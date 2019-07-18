Gold Faces Increasing Headwind

The strong tailwind which pushed gold prices to extraordinary heights in June are diminishing. Instead of an upward path of least resistance, gold is now faced with a headwind which is gradually increasing in intensity. In today’s report, we’ll discuss some of the challenges facing the yellow metal. We’ll also discuss the likelihood that gold prices will remain range-bound for the rest of July.

Gold remains stuck in a lateral range with the latest rally attempt being foiled by a strong U.S. retail sales report and diminished expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate. The dwindling rate cut expectation has in turn caused the U.S. dollar index to firm up in recent days.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% in June as U.S. consumers increased purchases of automobiles and several other categories of goods. The results suggested stronger than anticipated consumer spending, but this show of strength has caused some investors to worry that the Fed might not lower interest rates later this month. One reason for gold’s recent strength was the anticipation that the Fed would lower rates, which in turn would mean less competitive pressure for non-yielding bullion.

Despite the obstacle facing gold in the form of a stronger dollar and strengthening economy, the yellow metal still has strong psychological support in the form of lingering trade-related fears. Gold’s fear factor is still a powerful component keeping the metal buoyant and should keep the lateral trading range intact in the coming weeks. Gold is still consolidating its gains from last month’s impressive run-up and it will likely require more time before prices break out to higher levels. In any event, before gold is ready to rally in an unrestrained fashion, we should ideally see the dollar index show some sustained weakness. Otherwise, gold’s currency component will remain weak and gold will face a stiff headwind if it attempts to rally while the dollar is as strong as it is now.

Speaking of the dollar, shown below is a recent snapshot of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). UUP is my favorite dollar-tracking vehicle and you can see reflected here the renewed strength in the greenback after a recent string of impressive U.S. economic data. Currency strength is primarily a result of a vibrant economy, and with retail sales and manufacturing growth in a key Federal Reserve region making impressive strides, the dollar has plenty in the way of support.

Source: BigCharts

With the dollar on the upswing and safe haven gold demand somewhat diminishing due to the better domestic growth outlook, the gold price will likely remain range-bound for a while longer. I anticipate that gold will remain in a lateral trend for the rest of July and possibly into August before the process of consolidation has fully run its course. At some point, however, gold will attempt another breakout to higher levels. The rationale behind this expectation is the continued uncertainty over the critically important global trade outlook.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-tracking vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) closed decisively under its 15-day moving average on July 16 for the first time since May. The latest U.S. dollar rally has obviously had a negative effect on this ETF. IAU’s recent violation of the technically significant 15-day MA suggests that gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) momentum is diminishing and that the sideways trend I’ve been talking about in recent weeks will likely continue.

Source: BigCharts

In order to repair IAU’s immediate-term trend, a two-day higher close above the 15-day MA is required based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. Investors who bought IAU earlier this spring can maintain long positions in the gold ETF. However, I recommend that no new trading positions be initiated in IAU as we await the next confirmed entry signal.

Indeed, not all the news is bad for gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook. President Trump said the U.S. still has a “long way to go” to conclude a trade deal with China. He added that his administration could impose additional tariffs if deemed necessary. Trump also said that slowing economic growth in China suggested that U.S. tariffs were having “a major effect on companies wanting to leave China for non-tariffed countries.” His words were viewed in a bullish light by many gold investors since they essentially confirm that the trade war is still in full effect. This in turn supports gold’s intermediate-term trend by encouraging investors to hold onto gold as a hedge against global uncertainty.

Although gold lacks a catalyst for attracting renewed safety-related buying in the immediate term, there are still plenty of things for investors to worry about from an intermediate-to-longer-term perspective. This is why gold isn’t being liquidated despite the headwinds currently facing the metal, as mentioned in this report. And with the U.S.-China trade war still in full swing, gold still has a major support for its all-important “fear factor.” The continuation of the trade war and its attendant uncertainties should serve to keep gold’s main intermediate-term upward trend intact. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining long positions in the metal.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF, I suggest using a level slightly under $24.50 as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven’t done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run in the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as mentioned in previous commentaries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.