Signs Of Bullish Life In The Brazilian Real

The currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar traded to a high at $0.65095 in 2011, a year when raw material prices reached peaks. Since then, corruption and economic weakness in the South American nation took the real-dollar exchange rate to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015 when commodities price were at multiyear lows.

The value of the Brazilian currency staged a comeback, reaching $0.33 against the dollar in February 2017, but it failed and fell to a slightly higher low at $0.23625 in September 2018. On Thursday, July 18, it was at the $0.2660 level as it has been making some progress at a recovery.

At the same time, Brazilian equity prices have been moving higher alongside the currency since last September. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies.

President Bolsonaro made a pledge on the campaign trail

Jair Bolsonaro ran for the office of President of Brazil on a far-right-wing platform that promised to rid the nation of corruption and increase economic growth. President Bolsonaro took a page from the election example of US President Donald Trump when he asked his fellow Brazilian's if they want their futures determines in Sao Paulo or Beijing. As Brazil is a nation with tremendous raw material assets, the Chinese have made strategic investments in the country over the past years and decades, and in many cases, China exploited the corrupt leaders of Brazil in the past to achieve significant concessions.

China is the world's most populous nation and securing commodity flows has been the country's strategy for decades. Brazil was fertile ground for China, which became a significant part of President Bolsonaro's case to his nation. Less corruption, more government policies designed to increase business activities, and nationalism were the issues that put Jair Bolsonaro in charge of South America's leading nation.

South America's leading economy

Brazil is the world's sixth-largest country when it comes to the population with over 210 million people. Sandwiched between Pakistan and Nigeria in the number of people, it is also the leader in GDP in South America.

Source: South American countries by GDP 2018 - StatisticsTimes.com

Even though Brazil's nominal GDP contracted by over 7% from 2017 to 2018, it is still by far the leader in South America. At over four times the size of second-place Argentina, Brazil accounts for almost 53% of the total GDP of all South American nations combined.

Source: World GDP Ranking 2019 - StatisticsTimes.com

At the same time, the Brazilian economy ranks ninth by GDP in the world in 2019, just below Italy and above Canada.

Brazil offers lots of opportunities if they get their act together

Brazil is a vast country with a wealth of natural resources. The country is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans and sugarcane. The US and Brazil are the world's leading producers of ethanol. Brazil also produces and exports oilseeds, mineral fuels, ores, meats, iron and steel, and wood pulp. The geography and climate make the crust of the earth rich in commodities and the fertile soil and access to water make Brazil a supermarket to the world when it comes to agricultural products. It is no surprise that the Chinese made significant investments in Brazil to secure commodity flows for its 1.4 billion people.

Brazil has the potential to be a prosperous nation, given its commodity reserves and agricultural production. President Bolsonaro has pledged to change the course of the nation's economy and deliver economic growth for all Brazilians rather than a handful of businesspeople and political at the top of the economic food chain in the country.

The real has been creeping higher

The Brazilian real has a long way to go and lots of room on the upside when it comes to its range against the US dollar since 2011. However, since the lows late September, the real has been moving gently higher against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the Brazilian real versus US dollar currency relationship fell to the most recent low at $0.23625 during the week of September 10, 2018, and has been making progress on the upside over the past ten months. The real spiked higher in late October and early November on the back of President Bolsonaro's election victory. After falling back to a higher low in late May at $0.24225, the Brazilian currency has posted gains over the past six of nine weeks and at the $0.26695 level, the real increased by over 10% over since late May.

Currency markets end to move slowly, but the gains in the prices of Brazilian stocks could be a sign that President Bolsonaro's policies are starting to yield results.

Brazilian stocks have taken off on the upside

The Brazilian stock market has been on fire since President Bolsonaro took office. The top holdings of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product include:

Source: Barchart

EWZ has net assets of $8.79 billion and trades an average of almost 28 million shares each day. The ETF charges a 0.59% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

Since September 13, 2018, EWZ has moved from $30.65 per share to $46.24 on July 18, a move of 50.9%, Over the same period, the SPY ETF product that reflects the price action in the S&P 500 US stocks rose from $290.00 to $296.81 or 2.35%. Even from the low at $233.76 in late December, which took SPY 27% higher, EWZ outperformed US stocks by almost two-fold.

With EWZ up by over 50% and the Brazilian real 10% higher against the US dollar, it appears that the Bolsonaro administration is making headway when it comes to delivering on its campaign pledges. Given the level of the currency in 2011, the real could have a long way to go on the upside if the economy continues to improve in South America's leading nation.

