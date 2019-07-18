Semiconductors At The Center Of The Trade War - Trading Opportunities

Market swings in the industry - both up and down - create investment opportunities to capitalize. Knowledgeable traders can consider leveraged and inverse strategies in their set of tools.

Semiconductors are at the center of the trade war with China, as President Trump has taken a hard stance against China's questionable technology and intellectual property practices. This industry is essentially the "brain" of the digital economy. It's a critical core component in everyday consumer electronics, computing, and communication devices (TVs, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, etc.). Semiconductors, or "chips," are increasingly being used in advanced equipment in nearly every area of the economy, from the aerospace industry to financial markets and national security. This subsector deserves investors' attention, as its place in the trade war may be here to stay for a while, creating opportunities to capitalize on its performance - both up and down.

The Importance of the U.S. Semiconductor Industry - By the Numbers1

Here are a few stats that not only highlight its importance but also offer perspective into why the industry plays a critical role in trade relations.

4 - Semiconductors are America's fourth-largest export after airplanes, refined oil, and crude oil.

- Semiconductors are America's fourth-largest export after airplanes, refined oil, and crude oil. 82% of U.S. sales are to overseas customers.

of U.S. sales are to overseas customers. $44 billion - The U.S. exported $44 billion in semiconductors in 2018 and maintains a consistent trade surplus in semiconductors.

- The U.S. exported $44 billion in semiconductors in 2018 and maintains a consistent trade surplus in semiconductors. 5% - The U.S. semiconductor industry is the worldwide leader, with about half of global market share.

With the development of 5G technology, the semiconductor industry is entering a new phase of incredible growth opportunities. 5G is poised to be the fastest, most robust technology we've ever seen, with the potential to power autonomous cars, smart communication devices, and industrial Internet of Things, for example. The 5G race is on, and the competitive positioning between the U.S. and China is, and will likely continue to be, fierce.

President Trump's Trade War - Addressing Questionable Trade Practices for Technology, IP

The tech and IP battle with China started in late 2017 and continues to evolve. On August 18, 2017, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer self-initiated an investigation of China after President Trump instructed him to consider whether to investigate any of "China's laws, policies, practices, or actions that may be unreasonable or discriminatory and that may be harming American intellectual property rights, innovation, or technology development."2 The report from this investigation was released in March 2018, and from there, barely a day has gone by without a news headline related to U.S-China trade tensions and tariffs.

Over the past few months, the U.S. has increased pressure on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the world's #1 telecom supplier and #2 phone manufacturer. There are serious concerns about Huawei's ability to spy on countries and companies and its friendly relationship with the Chinese government.3 In May, Huawei was effectively banned from U.S. communications networks and added to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List. The ban impacts major chip makers, including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which both took steps to cease working with Huawei. Recently, at the G20 summit, President Trump agreed to restart trade talks with China and allow Huawei to buy U.S. products.

These events, along with others, have sparked periods of volatility in semiconductor indexes, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg, as of 7/12/2019

Looking Under the Hood of Semiconductor Indexes4

These are the top 10 stocks in two semiconductor indexes - many names overlap. Both indexes have about 30 constituent stocks.

Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index Analog Devices Advanced Micro Devices Applied Materials Inc. Applied Materials Inc. Broadcom Inc. Broadcom Inc. Intel Corp. Intel Corp. LAM Research Corp. LAM Research Corp. Micron Technology NVIDIA Corp. NVIDIA Corp. QUALCOMM Inc. QUALCOMM Inc. Taiwan Semiconductors ADS Texas Instruments Inc. Texas Instruments Inc. Xilinx Inc. Xilinx Inc.

Investing in Semiconductors - Consider Leveraged and Inverse ETFs

There are a number of investment vehicles available to capitalize on movement in the semiconductor industry. In addition to traditional unleveraged ETFs, investors can consider leveraged and inverse ETF options. These types of funds provide magnified exposure and can be used in a variety of ways: to implement a high-conviction directional trade, to overweight or underweight the segment of the market, or as a hedge. Leveraged and inverse ETFs have a "one-day" investment objective and offer multiple levels of daily exposure (i.e. +/- 2x).

Remember the Impact of Compounding

Leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed for short-term use. If you intend to use them for periods longer than a day, it is critical to understand how compounding affects the performance of leveraged and inverse ETFs. Because of the daily objective and the results of compounding, it's unlikely an investor will receive a leveraged or inverse ETF's multiple times the benchmark's return for periods longer than a single day. In trending periods, compounding may enhance returns, and in volatile periods, compounding may hurt returns. Generally speaking, the greater the multiple or more volatile an ETF's benchmark, the more pronounced the effects of compounding are likely to be.

Conclusions

The semiconductor industry is likely to feel the impact of the trade war for some time. The industry plays a critical role in the economy and is a driver of many forms of technological advancement. Existing leveraged and inverse ETFs cover a wide range of market segments potentially affected by trade conditions: broad-market domestic and international equities, single countries, sectors, currencies, commodities, and fixed income. As with any leveraged or inverse strategy, it's important to closely monitor your position, as frequently as daily.

