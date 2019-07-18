Expecting An Increase In Hanmi Financial Corp.'s Dividends

Our valuation analysis shows that the company is currently undervalued with potential upside in price of around 17.7%.

Our expectation of an increase in dividend is attributable to our belief that earnings will rise in 2019.

HAFC's dividends have increased consistently every year since 2013. We expect dividend to increase again in 2019, by 8.9%.

Dividends of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC), the parent of Hanmi Bank, have increased consistently since 2013. We expect the trend to be maintained for 2019 as well because we expect HAFC's earnings to continue to surge in 2019. We expect the bank's dividends to increase by 8.9% in 2019 providing a forward dividend yield of 4.84%. Our valuation analysis also shows that the bank is currently undervalued. We expect price appreciation of around 17.7% in the next six months.

Earnings to Rise in 2019 on the Back of Earning Assets Growth

We expect HAFC's earnings to increase by 9.3% in 2019 on the back of an increase in net interest income. Our expectation of increase in net interest income is attributable to an increase in earning assets, which in turn will be driven by a rise in deposits. HAFC's deposits have increased at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2014 to 2018, and we expect this trend to continue in 2019. As a result of the increase in deposits, we expect earning assets to increase by 4.7% in 2019.

In our opinion, earnings will also be supported by subdued provisions for credit losses. Further, we expect HAFC's non-interest based income to continue on an upwards trend.

The table below gives the historical as well as projected financial statements and ratios.

Trend of Declining Net Interest Margin Set to End in 2019

HAFC's net interest margin declined in 2017 and 2018 when interest rates were rising because the bank's yields on earning assets were stickier than its cost of funds. Consequently, HAFC's cost of funds increased more than the increase in yields it was earning on assets.

As HAFC's yields are stickier than costs, the expected cut in Fed Funds rate in the remainder of 2019 will benefit the bank because costs will fall by greater amount than yields will. We expect Fed to reduce its Fed Funds rate by 50bps in the rest of 2019 to counter the effect of trade war on USA's economic growth.

Dividends Likely to Continue to Increase in 2019

HAFC has consistently increased its dividends every year since 2013. Due to this trend, as well as our expectation of increase in earnings in 2019, we expect dividends to increase by 8.9% in 2019 to USD 1.05 (sum of all four quarters). HAFC's payout ratio is at a comfortable level of around 50%, hence increase in dividends beyond 2019 can also be expected.

Our forecasted 2019 dividend of USD 1.05 gives a forward dividend yield of 4.84% on the stock.

Using a P/B Multiple 1.4 Gives a Target Price of USD 25.4

We have arrived at a target price of USD 25.4 using a price to book multiple of 1.4 and our forecasted book value per share of USD 18.2 for the bank. Had we used a P/B multiple of 1.5, we would've gotten a target price of USD 27.3. The table below gives target prices at different levels of P/B multiple.

We have chosen a P/B multiple of 1.4 as it is the average for the past five years, as can be seen from the table below.

Risks Emanate from NIMs and Credit Losses

We are expecting HAFC's trend of declining NIMs to come to an end in 2019 when the Fed cuts rates. A lagged effect of the rate cut may result in NIMs continuing to decline in 2019 and reversing trend after 2019.

Another risk is related to HAFC's credit losses. Although the allowances for credit losses are very low at this point (for reference see the comprehensive financials' table above) they have been on a rising trend for the last two years. We expect HAFC to book allowances of USD 5 million in 2019. Booking of higher provisions than our expectations can lead the bank to miss our earnings expectations.

Conclusion: Buy HAFC for the Dividend Yield and Price Appreciation

Based on our earnings estimates, we expect HAFC to provide a forward dividend yield of 4.84%. We also expect HAFC's price to appreciate by 17.7% in the next six months. Consequently, we are adopting a bullish stance on the stock and advising investors to buy HAFC.

About the Company

HAFC is a bank holding company, whose subsidiary Hanmi Bank serves the commercial banking needs of the Korean-American community as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The bank accepts checking, savings and time deposits from individuals and businesses. It also provides home and auto loans for individuals and commercial lending, SBA lending, trade finance and equipment leasing services for businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.