Dividend Ideas | Services  | Canada

Morneau Shepell: Solid Growth Will Continue In 2019 And 2020

|
About: Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSIXF)
by: Ploutos Investing
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Ploutos Investing
Dividend growth investing, growth at reasonable price, value, long-term horizon
Summary

Morneau Shepell is the largest Canada-owned HR consulting company in Canada and has expanded its business internationally.

Morneau Shepell should continue to deliver solid growth in H2 2019 and beyond thanks to cross-selling opportunities.

The company has a transformational initiative to expand its EBITDA margin.

The company currently pays a dividend with a dividend yield of about 2.6%.

Investment Thesis

Morneau Shepell (OTC:MSIXF) (TSX:MSI) delivered another strong quarter with double-digit top and bottom lines growth. The company should continue to perform well in H2 2019 thanks to significant cross-selling