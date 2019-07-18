Facebook's Libra: More Regulatory Problems

Even if Libra gets off the ground, it's more likely that it will just result in a series of expensive and frustrating compliance failures rather than a scalable network business.

Most of the attention around Libra has been focused, quite understandably, on the concerns of the groups that could be significantly affected by Libra, influenced by each group's motivations and biases.

For example, governments have focused on the impact Libra might have on national currencies, the banking system and monetary policy. Bitcoin proponents have focused on the Libra's centralized structure and value peg to a basket of currencies to distinguish it from "pure" censor-proof cryptocoins. And Facebook (FB) stock investors have focused on the immense financial opportunities that might accrue to the company if Libra manages to become the standard payment mechanism for most of the world and Facebook manages to operate most of the Libra wallets in the world.

But all of this discussion misses several more boring, but practical, problems with the whole Libra idea. These are problems that I imagine Facebook execs may have dismissed as the "boring stuff we'll figure out later," but are in reality the points most likely to derail this grand project even before it gets started or lead to frustration after it launches.

The SEC and Taxes

Facebook met with the Treasury department and officials from the Fed and the SEC in late June to discuss a variety of issues related to Libra. It's reported that the SEC had inquired about the Libra structure, likening it to an ETF backed by various currencies. Facebook has said that Libra would be backed by bank deposits and government bonds denominated in different currencies. To me, and potentially the SEC according to the report, that looks a lot like an ETF in all but name, and such a conclusion means Calibra, the Facebook subsidiary in charge of operating Libra, would be required to register with the SEC and each Libra coin would be considered a security in the ETF.

Facebook will also need to distinguish its funding structure whereby founding members are intending to invest $10 million each into the Libra project and in return may receive income from the assets (bank deposits and government bonds) backing the coin from the funding structure used to launch Kik's kin coin. The SEC is currently pursuing Kik for failing to register the offering of its kin coins, which the SEC claims were securities.

Even if Facebook and its lobbyists are able to navigate these particular issues with the SEC with a solution that does not render the product impractical for its intended purpose - who wants to buy shoes on Instagram with shares in an ETF? - Facebook is going to have to address the issue of taxes. The IRS treats crypto currencies as property (rather than currency), and that means that every transaction to purchase goods and services through the Facebook wallet app will, for tax purposes, constitute the sale of property (the Libra coin) in return for consideration (the fair market value of the good received). See here. Each transaction therefore generates a capital gain or loss, which may be short or long-term in nature depending on how long the particular Libra coins were held. Of course this tax requirement, if enforced by the IRS, would make actual use of the Libra coins a terrible inconvenience for users. While the IRS could choose to change its guidance, or not enforce it, the fact is that cryptocoin taxes are going to be a major issue if any coin ever starts being used to actually purchase things.

A Giant AML and Fraud Problem

IRS and SEC rules are, in theory, solvable if Facebook and its lobbyists do a good job convincing politicians and regulators to make all of the changes necessary to make Libra possible, and the project satisfies the Treasury Department and congress. Even if all of those issues are solved, and Libra is eventually launched, I suspect that the project is more likely to be a source of constant frustration, fines and bad press than a world-dominating innovation.

Here's why: person-to-person (NYSE:PTP) money transfer services are not good businesses, particularly international money transfer businesses. All money transfer businesses, including Calibra as the operator of the Libra payment systems and likely the Facebook wallet businesses, have to register as money service businesses with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and comply with the anti-money laundering and consumer fraud rules in the Bank Secrecy Act. Facebook has stated that the Libra Association intends to register as such, but I question whether the people running Facebook fully understand what that will require.

The anti-fraud and money laundering compliance programs at the existing international money transfer companies are enormous undertakings. Take Western Union (WU) for example, which does not break out compliance expense but stated in its 10-K that it spent over $200 million on its compliance and regulatory programs in 2018, which represents about 24% of its operating cash flow for the year. MoneyGram (MGI) does not break out expenses for its compliance department but the costs are increasing under their compliance enhancement program and, partly as a result, the company has generated net losses in each of the last two years. See 10-K. PayPal (PYPL) offers international PTP money transfers through PayPal and Xoom and US transfers through Venmo. While PayPal as a whole is very profitable, it does not break down its results as between PTP money transfer services and its other business lines (such as consumer to small and large business payments) which are likely much more profitable. We know that PayPal acquired Xoom in 2015 for $890 million, a small amount for a company its size, to expand its international remittance business. It has been fairly slow in expanding Xoom, having just on July 16th announced an expansion of the product across Europe. I suspect that compliance issues and risks played a large part in slowing its intended rollout and that the business still does not represent a large portion of the company's overall profitability.

More critically, perhaps, than the ever-increasing compliance expense these international PTP money transfer providers are incurring is the steady stream of fines and settlements with various regulators related to compliance failures. Western Union, for example, entered into a settlement with the DOJ, various state AGs, FinCEN and other regulators in 2017 for over $600 million in settlement payments, and a further settlement in 2018 with the New York Department of Financial Services for $60 million (see 10-K). MoneyGram entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Department of Justice and various state AGs in 2012 for a $100 million penalty and agreed to a further $125 million penalty in 2018 for failure to take steps required by the 2012 settlement. PayPal has entered into a settlement agreement with OFAC for failing to prevent transfers to entities on the OFAC sanctions list.

This endless stream of fines and penalties from a seemingly endless list of regulators - the FTC, the DOJ, FinCEN, OFAC, all 50 state AGs and state banking regulators, not to mention international regulators - are part of why large banks have been "de-risking" for the last 10 years both in terms of closing international money transfer services themselves and in terms of limiting correspondent banking relationships with local banks in emerging economies that underpin remittances.

Facebook's Calibra and the Libra Association will be an obvious target for any of these regulatory bodies. I don't think it is too cynical to suggest that Facebook's deep pockets will attract all sorts of attention from regulators, as well as the high profile nature of the Libra project. Pursuing Facebook would be a great way for an ambitious state AG to make a name for themselves (there are 50 of them and it only takes one to start a suit). The fact is that even if Facebook invests in the very best compliance program (which it will have to build from scratch), no compliance program can prevent every money transfer to anyone on the OFAC list, every transfer by an old person that fell for a scam, or every transfer connected to illegal activity like terrorism or human trafficking. And with hindsight, even if the compliance program is good, regulators are going to find fault.

Is Facebook ready to hire thousands of compliance personnel and lawyers to screen transactions, respond to law enforcement requests, file suspicious activity reports, analyze data to find potential money laundering and build out policies and procedures? How will it respond when it turns out that some awful criminal activity was funded with Libra payments through Facebook wallets? Will it then have to put a limit on transfers to $100 or so to reduce risk, but also reduce the usefulness of the product in the process? These are the very tedious issues that Facebook is going to face. International PTP money transfer simply doesn't scale like Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Now obviously the team at Facebook would have considered all of these details. I am merely suggesting that they may have dismissed them too hastily. Or perhaps they intend to suggest a fundamentally different regulatory framework for anti-money laundering compliance. Further to this point, Calibra head David Marcus wrote in a July 3rd blog post:

At the core, we believe that a network that helps move more cash transactions - where a lot of illicit activities happen - to a digital network that features regulated on and off ramps with proper know-your-customer (KYC) practices, combined with the ability for law enforcement and regulators to conduct their own analysis of on-chain activity, will be a big opportunity to increase the efficacy of financial crimes monitoring and enforcement … Libra should improve detection and enforcement, not set these back.

Bloomberg Law analyst Richard Kim writes that by emphasizing that law enforcement and regulators will have the ability to conduct their own analysis of on-chain activity (I have bolded this language in the quote), Facebook is implying that the ability of law enforcement and regulators to review every Libra transaction, including the identity of the sender and receiver, should relieve Facebook of some or all of the compliance obligations typically assumed by money transmitters. As Kim notes, this turns AML compliance on its head. It is a uniquely Silicon Valley type solution (just give all the source data to the government and let them do whatever they want with it so that we don't have to build an AML compliance department) but I have a hard time believing that the government is going to be willing to spin its own wheels (and money) doing what previously was done (and paid for) by the private sector money transfer services businesses.

Conclusion

Libra is an interesting idea but I think practical issues, from SEC and IRS rules to the enormous compliance requirements it would bring, mean that it is going to have a difficult time getting off the ground. And if it does launch, it's going to be more of a headache to Facebook than the incredibly scalable social businesses it operates now. I think Facebook is a fair purchase at the current price but would use any run-up based on Libra optimism to consider selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.