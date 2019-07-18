Delta Air Lines: Strong Performance Set To Continue

Unlike some of its competitors, the airline is not expected to see lower capacity as a result of issues with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Last month, I made the argument that Delta Air Lines (DAL) would see upside going forward in spite of short-term headwinds.

Since then, the stock has appreciated by over 12% compared to just over 2% for the S&P 500:

Source: Investing.com

In the most recent earnings season, the company saw earnings growth of 32% from the previous year on an adjusted diluted basis, with a 27% growth in free cash flow. Operating revenue itself was up by just over 8%:

Source: Delta Air Lines June 2019 Quarter Profit

Additionally, the quarterly dividend for this stock has increased by 15%, while the full-year earnings guidance is up to $7.25 per share from a previous $6.75.

Particularly, domestic revenues showed significant growth of 8.8% based on a 5.1% higher capacity and 3.6% growth in passenger unit revenue.

Source: Delta Air Lines June 2019 Quarter Profit

From a financial standpoint, the stock appears to be doing quite well. When we take a look at the price to earnings ratio over the past three years, we can see that earnings growth has rebounded nicely, while the P/E ratio is significantly lower than that of two years ago. In this regard, this stock looks to be trading at a bargain from an earnings standpoint.

Source: YCharts

Moreover, while I had previously stated that the stock could well breach the $60 level by the end of this year - this has happened in the space of a month. Given the growth we have been seeing for this company, and also taking into consideration the lower P/E ratio, I see further upside for Delta Air Lines.

In my last article, I explained that while concerns over oil prices might make investors cautious, the decline in fuel costs is welcoming news, and the company has continued to remain significantly profitable.

As it stands, the airline industry is under a degree of uncertainty due to the recent crisis Boeing (BA) has been having with the 737 MAX. For instance, European airline Ryanair (RYAAY) has been reporting that it expects to see slowing capacity for the Winter 2019 and Summer 2020 schedules in spite of expectations that the 737 MAX will return to operation by the end of 2019.

In the case of Delta Air Lines, however, the company does not operate the type and as a result is expected to benefit from the resulting lower capacity incurred by its competitors. Moreover, with this summer reportedly expected to be one of the busiest ever for air travel in the United States, ticket demand is expected to remain particularly strong.

To conclude, I continue to take a bullish view of Delta Air Lines. The stock surpassed my target of $60 ahead of schedule, and I anticipate that further upside is possible from here given recent performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.