Poor Clinical Data And Exuberating Expenses Makes Strongbridge Biopharma A Short

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) is a commercial stage biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The company currently markets two drugs (Macrilen and Keveysis) and has another (Recorlev) in Phase 3 trial status. Unfortunately, the recent clinical data indicates several red flags in the company's R&D process. Moreover, SBBP is using cash at nearly 2.5 times its incoming revenues, with its key products possessing questionable financial performance. All of the above are warning signs to a looming equity dilution estimated in the 40% range. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Recent Catalysts

Recorlev (Levoketoconazole) is a potent steroidogenesis inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, a rare endocrine disease characterized by overproduction of cortisol1. SBBP's Phase 3 SONIC study results (dated August 2018) designed to measure mean urinary free cortisol ("mUFC') post-treatment as its primary endpoint can be found below:

Source: 16th International Pituitary Congress , Author's Curation

As we can see, Recorlev was able to reduce mUFC levels in patients by over 400 mmol/24 h 1-6 months after treatment with p values less than 0.0001. This almost guarantees that the effects of the drug are non-random and the API is able to effectively combat this aspect of Cushing's syndrome. Investors, however, must beware of several critical caveats.

Source: 16th International Pituitary Congress , Author's Curation

97.9% of patients in SBBP's Phase 3 SONIC trial experienced either mild; moderate, severe, or life threatening adverse events with the median AE being 57.4%. Moreover, a highly concerning percentage (42.9%) of such AEs were determined to be drug related, and there has been one recorded death in a tiny treatment sample of n=94. These are further compounded by the trial inexplicably failing seven of its secondary endpoints.

Source: 28th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress, AACE 2019 , Author's Curation

The act of presenting only secondary endpoints which demonstrated pseudo-statistical significance (i.e. p=0.0295, women only) and ignoring the 7 clinical signs and symptoms which failed to demonstrate efficacy is a classic example of the post-hoc fallacy. It is simply unclear as to why these symptoms failed or succeeded post-trial and how they can be attributed to the mechanism of action for Recorlev.

Due to significant safety concerns and trial failures outweighing its efficacy, the author estimates the NDA for Recorlev will be accepted but ultimately have its PDUFA rejected by the FDA as to request a retrial of key secondary endpoints. Unfortunately, SBBP has only lackluster items in its clinical portfolio and as we will see later, will need a huge equity offering to offset its cash burn rate. This is even accounting for a $145 million cash infusion from Novo Nordisk (NVO), from which the company has already spent $45 million between Oct 2018 and April 2019.

Key Research

Source: DailyMed

Macrilen is an oral ghrelin receptor agonist administered by a healthcare professional in preparation for a drug test which helps to detect adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). In a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving 140 patients (n=140), 62.84% to 83.78% of patients with intermediate to high probability of acquiring this condition tested positive after the said oral test. At the same time, 85.20% to 98.32% of patients with low probability of having AGHD combined with a control group tested negative after the test. Since the patients either had AGHD or didn't (Yes or No outcome), the clinical data was analyzed using a Clopper-Pearson binomial distribution test and resulted in mean positivity of 74.32% and mean negativity of 93.94% among patients likely and unlikely to possess this condition respectively. Moreover, the safety surrounding this drug is superb with 99.4% of tested performed successfully on the first attempt and less than 5% patients experiencing common adverse events.

Moreover, SBBP was able to sell the drug's U.S. and Canadian marketing rights (which it acquired from Aeterna Zenaris (AEZS)) to NVO in Oct 2018. The deal includes $145 million in upfront payments; $36.7 million in stock purchases, and a 12% royalties agreement until the end of 2027. This basically eliminated SBBP's long term debt and infused it with much needed cash to further carry on its R&D efforts, but not for long. Previously, the gold standard to determine the occurrence of AGHD was a complicated blood test for levels of insulin. As Macrilen is the only FDA approved oral test for AGHD, this saves health care clinics significant time and resources to test for a condition affecting more than 50,000 patients in America. The drug has a moderate level of intellectual property protection, with matter composition patents expiring in 2022 and utility patents expiring in 2027. From it's launch in July 2018 to divestiture in October 2018, the drug pulled in a modest $1.2 million in sales. The author estimates at its peak, Macrilen will be able to generate roughly $20 to $30 million in revenues based on the patient population and pricing, which translates into roughly $2.4 to $3.6 million in royalty revenues for SBBP. This is really not a significant amount of sales for a company with a ~$150 million market cap, and the company only has a few years to recoup the sunk cost of R&D into this drug as its IP protection expire in the 2022-2027 range. Unfortunately, it only goes downhill from here.

Keveyis

Source: Comapny Presentation

In 2015, the F.D.A. approved the off-patent Keveysis (diclofenamide) as an orphan drug for periodic paralysis which comes from 7-year exclusive marketing rights. The syndrome is estimated to affects more than 5,000 people in the U.S.. Despite the drug's superb efficacy of lowering 2.3 (p=0.006) attacks per week, the price of 100 pills of diclofenamide was gouged by its owners, Sun Pharmaceuticals and SBBP, to over $15,000 in 2015. Moreover, patients with this rare condition are estimated to pay an astonishing $100,000 and $200,000 a year based on a list price run rate. Even with copay (typically 20%), this translates to $20,000 to $40,000 annually for those with health insurance. Keep in mind, diclofenamide is a grandfather drug approved in 1958 to treat glaucoma (and discontinued when better drugs were developed) and cost just $50 in 2001. The author does not believe a new indication approval justifies a 30,000% drug price hike and estimates Keveysis will be going to zero after generics launch in 2022. At an annual run rate of ~$18 million in revenues for FY2019, the drug is however, meeting the $20 million threshold in management guidance. Still, expect no mercy for Keveysis once its exclusivity period expires as the drug is currently not covered by Medicare.

Financial Review

Source: Author's Curation

After adjusting for spending and dilutive warrants, the $145 million cash infusion by NVO has already been watered down to $87 million in less than a year. Moreover, whilst the company is only generating ~$4 million per quarter in revenues, nearly 50% of this income is being paid out in share based compensation to management at the expense of stockholders. The salary from 3 key executives accounted for over 10% of the company's FY2018 SG&A margins alone. With a burn rate/quarter of $17 million and a market cap of ~$150 million, I expect SBBP will need to perform a 45% dilutive equity offering to keep the doors open for just one more year, after cash is projected to run out 5 quarters post Q12019. Unless the FDA approves Recorlev's PDUFA (10-15% probability of approval), shareholders should expect even more stock offerings for clinical trial expenses.

Summary

Overall, based on a sum of parts valuation, the author estimates $3 million in peak royalty revenues for Macrilen; ~$2 million in revenues for Keveysis post exclusivity termination in 2022, and the rejection of Recorlev PDUFA based on abysmal safety characteristics and secondary endpoint data, for a grand total of $5 million in forward revenues by the mid 2020s. Although the company's enterprise value is only $50 million, keep in mind nearly $50 million of cash is being consumed each year for SBBP to operate and ultimately, this is a company trading at over 30 times price to forward sales and getting more and more expensive. Investors should beware all is not rosy with its current Phase 3 SONIC data readout and its portfolio just isn't enough to sustain its current spending.

