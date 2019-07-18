Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling

Newpark Jostles Through A Difficult Period

Newpark Resources (NR) serves the upstream energy producers and other industries including electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction. It has also added stimulation chemistry into its fluids management business. I do not expect the stock to exhibit robust returns in the short-term. However, as the completions activity rebound and the offshore projects gather steam, I think its relative valuation will provide a profitable opportunity to invest in the stock.

The continued project transition in the Eastern Hemisphere can lower the company's operating margin in the short-term. Much of the company's recovery, however, will depend on the completions activity rebound in the U.S. Following the contract to provide completion fluids in a deepwater award in the Gulf of Mexico, the company expects to cut similar deals with other integrated oil companies operating in that region. NR's free cash flow has been inconsistent and turned negative in Q1 2019. It may require generating free cash flow over the next couple of years to fund the share repurchase program and avoid further financial strains.

What Are The Key Value Drivers?

Newpark's Mats & Integrated Services segment saw sales weakening in Q1. Compared to Q4 2018, the segment revenue declined by 27%, although operating margin was steady at 27%. In Q4, results benefited from higher year-end sales push and the weather effect - none of which was present in Q1. What adversely affected was the decline in service activities in the E&P market. On the other hand, stability in the non-E&P revenues partially offset some of the weaknesses. Newpark on its part has continued to build industry verticals in oil and gas, utility transmission and distribution, and pipeline market to serve its target markets. Investors may note that the construction and maintenance activity in the distribution grid of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure is NR's target market. The company's modular storage tank, which utilizes the DURA-BASE matting system, can lower costs for water storage and boost the non-E&P side of the business.

NR's Fluids Systems segment revenues, too, was weak in Q1 (down 9% sequentially). Lower demand in the energy market and international contract transitions adversely affected the segment performance in Q1. In the international market, the fluids business took a nosedive (21% fall sequentially) following an adverse impact of project delays in Eastern Europe, Algeria, and Brazil. The demand softness not only affected sales, but it also transpired into a lower operating margin due to the company's cost inefficiency in the Fluids business. In North America, too, the segment revenue fell (4% down sequentially). On some more positive developments, the start of two deepwater projects in the Gulf of Mexico did partially offset some of the negative drivers in the business in Q1.

To augment the fluids business, the company appointed David Paterson to the role of President of the Fluids Systems business in July 2019. Mr. Paterson has extensive experience in working for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and affiliated entities.

Geography - Where Is The Growth Coming From?

Newpark's revenue growth in the U.S. was muted in Q1 compared to a quarter before. The 3% decline in revenues also followed a similar fall in the U.S. rig count during the same period. The market softness impacted the U.S. onshore markets, particularly Oklahoma. The sharpest brunt of the fall, however, was borne by Canada where the company lost some of the market share. The comparison looked a lot favorable on a year-over-year basis when an 8% rise in the U.S. rig count translated into 11% revenue growth in the U.S.

Newpark's performance in the Eastern Hemisphere was not very impressive either in Q1. The company lost revenues due to the transition to the new contract in Algeria, and the conclusion of the Petrobras (PBR) contract in Brazil primarily contributed to the revenue fall. On top of that, project delays in Eastern Europe where the weakness in commodity prices since the end of 2018 led to a decrease in the company's sales.

Changing Strategy

Newpark has been adjusting to the changing background in the fluids industry. In Q4 2018, the company made its deepwater completion fluids facility in Louisiana fully operational. As part of its broader strategy in the Gulf of Mexico, the company now offers drilling and completion fluids, which expands the revenue potential in the projects it is involved in. In this regard, investors may note that one of the company's aims concerning total fluid solution strategy is the expansion into stimulation chemicals. In Q1, it completed a trial with a major operator in the U.S. onshore, which paves the way for more successful marketing of the product in that region. However, the company may take some time to develop a full-fledged operation in stimulation chemicals.

Q2 2019 Outlook

The EIA DPR data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells increased by 21% in the past year until May, although it has dropped in the past couple of months. The number of drilled wells is also showing a weakening trend in the past couple of months. I think it will require stability in the completions and drilling activity for companies like NR to recover strongly from the current state.

In Q2, NR's management expects to receive new contract awards as the commodity price stabilizes in the U.S. and international markets, which can lead to higher revenues and operating margin. The company expects additional revenues after Q2 from fluids work for an additional deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico. From Eni (NYSE:E), it also received a three-year contract to provide drilling and completion fluids. The deal is expected to generate $10 million to $15 million of revenue per year. With the success of the Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) deepwater award in the Gulf of Mexico, the company expects to cut similar deals with other IOCs operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Kuwait, NR has bagged a contract in Q4 2018 at a higher rate than the previous agreement. Currently, the company expects revenues from Eastern Hemisphere to recover despite the continued transition in Algeria. It expects operating margin at the mid single digit in Q2. In the Mats segment, it expects non-E&P end markets to stabilize, which can lead to marginally higher revenues, although operating margin can decline slightly.

Free Cash Flow Is Negative

Newpark's cash flow from operations increased to $2.3 million in Q1 2019 from a nominal figure a year ago. Despite a 7% fall in revenues, NR's CFO growth was aided by improvement in working capital due to a decrease in accounts receivable and inventory. However, in Q2, the company expects its working capital needs to increase.

As the CFO exceeded capex, free cash flow was negative in Q1 2019. The company expects capex to range between $40 million and $50 million in FY2019. A majority of the FY2019 capex is expected to be spent on the Mats rental business and geographical diversification efforts.

Debt Position

NR's debt to equity is 0.32x, which is higher than peers' (Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES), and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)) average. Oil States International's debt to equity stands at 0.23x, while Oceaneering International's leverage is 0.47x. RPC, Inc. is a zero-debt company.

NR has recently amended the asset-based loan facility and expanded capacity from $150 million to $200 million. It also has $54 million in cash & equivalents. The company plans to repurchase $100 million as a combination of common shares and the convertible notes. Although there is no near-term financial risk, with a substantial capex and the share buyback program, the cash flows have to grow consistently to avoid any financial strain in the medium-term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Newpark Resources is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.5x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.1x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~9.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Newpark Resources' steeper forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA compared to the peers implies that sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers' (OIS, RES, and OII) average of 7.6x. So, the stock's relative valuation multiples are not stretched at the current level. I have used Thomson Reuters' estimates in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated NR a "buy" in July 2019, while one recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell". The consensus target price is $9.4, which at the current price yields ~35% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. Its rating is high on growth, while it is moderate to poor on profitability, momentum, EPS revisions, and value. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a moderate rating on profitability when compared with some of its peers. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is justified because its earnings missed analysts' estimates a couple of times in the past four quarters. I concur with Seeking Alpha's assertion on growth. I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha's assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are more-than-reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What's The Take On NR?

Newpark Resources has short-term challenges, but the long-term drivers are robust to make a profitable investment out of the stock. The addition of stimulation chemistry into the fluids management and its extension in the onshore application have strengthened the company's value drivers. Over the medium to long term, the company expects to receive deals to provide completion fluids with major integrated oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

On the other hand, delays in various projects in the Eastern Hemisphere can lower the company's operating margin in the short-term. Until the completions activity stabilizes, it will be difficult for Newpark to keep growing sales and margin. On top of that, inconsistent free cash flow has been one of the company's financial worries.

As various forces pull each other in different directions, the short-term investors are unlikely to gain from the stock, while the investors with a long-term view can gain. I believe a completions activity revival and increased tendering activity in the offshore projects will provide a profitable opportunity to invest in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.