Morgan Stanley: Good, Even If Not Great

I am not a "pound the table" MS bull, but believe that value investors might be interested in looking a bit more closely at this stock.

Morgan Stanley's 2Q19 results were far from outstanding, but also a bit better than most had been expecting given the sector headwinds.

It looks like Morgan Stanley (MS) was able to survive a tough quarter for investment banks in general without disappointing too many people.

In fact, the company delivered revenues of $10.24 billion that landed a decent $250 million above consensus estimate. Meanwhile, driven in great part by the top line surprise but also tight cost management, EPS of $1.23 topped expectations by nine cents - the 14th bottom line beat of the past 15 quarters.

Credit: Reuters

A look at the numbers

Calling Morgan Stanley's second quarter results good or bad depends on the perspective.

Glass half empty investors will note that the company performed even more poorly than some of its key peers in the large sales and trading as well as investment banking segments. The former was down a discouraging 12% on both the equity and fixed income sides, fueling my suspicion that the trading business might be undergoing a bearish secular trend. Banking dipped 13% YoY, reflecting a soft M&A and fixed income underwriting environment.

Glass half full investors, on the other hand, may celebrate the fact that, as I had called out in my earnings preview, the wealth and investment management sides of the business picked up the slack in institutional securities. Both segments combined rose 5% YOY, a bit more than I expected.

To be fair, it looks like a good chunk of the top line upside came in the form of investment gains and carried interest in Asia private equity. I question whether this could have been a one-off event, without which Morgan Stanley's financial results in the second quarter would have looked a bit more discouraging.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from earnings release and Yahoo Finance

The better news is that Morgan Stanley continues to do a good job at keeping expenses under control. Compensation costs dipped 2%, likely reflecting the loss of top line traction. Meanwhile, the company's aggressive stock buyback efforts (shares outstanding dropped 5% YOY) drove what I estimate to have been six cents of EPS growth YOY. And if not for an effective tax rate of 22.6% that looked a bit richer than usual, EPS would have probably landed a few pennies higher.

See P&L above.

On the stock

I cannot claim to be a "pound the table" MS bull. I believe the company has been facing enough challenges, most of which at a macro level and outside the company's direct control, that make me cautious about the bank's short-term prospects.

Data by YCharts

But the stock seems to be priced conservatively enough to reflect the soft capital markets and trading environment. Not only are next year earnings and long-term PEG multiples low, at 8.3x and 0.9x respectively, but shares have returned to trading below book value: $43.95 market vs. $44.13 book (see three-year trend above). When this happened in 4Q16, MS rallied 80% trough to peak over the following 18 months, as the economy heated up in 2017.

In the end, and particularly for value investors, this might prove to be a good time to buy shares of a high quality company on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.