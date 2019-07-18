Public Service Enterprise Group: Expect Its Dividend To Grow, But Shares Are Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) delivered a strong quarter with strong earnings growth. The company has a $11 billion ~ $16 billion of capital projects that should help grow its rate base by 7% ~ 9% annually through 2023. Most of these investments will be in its utility segment. PSEG expects to significantly grow its free cash flow in its power segment as its capital projects winds down in 2019. PSEG currently pays a 3%-yielding dividend. Its shares are fairly valued. Although we still like its long-term outlook, the risk/reward profile does not appear attractive. Therefore, we believe investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

PSEG posted a strong quarter with significant growth in its net income. As can be seen from the table below, its income increased to $700 million in Q1 2019 from $558 million in Q1 2018. Its EPS from operating earnings also grew to $1.08 per share from $0.97 per share in Q1 2018.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$11 billion ~ $16 billion of capital investments through 2023

PSEG has about $11 billion ~ $16 billion worth of capital projects through 2023. As can be seen from the chart below, these projects includes about $5 billion investments in its transmission infrastructure, $2.9 billion capital expenditure to maintain its distribution assets, and $3.1 billion to add more distribution infrastructures. Most of these investments are in regulated assets.

These capital expenditures are expected to grow PSEG's rate base annually by about 7% ~ 9% annually (see chart below). As can be seen from the list below, the company's rate base is expected to reach $30 billion by 2023. The company's commitment to capital investments should allow it to continue its dividend growth trajectory in the next few years.

Power segment expected to generate strong free cash flow in the next few years

PSEG's power segment should enjoy strong free cash flow generation beyond 2019 as several of its major capital projects reach completion in 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, starting in 2020, most of its capital expenditure in its power segment will be dedicated towards maintenance only. Management expects its capex to be less than $200 million annually after 2019. If PSEG can generate EBITDA of about $1 billion ~ $1.1 billion per year in its power segment (based on management's EBITDA guidance in 2019), its free cash flow generated per year will be about $800 million ~ $900 million per year. Please note that this estimate is conservative as PSEG's investments in capacity should help grow its power generation capacity and generate higher EBITDA in future years.

Investment grade balance sheet

PSEG has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (Moody's: Baa1 Stable; S&P: BBB+ Stable). The company ended Q1 2019 with a debt to capital ratio of 51%. PSEG has a solid interest coverage ratio. Its interest coverage based on its EBITDA generated in the past 12 months ($3.8 billion) is 7.6x. Its long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4x is also solid. We believe PSEG's strong balance sheet should help it fund its growth projects in the next few years.

Valuation Analysis

PSEG expects to earn $3.15 ~ $3.35 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 earnings per share ratio is about 18.7x. This is slightly below its peers who are trading in the range of 19x ~ 21x. However, its valuation is 3 multiples higher than its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 15.7x.

We think the company's recent appreciation in valuation has to do with the fact that the market is anticipating some rate cuts as 10-year treasury yield also dropped from nearly 3.25% in November 2018 to as low as below 2% in July 2019. This is because share price of PSEG has an inverse correlation with the treasury yield. If the market has priced in some rate cuts in PSEG's share price, what if there is no rate cut? Treasury yield will likely ramp up and PSEG's share price will likely decline as it is inversely correlated to the treasury yield.

A growing 3%-yielding dividend

PSEG has increased its dividend consistently in the past few years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3%. PSEG's dividend yield is typically in the range of 3% ~ 4.8% in the past 10 years. Its current dividend yield of 3% is towards the low end of its past yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

PSEG's utility segment faces regulatory and legislative risks that might result in lower allowed returns.

Power and gas market prices

In PSEG's power segment, the company's revenue can fluctuate depending on power prices. In addition, increasing gas prices will also result in a decline in its earnings.

Investor Takeaway

PSEG has a portfolio of quality assets. Its capital projects should help grow its business further in the next few years. However, we think its share price is fairly valued. Since the market has likely already priced in the possibility of 1~2 rate cuts, we think investors may want to stay on the sideline.

