence, capital spending budgets for many of these players, including these two, are about 3 times as large as the depreciation expense, while the growth is not that spectacular.

With oil recently moving another leg lower, I find it very easy to avoid this minefield, which investing in shale energy players can easily be called, as M&A is far from a certain route to create value in this industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.