AT&T And IBM Do A Deal: Hopefully It Is A Good Sign

The hope is that this transaction will signal that both companies have now moved on from their "legacy" business model into something closer to where the real competition is.

Both AT&T and IBM have been accused, by me, of having out-of-date business models and, consequently, have fallen behind the firms representing the "new" Modern Corporation.

AT&T is moving all of its cloud business to IBM bringing all its business service applications to IBM's cloud.

The news is AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) is moving its cloud business to IBM Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Agam Shah writes in the Wall Street Journal,

“International Business Machines Corp. said Tuesday that AT&T Inc. is shifting its business service applications to IBM’s cloud.“

This has happened because IBM had acquired the open-source software firm Red Hat. And, now, AT&T can work with one vendor as far as software is concerned where, up till now, it had worked with multiple cloud vendors.

Mr. Shah reported that IBM said “that Red Hat’s open-source software will give AT&T Business the flexibility to move data and applications among various clouds and data centers.”

Thaddeus Arroyo, chief executive of AT&T Business, confirmed this viewpoint by adding that this transaction allows his company to adopt “open, flexible, cloud technologies that will ultimately help accelerate our business leadership.”

But, IBM benefits as well because it “will also tap AT&T as its primary source of software-defined networking, building on an existing partnership between the companies. The method uses software instead of hardware to manage applications and users on enterprise networks.”

Both companies have appeared to me to be working to find their way in this era of the “new” Modern Corporation. One hopes that the deal moves them toward the foundation they need to really be able to compete in this modern world.

I have, in the past concentrated more on the AT&T situation, just because of company events that, to me, needed explanation. One can check out these posts, here and here.

I have only discussed IBM in articles discussing other organizations, but the basic gist of my story has been that IBM has also been looking to discover its identity in this “new” time period.

In fact, the move to acquire Red Hat was seen as quite a stretch for IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.

Take a look at what Richard Waters has to say in the Financial Times:

“Ginni Rometty has made a career from helping other corporate chieftains deal with digital upheaval. She is now at risk of becoming a case study in how not to do it.”

Wow!

But, Mr. Waters expands on this.

“After nearly seven years at the top, the IBM chief executive has just reached into the CEO handbook for what is widely seen as a highly risky play: the ‘transformational acquisition’.”

“Her $34 billion all-cash deal for Red Hat is the largest-ever software acquisition, and represents nearly a third of IBM’s own stock market value. After years of trying to stem the company’s contraction while maintaining a financial strategy that rewards shareholders with steady dividends and buybacks, it is a highly uncharacteristic gamble.”

Then to shock us a little more, Ms. Rometty and IBM turn around and issue $20 billion in bonds to help fund the deal. The market seems to be receptive to this effort as it was reported that by early afternoon after the announcement, investors had place roughly $40 billion of orders to buy the IBM bonds.

But, Mr. Waters sees this whole move as a “roll of the dice.”

In another Financial Times article, Mr. Waters writes,

“The IBM chief has struggled with playing defense, as Big Blue has grappled with falling sales of its traditional technology while trying to tap new areas of growth such as artificial intelligence and security. It has not worked….”

The reason is that Ms. Rometty now believes she has a real opportunity. “The transition to the cloud began with companies moving individual computing workloads to the centralized systems run by Amazon — and, later, Microsoft and Google. Now, they are facing the challenge of integrating these with their existing data centers, which represent massive sunk costs.”

So, a chance had to be taken. And, it looks like a pretty good one. Analysts are treating the deal in a favorable light. Good news.

This is a first step. Obviously, more will have to be done…in both IBM and AT&T.

The whole objective here, as I have written before, is for each system to build its own “ecosystem.” Firms must step away from focusing on individual product and service brands and move into a world based upon intellectual capital, where its business model in constructed upon platforms that can produce networks tying vat numbers of people and markets together.

Up until this point, both AT&T and IBM have fallen short of this. Capturing this fact is a chart, included in the above cited post, that shows how “ecosystem” companies are dominating value creation in the market place.

I write, “One thing that struck me about the chart was the AT&T entry at the bottom. is not only trailing the leaders by a substantial amount, it is also, seemingly, adding little value as it attempts to modernize.”

Note: IBM is not even included on the chart.

Conclusion

AT&T and IBM have been using “legacy” business models and must move into the twenty-first century.

The question now is, does deal between IBM and AT&T represent a movement forward in their quest for a modern business model? Does this deal represent a movement forward in the mindset of the top management of each firm, a movement that will bring them into a more competitive position?

We shall see. As mentioned above, the early response has been positive. But, what is going to be the next step?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.