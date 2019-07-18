Mirati Is The Biotech To Watch As Second Half Catalyst Rapidly Approaches

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) announced that it had formed a collaboration agreement with Novartis (NVS) to target patients with advanced solid tumors. This clinical combination is expected to go after a particular subset of the market dealing with solid tumors in a couple of cancer types. The heavy focus on a specific mutation target for cancer should lead to improved response rates. Mirati and Novartis are not alone in this space because they will have to go up against Amgen (AMGN) which is also exploring the very same space. Based on the upcoming catalyst expected in the second half of 2019, I believe Mirati Therapeutics is a buy. In my opinion, such results could cause the stock to trade much higher.

A Collaboration Deal To Move Cancer Therapy Forward

Mirati Therapeutics has its own clinical product known as MRTX849. What makes this clinical product unique is that it goes after the KRAS mutation for advanced solid tumors. Such types of cancer that have a mutation of KRAS are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer. It is found in a small subset of these types of cancer, but a more focused approach could lead to superior clinical outcomes for these patients. However, Novartis would like to enter this space with Mirati Therapeutics. That's why both formed a partnership in which MRTX849 (KRAS G12C inhibitor) is to be used in combination with Novartis' TNO155 which is an SHP2 inhibitor. The targeting of KRAS G12C is because it is a mutation driven in 14% of NSCLC and 5% of colorectal cancer. The other drug TNO155 targets SHP2 and the reason for use of this is because this target is an important part of mediating the RAS/MAP kinase pathway. In other words, TNO155 will be able to potentially stop cancer from spreading. The reason for forming this partnership was not done just out of the blue. There was preclinical testing done to determine if the combination would end up working well in the intended targets. Having said that, the combination of MRTX849 and TNO155 had a major impact on KRAS mutation and anti-tumor activity compared to either of the drugs alone on the very same target indication. Mirati will be responsible for sponsoring the study, but both companies will share the costs of clinical development for this combination. Novartis will hand over its TNO155 product to be used at no cost.

Competition In The Space Should Be Watched

A big reason why Mirati's stock gapped higher since June of 2019 is because Amgen reported results for its own drug AMG 510. Amgen noted that it did well in patients that had the KRAS G12C mutation in lung cancer, but not so well for colorectal cancer. Out of the 10 patients that had been able to complete a 6-week follow up period, 2 had partial responses (PR) and 6 had stable disease (SD). The lung cancer data was stronger. Out of the 6 patients with lung cancer, two had PR and 2 had SD. With this less than impressive data, Mirati's stock has surged higher since then. The belief is that when it reports its results for MRTX849 in the second half of 2019, it will achieve superior results. This is not guaranteed to happen, but that's why the stock of MRTX has been trading higher. Mirati dosed the first patient for its phase 1/2 study using MRTX849 back in January of 2019. That means in the coming months, investors will get an early look at this data in advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation. This will be a major catalyst for Mirati Therapeutics.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Mirati Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $301 million as of March 31, 2019. A good part of this cash position was because of a cash raise that was completed back in January of 2019. This was where Mirati sold 1,854,838 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $62.00 per share. This cash raise generated $115 million before deducting expenses. That's what helped bring the cash position to where it was at $301 million at the end of the quarter. With the biotech needing additional cash to fund its pipeline, it raised additional cash several weeks ago. However, this time around, the good thing is that the stock traded at a higher price of $97 per share for the cash raise. Therefore, it was able to raise $234.3 million before deducting expenses. Based on this pattern and additional cash raised, I don't believe another cash raise is on the table at all in the remainder of 2019.

Conclusion

Mirati Therapeutics has its own KRAS G12C inhibitor known as MRTX849 to target advanced solid tumors. That means it will have to go up against Amgen's AMG 510, which is going after the very same patient population. That's a risk for Mirati, but it all depends upon what happens when it releases its data for MRTX849 in the second half of 2019. The good news is that the latest partnership tie-up with Novartis might prove to be useful. As I have always believed, combination therapies could end up being a superior way to treat all forms of cancer. That means by combining Mirati's MRTX849 together with Novartis' TNO155, it's possible that a superior clinical outcome can be achieved by either drug alone in KRAS advanced solid tumors. The concept of combining these products for superior clinical outcomes in these KRAS mutant solid tumors have been observed in preclinical studies. Now, this concept must be proven in human clinical studies to support this theory. That means just in case MRTX849 alone given to patients doesn't get through all of its clinical studies, there will be additional shots on goal with this combination. In my opinion, the trial data has the opportunity to change the scope of the company. That's why I'm bullish on this name. The biggest thing to watch for in the coming months would be how well MRTX849 performs both as a monotherapy and as a combination treatment with other drugs targeting KRAS mutant cancer. Both of these concepts being proven could possibly result in eventual FDA approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.