Market Volatility Bulletin: Netflix Leads Averages Lower - VIX Retakes The 14 Line

Truly attempting to understand arguments that you disagree with, can help to temper your investment approach.

Large cap stocks are down for a third consecutive day, and VIX is getting a little perky.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:27PM

Entertainment behemoth Netflix (NFLX) leads the US large caps (SPY, DIA, QQQ) lower after reporting a surprise loss of paid subscribers in its quarterly earnings call; the stock is down over 10% since yesterday's close. The Russell 2K (IWM) is unchanged.

VIX has inched higher, now holding just over the 14 line as the Thursday afternoon trade session opens.

Thoughts on Volatility

I get the sense that the economic data are coming in with spates of positive and negative data. The jobs report from last week was strong, and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index turned a strong figure, so there is definitely room to take an optimistic view.

David Rosenberg mentions some data flows that are less than positive. I think this is pretty normal after such a prolonged expansion. Not to rail on about debt, but the current economic expansion required plenty of it. It may be that such debt-fueled growth comes with some fits and starts of animal spirits and cash flow concerns.

Even if you take a negative view on the US or global economy, it's difficult to argue that rates are too high.

This naturally leads to questions about where or how someone should invest scarce capital. It also should cause one to ask about what will the next monetary and/or fiscal response be to an economic downturn if we are already driving without a spare.

These are long-term concerns better suited to the theme of investing rather than trading. Volatility measures - even at the back end - remain blissfully unaware (or at least unconcerned) about such issues.

Whether in politics or investing, it is easy to fall into a camp where we fall in arguments that are either closely or at least loosely connected to our beliefs.

But it is precisely our ability to hear, and at least attempt to connect with, the ideas of those with whom we heartily disagree. Not so much because the "other side" of an argument is totally correct, but because it helps us to see the flaws and contingencies in our own beliefs, that ultimately make us better.

As a trader or investor, you do need to have a degree of conviction. But you also need humility and flexibility. Listening to or reading the work of those with whom you disagree can be a great way to build on those last two pillars for sound decision making.

Term Structure

Couple days old, but the basic idea pretty much holds true. The August ("Q") VX contract began its life more than 11% over spot. That's a lot of roll decay for the longs (VXX, UVXY) to contend with.

Mr. Hennessy brings up the fact that "the only contract that got more love ahead of the roll was May." I agree with his overall point that pretty much every trading system was going to take the other side of the trade, and that this is probably the best strategy (in simple terms, think SVXY, ZIV).

In hindsight, however, May ended up being a reasonably good month to get long vol. Spot VIX still rests well below the M1, but it is in fact rising from the low 12s from last week.

To translate into a real opportunity for longs, we need some episodic upheaval in at least one of the major indexes in order to temp VX contracts higher.

In my view, you need quite a bit of a swing higher in HV in order for the actual VX contracts to take much notice, given the very large premium that VX already has over realized.

Spot VIX bounced back and forth in a pretty narrow range throughout most of June (15.25-17); we may soon witness the extent to which support acts as resistance.

So long as SPX doesn't wander too far from the 3000 benchmark, I don't suspect there will be much to fret about, even if there's some decent volleying back and forth (a few 1% days, up and down). So far we're just seeing some bleed off during earnings season, and that's pretty normal. Perhaps the narrative changes if there is a decisive jump above spot VIX @ 15.

