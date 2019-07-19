Stocks Are In Dangerous Territory

The stock market in the US is at record levels once again. The latest rally that came in the wake of the June meeting of the US Federal Reserve when the central bank lit a bullish fuse under the prices of equities. The FOMC told markets that they plan to cut the short-term Fed Funds rate before the end of 2019. Lower interest rates are historically bullish for stocks as equities compete with fixed income products for capital. At the same time, the impact of tax and regulatory reforms over recent years have fueled corporate profits. Larry Kudlow is President Trump's chief economic advisor. As a commentator of CNBC, he often said, "profits are the mother's milk of stocks and the lifeblood of the economy."

Meanwhile, with stocks at record levels over recent days, risk has increased in the equity markets. The VIX and VIX-related products like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) typically move lower when stocks rise and vice versa. The stock market is at a level where the risk of another correction is rising. The current environment could be the perfect time to begin buying products like VIXY with tight stops and trading from the side in this product. Since corrections in the stock market tend to start suddenly, small losses could lead to significant gains using the VIX-related products with discipline over the coming weeks.

The air has been thin at these levels since last September

Stocks have been making new highs for years, but since last September, each new peak has led to a corrective move.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the most recent high in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract was at 3023.50 this week and was trading a bit below that level at around 2977 on July 18. Price momentum and relative strength display oversold conditions.

In January 2018, the futures contract fell from its new high at 2878.50 to a low at 2529 during the week of February 5, a drop of 12.1%. October 2018 brought a new peak at 2944.75, which led to a deeper and longer correction that took the E-Mini to a low at 2316.75 in late December, a decline of 21.3%. In early May, the E-Mini hit another marginal new high at 2961.25 and fell to 2728.75 during the week of June 3, or 7.85% lower. During the week of June 3, the E-Mini put in a bullish reversal on the back of prospects for falling interest rates and posted gains for six consecutive weeks. At new highs, the air could be thin for stocks.

What is the VIX telling us?

The VIX index measures the implied volatility levels of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to rise when stocks fall because market participants become more likely to purchase options, which serve as price insurance contracts. The current level of the VIX is telling us that risk-reward in the stock market could favor the downside. With stocks making new highs, another correction could be on the horizon over the coming weeks or months.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the VIX index shows that at the high in early 2018, the index fell to a low at 8.92, but the correction sent it to 50.30 in early February. After dropping to a low at 11.10 in September 2018, the VIX exploded to a high at 36.20 late last year when stocks hit lows. This year, the VIX moved down to a low at 11.03 in April before spiking to 23.38 in May. With stocks at new highs on an intraday basis on July 15, the VIX was at a slightly higher level at a low at 12.49 and was trading at 14.40 on July 18. The VIX is not so convinced that the bull will continue to run higher in the stock market, given its current level.

Trade continues to be a problem for the stock market - China's GDP at a new low

Trade between the US and China continues to be an issue for the stock market. While Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to a moratorium on any new protectionist measures, negotiations have not been progressing over the recent weeks. The latest GDP data out of China showed that the economy grew by a record low of 6.2% in Q2. The trade dispute continues to weigh on China more than the US when it comes to economic growth. However, I view the slowdown in China and the market's reaction to the latest data as a bit of a mirage. Over the past years, when China's economy was growing at a double-digit percentage pace, the economy was smaller. Therefore, the current nominal growth at 6.2% is more substantial than it was at over 10%. The decline of percentage GDP growth in China is likely to continue, regardless of a trade deal between the nations with the world's leading economies.

Trade can throw a roadblock in front of further gains in the stock market. Meanwhile, the brewing problems in the Middle East when it comes to the US sanctions on Iran present event risk to the stock market. On July 16, the US Secretary of State told markets that Iran is prepared to negotiate a new agreement with the US. However, the rhetoric out of Iran continues to point to more incidents in the coming days and weeks. Increasing tension in the Middle East poses another threat to the bull market in stocks.

Meanwhile, political tensions in the US as it heads into the 2020 Presidential election are rising. Many of the opposition Democrats are calling for President Trump's impeachment as the party chooses from a large field of candidates to challenge the incumbent. While many of the Democrats are leading in general election polls, the election is not until November 2020. The rhetoric will continue to rise, making the 2020 contest even more contentious than the 2016 election. The rise of progressive candidates has shifted the opposition party to the left. A victory by the Democrats could have a significant impact on the future of the US economy when it comes to taxes, regulations, and the overall political direction of the nation.

Moreover, surprises always have the potential to stoke periods of fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes. With Brexit on the immediate horizon, contagion from events abroad could trigger periods of risk-off in stocks. The risk of correction will continue to rise with the level of the stock market over the coming weeks and months.

Lower rates, but lots of issues

A more accommodative approach to monetary policy by the US central bank is fueling the gains in the stock market. As we are now at the start of the Q2 earnings season, tax and regulatory reforms are likely to continue to support corporate profits, which could cause gains over the coming weeks. At the end of this month, the Fed is likely to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, which market participants already expect. A 50-basis point cut would propel the stock market higher. On the other hand, a more cautious or hawkish statement when it comes to future rate cuts would likely trigger selling in stocks given the current level of the market. I view any rate cuts by the Fed as corrective rather than preemptive as the central bank went too far increasing the Fed Funds rate in 2018.

The many issues facing the market could cause another corrective move in the blink of an eye.

I continue to buy VIXY and stop out in the hope of catching the big move

I believe that any corrective move in the stock market will occur suddenly without much warning. Therefore, I will continue to purchase the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF with very tight time, and price stops over the coming weeks. The stops are a discipline so that I do not become complacent with the position if stocks continue to make higher highs. However, at each new high, I will repurchase VIXY with a similar approach to risk and reward. I am prepared to take lots of small losses to capture a significant move in the VIXY as we witnessed on several occasions in 2018 and 2019.

VIXY is a short-term trading tool, as it holds nearby positions in the VIX futures. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY was trading at lows on July 16.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, at $19.28 per share on July 18, the product is not far off its lows. VIXY traded down to $18.33 on Tuesday, July 16.

Stocks have risen into dangerous territory on the upside. Any correction would take the VIX higher once again, and VIXY should go along for the ride. VIXY is a short-term instrument; I will be trading it on an intraday and overnight basis. My goal is to be long when the significant correction arrives.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.