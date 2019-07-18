IPO Update: ProSight Global Readies Terms For IPO

I intend to participate in the IPO or post-IPO trading.

PROS has grown based on its novel go-to-market approach, is producing strong earnings and significant cash flow from operations.

The company provides specialty insurance coverage for specific industry verticals.

ProSight Global has filed proposed terms for its $150 million U.S. IPO.

ProSight Global (PROS) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides a variety of specialty insurance coverage for industry verticals.

PROS has produced enviable results, has stable loss ratios, an intriguing go-to-market approach and is generating significant earnings, so I'll be acquiring a small position in the IPO or post-IPO.

Morristown, New Jersey-based ProSight Global was founded in 2009 to provide clients with insurance coverage focused on specific industry verticals.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Lawrence Hannon, who was previously Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company and before that held leadership positions at Chubb Limited.

The firm’s primary investors are private equity firms TPG and funds affiliated with Goldman Sachs, who is also the lead left underwriter for the IPO.

Source: ProSight Specialty Insurance

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, which are primarily commission costs the firm pays to distribution partners for new business, as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly in recent years, as the table shows below:

Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 34.6% FYE June 30, 2018 34.6% FYE June 30, 2017 32.8%

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the total direct written premium for all types of property & casualty insurance was reached $634 billion in 2017.

This represents year-over-year growth of 5% from 2016, as can be seen on the chart below:

Source: NAIC

As of the 2017 report, ProSight was ranked in the top ten firms in certain states and U.S. possessions for various specialty insurance categories.

The firm currently provides coverage in seven industries and revenue distribution is more or less evenly distributed between them:

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Professional Services

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Services

Marine and Energy

Financial Performance

ProSight’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased before-tax income

Uneven but growing income from continuing operations

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 212,972,000 17.6% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 785,872,000 20.7% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 651,039,000 Income (Loss) Before Tax Period Income (Loss) Before Tax Before Tax Income Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 17,510,000 8.2% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 67,118,000 8.5% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 31,329,000 4.8% Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Ops Period Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Ops To March 31, 2019 $ 13,695,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 53,729,000 FYE June 30, 2017 $ (6,904,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 84,809,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 231,692,000 FYE June 30, 2017 $ 73,870,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $34.1 million in cash, $1.9 billion in total investments and $2.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $258.9 million.

The firm’s adjusted loss and LAE (loss adjustment expenses) ratios have been stable to slightly lower in the most recent period, reflecting no significant losses, as the table shows below:

Source: Company registration statement

IPO Details

PROS intends to sell 8.8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $868.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.82%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, so it has not provided any detail on its plans.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Dowling & Partners, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Citizens Capital Markets.

Commentary

ProSight is seeking public capital in the wake of another specialty insurance company going public, that of Palomar Holdings (PLMR).

ProSight’s go-to-market approach appears to be different, but the firm inexplicably has a much higher growth rate but lower valuation metrics at the proposed IPO price.

The firm’s financials show that it is preparing to cross the one billion dollar annualized revenue run rate in the next few quarters, based on its current trajectory.

The market opportunity for ProSight’s approach, which is to focus on certain verticals that it can gain an edge on in terms of marketing and loss intelligence, would appear to be significant if management can deliver on that promise.

As to valuation, the IPO appears reasonably valued given the firm’s growth trajectory, loss profile, and earnings per share results.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 24, 2019.

