Verigene II, Amnis, And Guava Will Reposition Luminex

2019 is a transitional year for the company as it repositions itself with new additions in its Verigene II line while newly acquired Cytometry portfolio delivers baseline growth.

Repositioning itself for double-digit growth

The biological testing technologies and products that Luminex (LMNX) develops covers a wide range of applications in life sciences industries, including diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research. Although Luminex has been successful in growing its revenue steadily for the last couple of years, price increase did not follow the trend, and so its valuation remains cheap. After a soft result in its Q1, the stock went down 9% and Deutsche Bank had cut its rating and Off Wall Street issued a bearish report citing 30% downside risk. But the softer result was more or less anticipated as indicated previously that the departure of LabCorp Women's Health revenue could result in a headwind of about $35 million for 2019, it's Q1's LabCorp related revenues were down approximately $11 million, reflecting almost one-third of the full-year's expected reduction.

Now, 2019 is the year in which the firm will reposition itself with new additions. The President and CEO of Luminex indicated it back in Q4 last year, and in its Q1, Luminex confirmed its progress on new additions.

2019 will be a transitional year for Luminex that lays the groundwork for continued double-digit growth in future years. In 2019, we will adjust the extent of the intense revenue concentration we have had with LabCorp in previous years, execute on both the integration and growth of our recent flow cytometry addition, prepare and launch of VERIGENE II product and make progress toward the launch of SENSIPLEX in 2020."

- Homi Shamir, President, and CEO (Earnings call Q4 2018)

Comparing this with the latest update:

We are planning to submit to FDA as follows: MRCA on our ARIES by the end of the second quarter, the enteric panel on VERIGENE II scheduled for August, and respiratory on VERIGENE II soon after. We also have a very full pipeline of assays for VERIGENE II and VERIGENE II-plus in development."

- Homi Shamir, Presiden, and CEO (Earnings call Q1 2019)

Image: The VERIGENE® System, it enables clinicians to rapidly identify the pathogens responsible for some of the most complex, costly, and deadly infectious diseases.

This year's midpoint guidance was set at $340 million which reflects a 7.7% growth, the management expects to touch double-digit growth rates as it leaves 2019 fiscal year. This management said that its goal is to exceed revenue of $500 million, fueled by organic growth and supported by its diversified portfolio and substantial investment in R&D.

In January, Luminex completed its acquisition of MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio which helped nearly double its Q1 system revenue compared to the last year. The newly acquired portfolio includes a leading family of cell-based cytometry products (Amnis®) and also Guava® portfolio of products, which are high-performance systems built on micro-capillary technologies and deliver economical solutions. I expect Luminex's system revenue to capture a larger share of total revenue in the coming years, driven by both newly acquired systems and previous in-house products Verigene and its expansions.

"The Amnis and Guava products complement our wide range of existing flow-based offerings, further differentiating our portfolio and ensuring we are well-positioned to support customers today and into the future. With this acquisition, we now have expanded our installed based to include more than 5,000 flow cytometry systems worldwide, adding to our impressive footprint and creating the potential for additional meaningful growth."

- Homi Shamir

Image: Amnis® Imaging Flow Cytometers

Financial Analysis

Luminex's revenue increased 3-fold in 10 years. As I have said earlier, stock price appreciation has not been in line with the company's growth. In fact, in 2008 December, Luminex was trading around $21.5 and now it's trading at $19.83, there were some short-term highs and the lows have not depicted new levels on par with its performance. The prime reason that I found was that the bottom line often missed analyst expectations, in short, earnings growth was negative, but as a micro-cap firm, I don't think it is justifiable. The profit margins have often fluctuated, but I think that it is a problem with economies of scale, which is associated with its size. Luminex is an underlooked gem to me, for now, we should wait to see whether next two quarters have generated adequate revenue to achieve its midpoint guidance, the ideal move would be to enter before Q4 if next two quarters are satisfactory.

Luminex has a relatively lower dividend yield, the amount was constant at $0.06 per quarter since payout started back in May 2017, but the safety is superior. I just think that the payout decision is not a bright decision the management had made to follow its expected growth trajectory, dividend should not have been initiated. Literature tells us that managers are unwilling to cut dividends, and now that the dividend is there, management can be reluctant to cut it even though necessary. But even if Luminex canceled the dividend, I'd be happy, they can keep the money and fuel its R&D projects for Systems and Assay segments.

Risk Factors

The life sciences and diagnostics industries are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change, Luminex's small size makes it harder for the firm to acquire necessary resources compared to peers. Earnings can be highly volatile in these industries and economies of scale plays a crucial role. Take a look at the market capitalization of its peers in the chart below, a small-cap firm competing with firms with higher resource and capacities like Bruker (BRKR) and Bio-Rad (BIO).

New product releases and updates are critical in the industries Luminex operates in. If Luminex fails to conduct effective R&D projects, the product lines could adversely impact financial results. Not only it has to add new products, but it also has to be done within budget, the company has a volatile profit margin trend and further deterioration in earnings could keep the stock price sideways or even down for a long time. Luminex has made several acquisitions in the past couple of years, failure to successfully chose new targets and/or to integrate these can shock its whole business and cause a rapid decline in its market price. Earnings volatility is another prime risk factor because that's probably the reason the stock price did not follow a growth pattern, deterioration in earnings can instantaneously hurt the stock price at a substantial level.

A brief look at top management

The fact that Luminex's Board and Management are run by different people is a strong indicator that the shareholders' interests are well managed. We see many firms with high potential where the same person heads both the board and the management which has the possibility of creating conflicts of interest.

Luminex is run by a highly experienced team, the President and CEO, Nachum Homi Shamir, has served in a range of important capacities in his career. Nachum has served 8 years as the President and CEO of Given Imaging, a developer of diagnostic products for detecting various gastrointestinal tract disorders, Given was acquired by Covidien plc back in 2014. He has served as a Board Member at Scitex Corporation and Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ: CGNT) and currently serves on the board of directors of Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (TASE: EXEN). The CFO and SVP, Harriss T. Currie, had previously served as CFO of SpectraCell Laboratories and VP of two subsidiary companies. All the executive officers and top executives had a long track record and look highly qualified for the job that they do.

Conclusion

Luminex has been growing at a fast rate for the past couple of years. Although earnings have been volatile, the reason is justified with its size, as the company achieves higher economies of scale, margins will improve. Price appreciation has not been on par with its improvements and valuation remains cheap. However, we should wait for the next quarter results and see whether it's online to achieve its midpoint guidance.

