Sinopec: China's Energy Giant Is Facing A Tough Outlook

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP), one of China's largest energy companies, is facing a challenging outlook. China's economy has been cooling and the trade war with the US has heaped more pressure on the country. The economic slowdown will hurt the demand for oil products. We have seen some fresh signs of weakness. This could weigh on China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.'s profit margins and net income.

The state-owned China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, is the second-largest vertically integrated energy company in China. Sinopec runs exploration and production (or upstream), refining, chemicals, and marketing and distribution businesses. However, Sinopec's downstream businesses are much larger than its upstream operations. In fact, the company holds the top position in China's refining and petrochemical industries.

Sinopec produced 113.46 million boe in the first quarter which was 62% crude oil. The company owns more than two dozen refineries in China which consume nearly all of its oil production and processed 61.78 million tonnes of fuels in the first three months of 2019. At the same time, the company's more than 20 petrochemical plants produced 3.05 million tonnes of ethylene and 7.35 million tonnes of mostly resin, fiber monomers, and polymers in the first quarter of this year. Sinopec also owns the largest distribution network of refined oil products through its subsidiary Sinopec Marketing Co. which runs a vast network of 30,600 fuel stations and a little less than 27,200 convenience stores. The marketing business sold 49.74 million tonnes of refined oil products from the retail outlets in Q1-2019.

This makes Sinopec one of the biggest energy companies in China but that's not a great position to be in right now. The company's refining, chemicals, and marketing operations are exposed to the slowdown in China's economic growth. The profits and margins of the company's downstream businesses are underpinned in large part by the strong demand for oil products and chemicals from China. However, the country's economic growth is expected to drop to 6.2% in 2019 and 6% in 2020, down from 6.6% growth registered in 2018, as per data from the International Monetary Fund. In the second quarter of this year, the country's economy expanded by 6.2% which was the slowest pace of growth since the 1990s. The Chinese authorities have been trying to transition the exports and government investment-led economy to a one that relies on domestic consumption. But the ongoing trade war with the US has made things a lot more difficult.

The economic slowdown has already hit the country's energy demand. The country's oil products consumption for the first five months of this year clocked in at just 13.3.66 million mt, depicting a modest growth rate of 1.4% from a year earlier, as per data from China's National Development and Reform Commission. China has also been witnessing weak levels of vehicle sales which have raised concerns related to refined products demand. The country witnessed a 2.8% drop in car sales in 2018, which was the first decline in well over a decade, and analysts are expecting another drop of around 5% in this year. The weakness has been driven by the economic slowdown, trade war with the US, and the implementation of new emission rules. The China Passenger Car Association has recently reported a 4.9% increase in sales of sedans, SUVs, minivans, and multipurpose vehicles for June, which was the first positive number in more than a year. However, this recovery came only after dealers offered significant discounts of as high as 50% to clear their inventories. It is, therefore, unlikely that this growth will be sustainable.

In addition to this, Sinopec has reportedly stopped buying crude oil from Iran due to the conclusion of the US sanction waivers on the Middle Eastern nation. Sinopec is the largest Chinese buyer of Iranian crude. It buys around 265,000 barrels of oil per day through a long-term supply agreement which expires by the end of this year. But the company has recently skipped purchases to avoid US sanctions. Sinopec will likely seek alternative sources of crude oil which might be more expensive and this can hurt its refining margins.

The tough business environment will drag the performance of the company's downstream businesses, particularly the refining and marketing segments which together accounted for almost 70% of the company's total segment operating profit in the first quarter. Note that the company posted a 15% drop in operating profits in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis to RMB 15.5 billion as earnings dipped in refining, marketing, and chemical segments. The biggest drop in earnings occurred at the refining business, which is the company's largest segment where profits dipped by almost 40% on the back of weak refining margins. The earnings from these critical segments will likely remain weak in the future as slowing economic growth and flattening oil products consumption will keep refining margins low and hurt the company's oil marketing business. This will likely drag the company's performance in the near future.

Sinopec, however, is in excellent financial health and is well-positioned to withstand the tough business environment. The company has an under-levered balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 25%, as per data from YCharts. That's close to the 21% leverage ratio of US-based oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) who are well known for keeping a strong balance sheet. On top of this, Sinopec benefits from having support from the Chinese government which owns its parent, China Petrochemical Corporation. In the worst-case scenario, the Chinese government can use its financial muscle to bolster Sinopec's financial health. As indicated earlier, the company holds a dominating position in China's refining and petrochemical industries. It also maintains a vast retail footprint spread all across China which is integrated with its refining operations. Its size and scale drives down costs and gives it a competitive advantage in China's highly competitive downstream industry. Although it may post a drop in earnings, it will likely remain profitable. The company's earnings will eventually surge when the business environment turns.

Sinopec has performed poorly this year, with shares (American depository receipt) falling by almost 17% at New York in the last six months. The broader energy industry has posted gains of more than 2% in the same period, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE). Sinopec might continue to underperform as its earnings remain weak due to the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. However, the company's shares are now priced just 8.7x next year's consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes Sinopec one of the cheapest large-cap vertically integrated energy stocks. It also offers an above-average dividend yield of 9.4% which is backed by strong financial health. Although its shares might struggle in the short term, I think the stock is worth closely following. I think investors should consider buying Sinopec shares on early signs of stability in China's economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.