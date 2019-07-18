Amazon's Slowing Growth May Sink The Stock Following Results

Amazon (AMZN) will report quarterly results on July 25 after the close of trading. The company continues to put up very impressive results quarter after quarter. However, AMZN is seeing a deceleration of growth in many of its business units. It could result in the stock pulling back following the results to around $1,800 based on an analysis of the chart.

The last time I wrote on Amazon was on May 28; at the time, the stock was trading around $1,812, and I was looking for the stock to rise to around $1,970. Of course, shares eclipsed my outlook and increased to about $2,025, a gain of almost 12%. You can now track all of my articles on Amazon and my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet I have created. I have a similar spreadsheet for my subscribers that I provide for my Marketplace service Reading The Market.

Analyst Estimates May Be Too High

Analysts estimate the revenue grew by 18.2% in the second quarter to $62.53 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to have risen by about 8.7% to $5.51 per share. The chart below using data compiled from YCharts shows the deceleration in year-over-year revenue growth. It also shows how analyst estimates merely reflect about 18% year-over-year growth to remain consistent. It seems odd that a company can consistently grow on a level plane and not have any seasonality. Clearly, past results do not show one period that saw the company grow that consistently. It could suggest that revenue growth rates may be too high for future quarters.

Business Units See Slowing Growth

The company has seen a very significant slowdown in its online store growth in recent quarters, falling from 22.2% in the third quarter of 2017 to just 9.5% in the first quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Third Party Sellers growth has fallen off a cliff in recent quarters. It peaked at 43.9% in the first quarter of 2018 and fell to just 20% in the first quarter of 2019.

Subscriber service growth is also trending lower despite an uptick in the first quarter of 2019 to 40% from 24.6% in the prior quarter. But still it's down from a peak of 60% in the first quarter of 2018.

Amazon Web Services is putting up solid and very strong growth numbers, but again, like the other segments, that growth is slowing. Last quarter, AWS posted its slowest growth rate since the first quarter of 2017.

For the company to continue to grow at 18% year over year every quarter, it will need more growth to come from AWS. That is because all the other segments are slowing dramatically. Even AWS is showing signs of slowing, and that means holding a constant 18% growth rate may be hard to achieve.

An Earnings Story

However, investors' attention has slowly been shifting from revenue growth to earnings growth. The transformation started in recent quarters, as the company has been able to deliver better-than-expected earnings. It also means that the company will need to provide healthy and growing operating margins, with most of that margin expansion coming from AWS.

Data by YCharts

We can see in the next chart the relationship between Amazon Web Services' rising margins and the company's overall rising margins.

Crushing Earnings Estimates

Slowing top-line growth will put more pressure on Amazon to deliver strong earnings results, which the company has not had a problem doing the past few quarters. Amazon has easily beaten earnings forecast for seven straight quarters in a row. The last time the company missed was in the second quarter of 2017.

Data by YCharts

Which is a good thing because Amazon has not been able to say the same about its revenue, which has been in a hit-and-miss mode. The company beat estimates in 1Q'18, missed estimates in 2Q'18, missed again in 3Q'18, beat in 4Q'18, and was in line in 1Q'19. It is anyone's guess what happens in 2Q'19.

Data by YCharts

Technical Weakness

The technical chart suggests the stock may be topping out short-term and due for a pullback to a long-term uptrend. Currently, it would suggest a drop to around $1,800 to $1,825, about 7% to 8% following results. That is because the stock reached and failed to break out at a long-term technical resistance level around $2,025.

The relative strength index is suggesting that shares fall after reaching overbought levels over 70 in early July. It would indicate that bearish momentum is currently taking over in the equity.

Risks

Amazon's results have always been tricky due to the unpredictable nature of the company's earnings and revenue. Additionally, the guidance will have a powerful say in where the stock goes following the results. If the company is able to control its costs, then perhaps there can be an improvement in overall operating margins without AWS needing to do all the heavy lifting. Additionally, if the stock does manage to break out and move above resistance at $2,025, it could result in the equity rising significantly higher, as it would be a very significant and influential longer-term bull signal.

For now, a pullback following results seems probable, and if the business units continue their historical trends, then investors may be very disappointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.