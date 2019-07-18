Treasuries: Time To Cash Out

Recent Federal Reserve (FED) developments are pointing toward a clear path for the FOMC to lower rates in July. The June FOMC statement further supports Powell’s dovish stance, outlining a list of reasons for lower rates and guiding market expectations toward easing. A strong June jobs report may have kept the Fed on hold for now, but I think the Street is right and the stage is set for an end-July rate cut and one more in September.

Unsurprisingly, Treasuries have rallied. Perhaps, too much though as the market seems to have overshot to the upside in anticipation of one rate cut in July (and three more heading into 2020). The yield curve has also steepened in reaction to Powell’s dovishness. All this in spite of the strong June report.

As the implied probability of a July cut has moved beyond 100% and a four rate cut scenario has now become base case, I fear the bond markets have over-priced the Fed’s dovish reaction function. No surprise that "long Treasuries" has now become the most crowded trade on the Street. If history is any indication, running with the herd rarely ends and 10-year longs may want to be on the right side of mean reversion on this one.

On the road to a July rate cut

Fed Chair Powell’s recent monetary policy testimony has made the message loud and clear -- lower rates are coming in July. Powell remarked that since the FOMC meeting in June, “uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S economic outlook.” In another telling sign, Powell dismissed the strong June jobs report, instead pointing out increasing weakness in global manufacturing, investment, and trade in the face of global trade tensions.

Also, recall from the June FOMC meeting that many on the committee have shifted toward a dovish stance.

Source: Zerohedge

The June statement supports Powell's tone, offering some key insights into potential motivations for a rate cut. The reasons cited include more insurance to cushion against potential downside risk, to reduce the natural unemployment rate, to counter inflation shortfalls, and to move toward a period of above 2% inflation rate. Though the rationale was split, the direction was one-way traffic toward policy easing.

I don't have a strong view on the inflation path. The FOMC may react strongly if upcoming inflation numbers disappoint, perhaps even turning to some radical measures beyond a straightforward rate cut. Though that seems unlikely considering the core CPI number came in at 2.1% YoY in June.

In the likely absence of a shocking print, the rate cut should be done in the usual 25bp increments. One in July, and perhaps another one in September, in line with Street expectations.

Market expectations -- justifiable but too far, too fast?

In reaction to the Fed's dovish turn, the Treasury curve has steepened a fair bit over the past week. Note the change from Jul 2018 in the chart below:

Source: GuruFocus

The move is, to a certain extent, justifiable.

One of the triggers, as discussed above, was Chairman Powell’s dovish testimony, which virtually telegraphed a July rate cut. Both the June Fed meeting and Powell's testimony have boosted the market (equity and credit) back to all-time highs.

Strong inflation data has also played a part -- core CPI rose 0.3% in June, along with the persistently lukewarm reception to Treasury auctions. Weakening foreign demand has been a key contributor, and I see little sign of this abating in the near future.

Source: Bloomberg

As labor markets place less pressure on prices, the Fed now has to be more proactive (read: dovish) to hold inflation under control to reach its target of 2%.

Another key point is rising global economic uncertainty. Trade skirmishes across the world have affected business confidence. Though the June ISM Manufacturing PMI print came in at 51.7, which still equates to expansion, as the graph below shows, the deceleration is remarkable.

Source: Trading Economics

After rounds and rounds of QE, one also has to account for the fact that the Fed has less ammunition at its disposal. As rates approach the zero lower bound, the Fed may feel the need for a more aggressive easing stance to give themselves room to maneuver.

The markets have, rightly, priced in the July cut, but has too much been priced in too soon? I think so. Since June, the probability of a July rate cut as been more than priced in by the bond market -- to the tune of over 100%.

Bond investors seem to have taken an extraordinarily bullish view to 2020 as well. According to the Fed funds futures-implied probabilities, four rate cuts have become base case post-June meeting.

Source: FT

As it turns out, "long Treasuries" has become the single most crowded trade on the Street -- even more so than "US tech". Quoting Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s July global fund manager survey via ThinkAdvisor:

Thirty-seven percent of investors identified long U.S. Treasuries as the most crowded trade in July, while 26% cited long U.S. tech and 12% said long investment-grade corporate bonds was the most crowded trade.

A large part of that is down to a "doom and gloom outlook"/risk aversion. Quoting the same report:

A majority of 79% of fund managers think both global growth and inflation will be below-trend for the next 12-months, even as 69% expect an interest rate cut in July.

When the herd flees for safety, new opportunities tend to open up elsewhere. Thus, I think investors should look beyond Treasuries as a "safe haven" asset.

The markets have, rightly, priced in some risk of a dovish Fed but it appears the market has overextended and a correction seems inevitable. Buying 10-year paper today on the bet that yields decline even more seems to be a tad expensive right now. A yield curve subject to the whims of the Fed is no "safe haven" either.

I do not think a short is on the cards just yet - for those who do, there are plenty of ETFs (( iShares 7-10 Year (IEF), iPath U.S. Treasury 10-Year Bear ETN (DTYS), and iPath U.S. Treasury 10-Year Bull ETN (DTYL) )) available to "play" the theme (long or short).

I am well aware that expensive things tend to get more expensive in today's markets (and cheap things get cheaper) so there could well be room for Treasury yields to decline further and the curve to steepen. Call me old-fashioned but I like being on the right side of mean-reversion. Treasury bulls, on the other hand, would do well to take some profits while they're ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.