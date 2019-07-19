Income Investors - Get Ready For A Big Cash Wave In August: 6% To 10% Yields

The yields run from 5.8% to 10.3%, with strong coverage of 1.17 to 1.64X.

Need some extra cash for that well-deserved summer vacation?

Don't sweat it, there are many high yielders going ex-dividend and paying in the coming weeks. August is the third month in the Feb/May/Aug/Nov. pay cycle for a lot of the companies that we cover in our articles.

Eight out of 9 of these companies are in the Basic Materials sector - mainly midstream operators, and there's also a Services sector LNG shipping company, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), which specializes in FSRU vessels.

The three largest market cap companies in the list are Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), with a $65B market cap, the 2018-consolidated Energy Transfer LP (ET), with a $39B market cap, and MPLX LP (MPLX), with a $25B market cap.

ET transformed itself in 2018 - Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) merged, a mega-deal in which ETE acquired ETP. Upon closing of the merger, ETE changed its name to Energy Transfer LP and now lists its common units on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ET." In addition, ETP changed its name to Energy Transfer Operating L.P. and its common units ceased trading on the NYSE effective with the opening of market Oct. 19, 2018. To say that ET has a long history of big deals would be an understatement.

The middle tranche includes two relative newcomers, Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM), plus DCP Midstream LP (DCP).

The final three companies, ranked by market cap, are CNX Midstream Partners LP (formerly known as Cone Midstream Partners LP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (the yieldco arm of Delek US Holdings (DK), and shipping firm HMLP.

Distributions Calendar:

We put together this distributions calendar for the group, which has approximated ex-dividend dates and pay dates. The majority of these dates are approximate, as most of these companies haven't announced their upcoming August distributions yet.

EPD and TGE already have announced their upcoming distributions - both companies raised their payouts again.

EPD has a record of 60 straight quarterly distribution increases, while DKL and MPLX have 25 straight hikes - CNXM has 17 straight hikes, and newcomer TGE has 16 consecutive increases since its May 2015 IPO. EPD also raised its total yearly distributions for 20 straight years.

Although TGE has been around since 2015, it formed a new entity in 2018 via a merger between a yieldco and its GP, which eliminated the GP Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs, and transformed the two companies into a C-Corp, which will now issue 1099s to unitholders at tax time.

HMLP also issues 1099's instead of K-1s at tax time.

The yields run from a low of 5.79% for ET, up to 10.30% for CNXM.

Valuations:

This table is ranked by lowest Distributable Cash Flow, DCF, valuation.

ET and CNXM have the two lowest price/DCF valuations in this group, at 6.20X and 7.13X, respectively. ET's 6.2X valuation is one of the lowest we've seen in the midstream space in 2019.

There are five companies with DCF valuations in the 8.25X - 8.80x range: DCP, HMLP, TGE, DKL, and MPLX.

EPD and HESM round out the group, with the highest price/DCF valuations, at 10.92X and 11.91X, respectively.

It's not too surprising that EPD has a premium DCF valuation - it's one of the most respected companies in the midstream industry. EPD has a record of strong distribution coverage and its management has made a practice of reserving a decent amount of its DCF for self-funding growth projects. EPD also has the lowest yield of the group, at 5.81%.

ET, EPD, and CNXM have the three highest coverage factors of the group, at 1.64, 1.59, and 1.44, respectively. As part of its 2018 mega deal, ET's management cut its payout, a move which improved its coverage ratio, but met with mixed results from the market.

DCP is the only company here with a price/book below 1, at .70X. DCP struggled off and on with distribution coverage in 2018, averaging 1.05X, with a low point of .88 and .89 in Q1 and Q4 '18. However, robust Q1 '19 coverage of 1.45X lifted its trailing coverage ratio to 1.19X.

Financials:

This table is ranked by net debt/EBITDA, lowest to highest, since debt leverage is an important metric to stay on top of with MLPs.

Since they pay out most of their cash flow to unitholders, MLP's can find themselves taking on to much debt in order to grow. Companies that went too far in that direction have often gone under or have been bought out by more well-capitalized firms.

HESM is the champ, by far, in this category, with very minimal debt, while ET is at the other end of the spectrum, with a 4.82X leverage figure.

CNXM and EPD have conservative debt loads for this industry, at 2.73X and 3.16X. CNXM also has the highest ROA, 14%, and ROE, 41.65%, in this group.

HESM and CNXM have the highest operating margins, at 77.46% and 63.76% respectively.

DKL has no debt/equity or ROE ratios, due to its negative equity.

Performance:

EPD and HESM have both outperformed the market and the rest of this group in 2019, whereas DKL has had the best performance over the best year - it's up ~15%, vs. 5.84% for the S&P 500.

TGE has been beaten up over the past quarter due to falling natural gas prices - its Q1 '19 EBITDA mix was ~57% natural gas transportation and 33% crude oil transportation, with the ~11% balance coming from gathering, processing and terminaling. However, 96% of its 2018 EBITDA was fee based, with 90% coming from firm fee commitments. We'll see how those commitments are working out when TGE reports its Q2 '19 earnings on 7/25/19.

CNXM has primarily natural gas midstream assets and has been discounted by the market in 2019, in spite of growing DCF by 47%, EBITDA by 56% in Q1 '19, and reiterating its guidance for 15% distribution growth for full year 2019. CNXM will report Q2 '19 earnings on 7/30/19.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At ~40%, ET has the largest upside variance between its price/unit and analysts' average price target, followed closely be beaten-up CNXM, at ~34%. HESM is at ~27%, with MPLX at ~23%. DKL has the lowest spread, at 2.16%.

If you don't have much confidence in analysts' price targets, but you still want to get a piece of the action, here are two cash secured puts trades, both of which expire in January 2020.

Both trades have a potential tax deferral advantage: If they aren't closed in 2019, you won't owe taxes on the option money you receive until tax time in April 2021.

DCP's January 2020 at the money $30.00 put strike pays $2.25, giving you a $27.75 breakeven, which is ~15% above its 52-week low. Your distribution yield over cost at $27.75 would be 11.24%.

ET's out of the money January 2020 $14.00 put strike pays $.80, a bit more than ET's next two quarterly distributions of $.305. It gives you a breakeven of $13.20, which is 13% above ET's 52-week low. Your distribution yield over cost at $13.20 would be 9.24%.

There are other option-selling trades for some of the stocks in this group on our Cash Secured Puts Table and our Covered Calls Table, both of which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, HESM, CNXM, HMLP, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on combining option-selling with high dividend stocks for over 10 years