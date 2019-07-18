Tesla: Demand Cliff At The Edge Of The Earth

There's no evidence that US sales in Quarter 2 2019 were constrained by cars being exported.

After China and the UK, there will no more large fresh markets to conquer.

Tesla’s (TSLA) record sales in the second quarter 2019 seemed to put demand worries to rest. However, a closer examination over several quarters raises serious questions about sustainable demand for Tesla products. The introduction of the Model 3 and its ramp up complicates analysis, especially year-on-year comparisons. The introduction of the Model 3 into foreign markets, pent-up demand, and price cuts also make comparisons over time tricky and sometimes misleading.

Tesla's policy is to rarely release sales stats by country and so secondary sources are necessary. Norway is excellent (Teslastats.no), China very difficult. Nevertheless, we can see broad trends with demand bursts turning to stagnation in successive regions. This does not bode well for Tesla. As potential markets are used up across the globe, Tesla may find there's a demand cliff at the edge of the world.

Consumer goods often use same store comparisons to analyze success in sales. This avoids mistaking an increase in sales from opening new stores for an increase in demand itself. While opening new stores or markets increases sales, one eventually runs out of new areas to exploit. I would contend that Tesla is facing this problem already.

US Model 3 sales: Model 3 sales in the US began in earnest in Q3 2018. Tesla press releases and Inside EVs numbers reveal that Model 3 sold

Q3 2018 54,300 Q4 2018 61,650 Q1 2019 22,425 Q2 2019 45,255

This shows clearly that even the record unit sales of Q2 2019 could only be achieved by expanding sales to untouched Model 3 Markets in Europe and China. Sales in the US have been flagging. As the LA Times summarized it: US Model 3 sales in the last five months of 2018 were 101,700 and dropped to 46,245 in the first five months of 2019. There were no reports in the US of prolonged waits for Teslas. Together with price cuts this indicates that sales in the US were not limited by cars being exported to Europe and China.

Model X and Model S sales: A second category with a downward trend should be especially troublesome to Tesla investors. The Model X and Model S have been the high end of the line and produce the best gross profits.

Q3 2018 27,660 Q4 2018 27,550 Q1 2019 12,000 Q2, 2019 17,650

The data clearly show that the peak Model S and X sales were in the 2018 Q3 and Q4 which were the only profitable Tesla quarters in years. The glorious second quarter of 2019 had Model S and X sales only 54% of the average of Q3 and Q4 2018. It's unlikely that Tesla can produce profits without good sales from the profit boosting models.

Europe: Sales reporting by country is inconsistent. Reporting in Norway is excellent, Belgium and Denmark more difficult. This makes analyzing sales in Europe difficult as does the effect of ship arrivals from month to month. With a lot of deliveries to Europe, sales rise and between ships sales decline. Also, Tesla does everything it can to boost sales at the end of the quarter. Norway provides daily registration figures which show Tesla sales dropping from 250-plus per day in the last days of June to less than 20 per day in the first days of July. This implies an end of the month fire sale to clear the lots at the end of June but not an intrinsic complete collapse of demand in Norway

With that back ground, let’s look at the Q1 and Q2 2019 Europe sales.

Q1 Sales 21,372 (The Model 3 arrives mid-Feb)

Q2 Sales 20264 approx.

At best, Tesla sales in Europe appear to be reaching saturation.

One last note on Europe: The countries with big sales were Norway and the Netherlands - small countries with big subsidies. It's questionable whether those two can continue to shoulder the burden of Tesla sales in Europe.

Canada: I do not have solid figures for Canada sales in 2019 Q2. However, they were probably good. New subsidies have been announced but it's not clear if they will be adequately funded. We will have to see going forward.

China: Again, I do not have adequate Q2 numbers for China but believe they were above 10,000 vehicles. This helped to produce the global unit sales record. However there are several concerns:

The Model 3 Long Range AWD was cut $6,600 while the Model S P100D was cut $41,625 and the Model X P100D was dropped $51,510. (Inside EVs March 1,2019) Not only does this indicate soft demand, but it will negatively affect the profit / loss and free cash flow of the company.

Will China sales stagnate as we have seen in the US and Europe after pent-up Model 3 demand is exhausted? The US and European experience is not encouraging. Shanghai is projected to produce at least 150,000 Tesla soon. China sales have helped bolster demand for Fremont factory production in the face of flagging US and European demand. The Shanghai factory could reduce demand for Fremont Teslas by perhaps 10,000 cars per quarter and sabotage the program of geographic expansion.

Also, Tesla resorted to price cuts in China, hardly indicating “off the hook” demand.

UK: New sales should appear in the UK in Q3 with right hand drive Model 3s. However, this may well be limited by a faltering economy and declining currency due to the ill-considered Brexit.

What could go right for Tesla? US and European demand could surge again at prices that generate positive cash flow and profits. The recent price cuts in the US detailed by Fishtown Capital here on SA do not cause optimism for this, but it could happen. The Shanghai could possibly sell a lot of cars at a profit in China without cannibalizing Fremont sales too much. The Model Y could be a huge success and save Tesla. The Model 3 for several quarters seemed to be the savior but cannot seem to maintain demand at profitable prices. Possibly the Model Y can do better and do better without cannibalizing the Model 3 the way the Model 3 ate into Model S and X sales.

Summary: Tesla appears to face problems with demand exhaustion first in the US and then in Europe. It has compensated by geographic expansion, first into Europe, then China, and now moving the Model 3 into the UK, Japan and Australia. However, it's running out of large markets with enough wealth to buy a lot of Teslas.

The next four quarters could be extremely challenging for Tesla.

