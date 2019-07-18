PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place

PacWest (PACW) is in a strange place right now, as management actively tries to upgrade and de-risk the loan book, offset major pressure from paydowns and payoffs, and figure out how to profitably grow deposits in an environment of increasing deposit cost pressure. While core earnings per share were basically in line with expectations, spread compression still remains a risk.

I still like the basic business that PacWest is in – niche commercial lending for smaller businesses and financial products for tech and VC firms like the capital call lending that has also been a growth driver for First Republic (FRC). It’s going to be hard for PacWest to make much core earnings headway with high repayment levels and rising deposit costs, but the longer-term potential is still attractive and the bank’s large dividend yield will pay investors to wait, though investors should realize that this isn’t “money for nothing” and the business strategy pursued by PacWest is riskier compared to typical community banks.

A Lot Of Noise, But Basically In-Line On An Underlying Basis

Although PacWest reported a pretty impressive headline EPS number, that figure was boosted by non-core securities gains from portfolio reallocation. Revenue was a little light on a core basis, and core pre-provision profit was likewise a little lower than expected, with a lower provision expense helping patch that over at the EPS level.

Core adjusted revenue rose about 2% year over year and similarly on a sequential basis, with a slight downtick in year-over-year core net interest income and a better than 2% sequential improvement. Unlike many banks that have seen greater than expected pressure on NIM spreads this quarter, PacWest actually delivered 3bp of qoq improvement (in reported NIM), and did a little better than expected relative to sell-side expectations. Balance sheet growth was a little below expectation, though, as loans came in a little light. Fee-based income was basically flat yoy on a core basis and down slightly on an adjusted basis.

Operating expenses were down slightly on a core basis, helping drive 5% yoy core pre-provision profit growth (up more than 2% qoq), but this was still about 2% short of expectations (or around $0.03/share). Tangible book value per share rose about 3% sequentially.

Balance Sheet Growth Remains A Challenge

Period-end loans increased 9% year-over-year, but only about 1% sequentially, coming in lower than expected. Payoffs and paydowns accelerated to an above-trend $2 billion in the first quarter and then accelerated again to $2.5 billion this quarter. Loan production grew 22% qoq, but more than 100% of the net loan growth this quarter came from additional purchases of multifamily loans. It’s worth noting that this is not entirely surprising, as PacWest management had made it clear some time ago that they wanted to remake the balance sheet and upgrade the quality of its loan book.

Yields remain challenging. Yields on new production were up 4bp, but overall deposit costs rose 8bp, so spread pressures are still a significant factor as loan competition limits yield gains but deposits continue to reprice higher. Although the calculated average yield of PacWest’s loan book increased 10bp sequentially, 11bp of that was from the benefit of pre-payment fees.

Deposit growth disappointed this quarter, and profitably funding loan growth remains a challenge for PacWest (as it does for First Republic, Signature (SBNY), and most other banks). Deposits fell more than 2% sequentially, with core deposits down about 3% and non-interest-bearing deposits down more than 5%. Overall deposit costs rose 8bp qoq (and 44bp yoy), while interest-bearing deposit costs rose 11bp qoq.

With provisioning lower than expected and net charge-offs only slightly higher than expected, I’m not particularly concerned with credit quality at this point.

Waiting For More Growth Moves

Ever since the collapse of the El Dorado deal in January of this year, investors have been waiting for more activity on the M&A front. PacWest could certainly use some attractively-priced core deposits (the loan/deposit ratio is 98%), and adding a growing loan origination business certainly wouldn’t hurt either. Given the ongoing pressures on spreads from the yield curve it is possible that sellers could be more willing to talk over the next couple of quarters, but the Street has generally reacted poorly to whole bank M&A announcements, so I wouldn’t consider it a given that institutions would welcome such an announcement from PacWest. In the meantime, though, the company is returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and a share buyback.

I do also wonder about the competitive environment PacWest is looking at now. Competition for loans is stiff almost everywhere now, so there’s special about PacWest’s Southern California markets in that respect. Losing a sizable banking team to Signature earlier this year can’t be helping near-term loan production, but I’d also note management’s prior comment that that particular team had been responsible for about half of the bank’s charge-offs in recent years.

The Outlook

An easing cycle isn’t going to make life any easier for PacWest when it comes to spreads. Deposit betas are still below the norms of past cycles, and I don’t believe that we’ll see much reduction in deposit betas even if the Fed starts lowering rates. For a company like PacWest that’s already stretched on funding, that’s not going to be helpful.

I have reduced my near-term expectations for PacWest, but I still believe long-term core earnings growth in the mid-single-digits is possible. Between discounted core earnings and an ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe fair value for PacWest today is in the low-to-mid $40’s.

The Bottom Line

This is a challenging time to buy PacWest, as pressure on spreads, elevated repayments, and funding challenges are all weighing on pre-provision growth. A high yield makes the waiting a little easier, but investors should at least recognize the downside risk if the economy really slows and weigh that against what I believe is an undervalued stock on a longer-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.