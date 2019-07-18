AMD: Hold It And Relax

AMD is overvalued right now, but it doesn't matter in the long run.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expected to deliver satisfying revenue growth in 2019 and keep growing enviously in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with low downside and substantial upside potential, and as for its price, it is overpriced.

The current generation of processors that AMD is offering should give a significant advantage against Intel (INTC). The pricing advantage it has should be more than enough to continue gaining a considerable share of the market.

Current-Gen And Pricing Advantage

The majority of reviewers are impressed with what AMD has to offer, especially the price advantages of their product line-up. It is hard to find reviews that put Intel on Top.

I like to use Linus reviews when evaluating AMD as it is a reliable reviewer and Intel is a partner of the channel. Any bias would be it is against AMD, and the review could be taken as the bearish case for AMD.

First, AMD showed a clear dominance in Computex and blew everyone away. The video below shows just how significant AMD's impact was on Computex.

After that, the review of the top-line processors of AMD and Intel showed just how severe this year could be for Intel and how big is AMD's technological strength.

In the past, a small price difference might not have been enough to entice the average consumer to try AMD instead of going with the market leader. Now, with the price gap growing, the performance tends to favor AMD. It would be surprising if the average consumer would be willing to pay such a high price for Intel's brand.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth has a minimum and maximum of 16.8% and 22.5%, with gross margin having a minimum and maximum of 42.9% and 46.3%, with R&D as a percentage of revenue in the range of 20% and 19.2%, projecting that G&A as a percentage of revenue probably will oscillate between 10.6% and 8.7%, we have the following chart.

The image below shows that these approximations are in line with what the market expects for AMD in the next couple of years.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 67% and at best overvalued by 7%. So the stock is overvalued. This valuation does not take into account the assets or liabilities of the company.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 18.89% probability that AMD will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 29.74% yearly return. The statistical value of investing in AMD is 8%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition has multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

An 8% is more than reasonable, especially considering that AMD has the chance to get a home run.

Conclusions

Given the steady growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the favorable financials and the acceptable level of debt that the company has, it is a great time to hold the stock. It might not be the best time to join the stock, but it is a great time to be holding AMD.

AMD's current product line-up could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably, but even if this doesn't happen the core business of AMD is favorable, while the current price is overvalued, it is not so severely overvalued that it should be avoided.

The company has a lot of things going its way. The level of risk is safe, the downside potential is acceptable, and the expected performance for the foreseeable future is admirable. Sure, the company is not without problems, it is overvalued, and the potential downside ideally could be lower, but it is generally an excellent and reliable company.

Since my last article on AMD, there have been plenty of opportunities to get the stock, and if you got in when I did, you are more than 200% above the entry price. Although there have been many ups and downs, AMD is finally getting the market share it deserves, and the best is yet to come.

