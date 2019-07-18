Wizz Air - Dominant Player On Eastern European Sky

In my articles, I am writing about companies from the region of Central and Eastern Europe with future investment potential and interesting value proposition. This analysis is about largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, Wizz Air (WIZZ LN), which in due time is about to take off.

Investment thesis

Running a low-cost airline is essentially a commodity type business, in that sense that service you are providing is no different than service provided by your competitors. In this environment, the customer loyalty in very low and only determinant factor is low fare, which leads to price wars, compression of margins and decreasing profitability. Therefore, it is not surprising that historically, airlines as an industry lost tremendous amount of capital and generated only limited returns.

Despite all these negative characteristics, WIZZ LN was able to come up with a different business model. As will be seen in better detail, success of this model is built on lower costs basis compared to their competition and generation of revenues coming from higher growth markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

Revenue generation

The competitors of WIZZ LN are other low-cost airlines, such as Ryanair (RYA ID) and EasyJet (EZJ LN) which are followed by Norwegian (NAS NO) and Eurowings (owned by Lufthansa), however the only real competitor for WIZZ LN is Ryanair. The primary difference between WIZZ LN and its competitors is the separation of the market. While most of the competitors concentrate on Western Europe, WIZZ LN is focused predominantly on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE countries). I am saying predominantly, because WIZZ LN also operates separate business entity WIZZ UK, due to regulatory issues with BREXIT. On the map below, you can see WIZZ LN’s bases and their market share (pg. 5 in the presentation) in these countries.

Source: Company presentation

There is a rule of thumb that demand for flights is approximately 2 times the level of GDP growth of a country. While CEE countries achieved on average long-term GDP annual growth of 4%, in Western Europe its long-term GDP growth is slightly below 2%.

Historically, WIZZ LN has been able to grow revenue approx. 18% per annum for past 5 years, due to its favorable concentration on smaller but higher growth markets with limited competition.

Source: annual reports

Costs discipline

Operating low-cost airline is a game of operational efficiency. Only those companies which can keep their costs low during the whole business cycle can succeed. In other words, it is easy to start an airline when oil prices are at record lows, as was the case in 2016.On the other hand, it is much harder to stay in the business when oil prices are heading higher and overcapacity, as a result of previously favorable conditions, is making the airlines to lower their ticket prices and squeeze margins.

There are a lot of statistics, which are describing the efficiency of an airline, such as load factor or cost per available seat kilometer (CASK). However, two most important costs determining whether the airline can effectively compete are fuel costs and personnel costs.

Fuel costs

Fuel costs are highly correlated with the age of fleet. The newer the planes, the lower the fuel consumption. Additionally, newer models produce lower CO2 emissions per passenger kilometer, which is an additional advantage in keeping fuel costs low. WIZZ LN is using a different business model compared to the industry standards. While other low-costs airlines own their planes, WIZZ LN is renting them through operating leasing. Operating leases have two major advantages. Firstly, they do not tie up so much capital and secondly, they allow the lessee to operate the newest models available in the market. WIZZ LN currently uses the family of aircrafts Airbus A321 and A320, the most efficient technology, given the current problems of Boeing Max 737 (FT article). Comparing the fuel costs among the competitors, it is obvious that WIZZ LN is running the most efficient fleet.

Source: annual reports

Source: Bloomberg

Staff costs

Staff costs are usually the second biggest item in operating expenses. There is one truth about airlines, which is that airlines are most efficient in their first day of operations. From then, their employees are getting more experienced, which is putting an upward pressure on airlines staff costs. Additionally, it is not uncommon to see unionized staff in more mature airlines, which is beneficial for employees but not so much for the company. Here again, WIZZ LN has one major advantage. First and foremost, WIZZ LN is a Hungarian based company and therefore staff costs are proportional to this. It is much harder to compete, if the average annual crew salary is 21,000 EUR for RYA LN, as opposed to 13,000 to 15,000 EUR for WIZZ LN. Similar picture is visible if you compare staff costs per available seat kilometers.

Source: annual reports

EBITDAR margin

Looking at raw EBITDA margins of WIZZ LN and RYA LN, it seems that RYANAIR is outperforming WIZZ LN. The difference is in different business models, used by these companies. However, if you put both airlines on the same footing and you deduct operating leases from SG&A expenses, then you will see a different picture in which WIZZ LN is a leader in operating efficiency.

Source: annual reports

Valuation

Based on the DCF model and growth assumptions proportionate to revenue growth of 8% per annum it seems, that at current prices WIZZ LN is slightly undervalued. If you take into consideration valuation interval of + / - 15%, then you can assume that WIZZ LN is trading at fair price. However, there are two triggers in the near future which could provide an opportunity to buy WIZZ LN at bargain price. One is BREXIT and the other is higher oil price due to geopolitical tensions. Both triggers would in the short-term lead to stock sell off, but in the long term would be positive for WIZZ LN. This is due to the fact, that in the past WIZZ LN was able to take market share from its competitors during the periods of market stress. At current price, I am patiently sitting on the side and waiting for the opportunity to buy WIZZ at more favorable prices.

Summary

WIZZ LN is a growing low-cost airline operator with superb cost management, concentrating on higher growth markets of CEE. WIZZ LN is not a stock which will multiply in the current future, but it is the stock which will proportionally grow at its return of capital for the very long time. At current prices, WIZZ LN seems to be trading at fair price, but the risk of uncontrolled BREXIT and higher oil prices might provide an opportunity to buy this stock at a bargain price. For a long-term investor, looking for a company with superb efficiency and favorable growth characteristics, WIZZ LN might be a good fit into a portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WZZAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.