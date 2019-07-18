New 10-Year TIPS Auctions With Lowest Real Yield Since 2016

Investor demand may have been lukewarm, but the yield still came in lower than yesterday's close at 0.31%, based on Treasury estimates.

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 1.78%, a fair number that matches inflation over the last 10 years.

The after-inflation yield of 0.282% was 64 basis points lower than a similar 10-year TIPS auction in January.

A new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 9128287D6 - auctioned today with a real yield to maturity of 0.282%, the lowest yield for any auction of this term since September 2016.

This new TIPS got an auction-generated coupon rate of 0.250%, down a stunning 62 basis points since a similar auction on January 17. It is evidence of the market's quick adjustment to potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which could begin later this month.

Investors at today's auction paid about $99.76 for about $100.11 of value, after accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.0011 on the settlement date of July 31.

A TIPS is a Treasury investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

The result of today's auction means that investors will earn 0.282% above official U.S. inflation for the next 10 years. The January auction of the same term generated a real yield of 0.919%.

Here is the year-to-date trend for the 10-year real yield, showing the continuous drop in yield that began in late January, when the Federal Reserve backed away from future interest rate increases:

The auction's real yield of 0.282% was the lowest for this term since a 10-year TIPS reopening generated a yield of 0.052% in September 2016.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 2.06% just after 1 p.m., when the auction closed, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.78%. It means the TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages higher than 1.78% over the next 10 years. For context, the current U.S. inflation rate is 1.6%, and inflation has averaged 1.7% over the 10 years ending in June 2019.

In our current inflation environment, 1.78% looks like "fair value" for a TIPS versus a nominal 10-year Treasury.

Here is the year-to-date trend for the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, showing that inflation expectations have perked up (slightly) since the Federal Reserve signaled last month that future interest rate increases are coming.

In general, Federal Reserve "easing" actions - meaning lowering interest rates and continuing Treasury bond reinvestments - are bullish for TIPS because investors fear possible future inflation caused by the easing. That would explain the bounce off the inflation-breakeven lows of June 2019.

Reaction to the auction

Today's real yield of 0.282% - below yesterday's Treasury estimate of 0.31% - indicates this auction was met with decent investor demand. But the TIP ETF, which holds the full range of maturities, has been trading slightly lower today, indicating higher yields. And after the auction close at 1 p.m., the TIP ETF again dipped lower, which could indicate a less-than-positive market reaction to today's auction.

I guess you'd call reaction "mixed."

This is from an initial Reuters report, which called the auction demand "soft":

The U.S. bond market's gauges of investors' inflation outlook declined further on Thursday following lackluster demand at an auction of $14 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. ...the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.750%, down 1.50 basis points from Wednesday. On Tuesday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate touched 1.797% which was its highest since May 22, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data.

My calculations, though, put the inflation breakeven rate at 1.78%, with a 10-year Treasury yielding 2.06% just after 1 p.m.

At any rate, I would certainly call this a "disappointing" auction for investors, with the real yield coming in well below the 0.35% mark where it closed last week. It may be a long time before we again see the 0.919% generated at a 10-year TIPS auction just six months ago.

Here is a history of 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions since January 2018. Note the sharp decline across the board in coupon rates, yields and inflation breakeven rates:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can be purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.