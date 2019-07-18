Morneau Shepell: Solid Growth Will Continue In 2019 And 2020
About: Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSIXF)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Morneau Shepell is the largest Canada-owned HR consulting company in Canada and has expanded its business internationally.
Morneau Shepell should continue to deliver solid growth in H2 2019 and beyond thanks to cross-selling opportunities.
The company has a transformational initiative to expand its EBITDA margin.
The company currently pays a dividend with a dividend yield of about 2.6%.