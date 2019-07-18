Alfa Laval Swamped By Surprisingly Weak Marine Orders

I can't rule out the risk that orders disappoint again, but I believe this is an attractive long-term entry price for a quality conglomerate.

Alfa's base business is otherwise mostly healthy; Food & Water had an aberrant quarter, but Energy is doing well and Marine margins are strong as the company converts orders.

Writing about Swedish conglomerate Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) (ALFA.ST) after first quarter earnings, I said, “Give me a 10% to 15% pullback and these shares get much more interesting as a potential long-term holding.” With disappointing orders in the second quarter and increasingly shaky investor sentiment around industrials, Alfa Laval shares have now pulled back a little more than that 15% target.

In the short term, there are still risks. Alfa is benefiting from record high orders in Energy, and I’m not confident that that is sustainable. Elsewhere, ship contracting has been below expectations, raising some concerns about the near-to-medium-term outlook for the Marine business. Still, this is a quality multi-industrial leveraged to multiple attractive trends, and while this may not be the bottom, I think the price is attractive for long-term investors.

Mixed Second Quarter Results Overshadowed By A Big Drop In Marine Environmental Orders

Weak orders from the Marine business dominated the second quarter story at Alfa, as the underlying business wasn’t too far off the mark. Revenue was about 2% to 3% short of expectations on a surprising miss in Food & Water, and EBITA was likewise about 3% below expectations due solely to the Food & Water segment. Orders, though, missed expectations by 13% to 16% (I have seen two different “consensus” numbers), with Marine missing by almost 30%.

Revenue rose by more than 7% on an organic basis, driven by 21% growth in the Marine business as the company delivered on its scrubber order book, as well as ballast water and pumping systems. Marine revenue was slightly below expectations (about 1%). Energy revenue rose 6%, beating expectations by about 3%, with broad growth across the heat exchanger business in oil/gas, refinery, petrochemical, midstream, and HVAC end-markets. Food & Water was surprisingly weak, declining about 5% and missing by about 7%, as large projects in the year-ago period couldn’t be replaced.

Gross margin improved about a half-point on an adjusted basis and EBITA rose 10%. Operating income rose almost 13%, with 50bp of margin improvement. Both Marine (up 42% with 230bp of margin expansion) and Energy (up 14% with 60bp of margin expansion) outperformed expectations, but Food & Water (down 7% with 80bp of margin contraction) missed by a wide margin (17%) on delayed invoicing and higher development spending.

About Those Orders…

Orders declined almost 16% at Alfa in the second quarter, driven by the 35% drop in Marine orders and the 38% year-over-year (and 65% quarter-over-quarter) drop in environmental orders. While there are still ship operators placing orders for scrubbers, Alfa has practically no capacity left for timely delivery (and Wärtsilä doesn’t have much either), so orders are going to other players like Yara Marine. Making matters worse, yard contracting for new tankers (product and chemical) has been weaker than expected, leading to lower orders for pumping systems. All told, between pumping systems and scrubbers, Alfa saw a SEK 2 billion shortfall in orders relative to the prior year and recent quarters.

Energy orders rose about 2%, coming in a little higher than expected. Alfa management noted good capex spending in midstream and strong orders from E&P companies, which is a little curious relative to mixed order trends for oil & gas-related capex. HVAC orders were down slightly, and that might be something to watch relative to Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Emerson (EMR), and refinery and petrochem orders were also weaker. Process industry orders have been strong, so it’s worth watching this area for a pause (I’d suggest investors keep an eye on companies like Honeywell (HON), Emerson, and Chart Industries (GTLS).

Food & Water orders declined 5%, missing expectations slightly, largely due to seasonal fluctuations in biopharma orders. Danaher (DHR) saw both good revenue growth and acceleration in its life sciences business in the second quarter, so I don’t think there’s anything fundamentally wrong with that market (and it’s an area I’d like to see Alfa invest into more heavily). As far as comparables go, I’ll be curious to see what companies like Rockwell (ROK), John Bean (JBT), and Middleby (MIDD) say about their experience with food and beverage industry capex spending for the quarter.

The Outlook

With eight of 11 businesses posting organic growth, I think Alfa’s business is operating pretty well. Obviously the sharp decline in Marine orders is a worry, particularly if yard contracting remains weak. Analysts have been waiting for a pickup in shipbuilding for some time now, but the recovery has been inconsistent at best and this is an important business for Alfa ahead of meaningful adoption of ballast water treatment systems. On a more encouraging note, service orders were up 11%, and growing the service business has been a management priority.

Management’s commentary would seem to suggest that the second quarter could be the low point for the order cycle, and they revised their expectations to “somewhat higher” demand for the third quarter. I do have some concerns that Energy orders could soften from their current peak, but there are still a lot of refinery, petrochem, and midstream projects underway around the world over the next few years that Alfa can serve.

Although I’ve trimmed back my near-term revenue and earnings expectations a bit due to the lower pumping orders and weaker trends in Food & Water, my long-term outlook is basically unchanged for roughly 4% revenue growth and FCF growth around 10%. Because some of that revenue and cash flow gets pushed out, though, it does have a negative effect on DCF, as does the lower near-term outlook for margins and EBITDA. All told, I believe fair value for Alfa ADRs is in the neighborhood of $23.

The Bottom Line

I’m a big believer in buying good companies that stumble on short-term worries. Although I do have some concerns about the sustainability of the Energy business at these levels and whether yard contracting will improve, this is what “buy on the pullbacks” entails – stocks don’t typically drop for no reason or without some concerns about the business. I can’t rule out another disappointing quarter or two over the next year, but I do believe this is an attractive price on a long-term basis.

