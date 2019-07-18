Salesforce.Com - More Cash In The Cloud Than You Might Think

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Continuing our “Fundamentals of Software” Series

This is the second of the “Fundamentals of Software” series of articles from Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. This series covers a range of expert topics that impact software companies and those that invest in them. Over the course of the series, we will be covering technology, finance, marketing and sales topics. We’ll focus on a specific single-stock thesis each time to illustrate the point, so that these notes are helpful to those considering that stock. We will publish each article as they are completed, so always check in with us to see if the latest is available yet.

Our aim with the “Fundamentals of Software” series is to help our readers understand software companies and the software market in more detail, so that they can make better investment decisions as a result. The work is a result of our own reflections on 20+ years of investing in the software sector and our direct experience as a board member of software companies dealing with these topics.

The first article in the series, which you can find here - Beating The Fade - Why Product Cycle Innovation Has Kept Microsoft On Top - covered a technology topic – specifically, product cycle innovation and why it matters to investors. We illustrated this potentially boring subject with a specific long thesis on Microsoft (MSFT), and an implied bearish thesis on IBM and Oracle (ORCL). We’d encourage you to read it if you invest in software companies, or are thinking of doing so.

Turning now to the topic at hand. We’re talking today about cashflow and earnings. As in our first note in the series, we’re using a single-stock thesis to illustrate this concept. Here we’re covering Salesforce.com (CRM). This is a very high quality business as we shall see below. Indeed its sustained growth rate and revenue predictability means that even at this lofty point in the market, with all indices at or close to all-time highs, we believe that you could buy CRM stock today and still achieve a good return if you’re prepared to hold for 3-4 years. But the patient investor would, we think, be wise to wait for a little pullback in the market and the stock. We set out our return analysis below. For now we are at Neutral – we expect to go to Buy – Long Term Hold if presented with only a modest drop in the current stock price.

Fundamentals of Software II – Cashflow vs. Earnings

This second article is focused on another soporific matter, which is to say the importance of cashflow over the long term vs. earnings in the short term. We readily admit this sounds dull. Accounting 101, right? Also, irrelevant for public companies which trade on EPS – right?

Well, no.

The advent of cloud software companies and, in particular, the subscription business model that virtually all of them have adopted, makes understanding cashflow critical to good long-term stock selections – yet it’s a topic you will see dealt with rarely, even among tier-1 Wall Street analysts.

High growth cloud software companies, which everyone’s market data screen tells them are lossmaking or barely profitable, can be very cash generative even while reporting significant losses. That’s not particularly odd in any way, it’s just a function of accounting rules and in particular the definition of revenue and earnings, and the degree to which they use stock-based compensation. But the fact that a company can be making heavy accounting losses whilst generating plentiful cashflow, means that if you want to succeed as a software investor – a long-term investor – you should spend time getting to grips with what the cashflow looks like, not just what your EPS alert emails tell you. Bottom line – if you look beyond earnings to cashflow, you can start to find the pearls and avoid the rocks – because the cashflow statement tells you whether the fundamentals of the business are truly strong. And to mangle a quote oft-attributed to Warren Buffett, “it is better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price”. It’s the cashflow statement that tells you whether a business can be wonderful or not.

Now, very often this stuff doesn’t matter day to day, week to week. If you want to buy short-term dips, or play the swing trade game on earnings day, cashflow is usually a tertiary issue. Indeed the quality of business is a tertiary issue in the very short term. For short term trading in cloud stocks in the current environment, stock prices are driven by revenue growth rates, quarterly EPS vs. prior guidance, and the guidance given each quarter. The beat-and-raise game. If you can make an educated guess at earnings ahead of time, and be right vs. the consensus more often than you are wrong, you will make good money trading. If you layer in technical analysis skills, you’ll make even more money because your reading of the charts will help you see what the rest of the market is thinking. This is a good thing. Nothing wrong with it.

But if you want to invest, rather than trade, buying and holding over the long term – a number of years – then cashflow really, really matters, because quality of business really, really matters. Stocks can go up and go down, they can boom and crash. But over the long term it is usually the case that the highest quality businesses deliver very good returns to the patient investor – and the highest quality businesses are those generating sustainably strong cashflows.

Reality Check

Why is it that cashflow is more important than earnings in the long run? Well, the clue is in the name. “Earnings” aren’t a real thing, they’re an accounting construct. What counts as earnings depends on the accounting treatment used; GAAP, non-GAAP, IFRS, and so on. When accounting standards change, earnings change. You may have seen many companies make changes to their revenue and earnings this last year as a result of a new revenue recognition standard, ASC606. We won’t bore you further with this. Suffice to say that “earnings” as a concept is a well-intentioned attempt by financial regulators to allow investors to compare the financial performance of one business with another by forcing companies to comply with a particular set of reporting rules.

We like reporting rules and we like forced transparency. Such things are investor-friendly. But because earnings are a concept, not a real thing, they can be rather fuzzy. If you want to really understand a business – which we believe is essential for a long-term investor – then the income statement is interesting for sure, you have to read it – but the real goodies can be found in the cashflow statement.

We know that a lot of folks probably just stopped reading. Accounting, urgh. Too hard and too boring. Well, that’s a myth perpetuated by accountants so that you keep paying them. In fact just a modicum of understanding of accounting can sharpen your investment insight no end.

Let’s get back to earnings and cashflow.

So: earnings are a concept. But cash is a real thing. Cash either came in the door, or it went out of the door. You can’t do grown-up things with earnings. You can’t pay a dividend with earnings. You can’t pay down debt with earnings. You can’t conduct a share buyback with earnings. You need cashflow to do all these things. Most starkly, you can go bankrupt if you have plentiful earnings but insufficient cashflow, but not vice versa.

We now turn to CRM, the original poster child of the cloud era, to illustrate our point.

The Salesforce Way, or, “Run, Forrest! Run!”

As everybody knows, CRM was an early mover in Software as a Service. Founder Marc Benioff learned sales skills and the CRM market when at Oracle (ORCL) and then Siebel (former ticker SEBL – it was acquired by its alma mater ORCL in a deal completing in 2006. SEBL sold out to ORCL largely as a result of the damage that Benioff did to SEBL’s prospects). These skills, together with Benioff’s prescient insight into the shift away from on-premises software, all fuelled by cheap money in the first Internet boom, led to the early growth of the company. It’s never looked back. It is popular with users and popular with investors. Many have heralded its impending slowdown or demise but it keeps on growing.

CRM, even at its current enterprise valuation of $123bn, remains the very essence of a growth company. It has to keep running fast in order to keep growing. The Benioff founder DNA, which from personal experience we can say pervades the company, is growth, growth, growth, work, work, work - and that shows in the revenue growth rate and the bold moves into new markets. For as long as the company is expanding in this way, we believe it will keep its momentum. But if the company runs out of ideas, runs out of acquisitions, its market becomes saturated, or, cloud becomes the old thing and the new new thing starts devouring cloud stocks, watch out below, because the company doesn’t at present have the DNA to cut back and max out cashflows to protect itself while it thinks of another plan.

If growth slows, we would expect the stock to fall back to Earth. And if the stock remains Earthbound for a few quarters, we would expect the key talent in Salesforce to start polishing their resumes and looking around for someplace else to go at 7am every morning. Because the bulk of the top folks’ wealth comes not from their paycheck, but from their equity awards, as we discuss below. And if the stock falls off a cliff, those equity awards won’t be worth very much – and neither is the company likely to get away with simply printing new low priced equity for the folks who are under water – that would invite institutional shareholder fury. So – the risk is that top staff walk, making it harder to hire top new talent. And in the Bay Area where CRM is headquartered, that is a doom loop which is very hard for any company to escape.

For now though we think CRM has plenty of room to run. Recent commentary in Forbes (Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market) suggests it holds less than 20% of its core market. Although that sounds a lot, in the software world temporary monopolies abound, and 20% isn’t a particularly big market share and we would expect it to expand. The insurgent cloud creed preached by Benioff in the late 1990s is now orthodox – the same Forbes article indicates that 75% of the CRM market uses cloud delivery – it was virtually zero in 1999 and it has changed almost entirely due to Benioff’s messianic demeanor. So we think CRM can gain share in its core market as well as in new markets – meaning we think revenue can continue to achieve strong growth.

The Boring But Important Part – Separating Cash From Earnings In CRM’s Financial Statements

This “Fundamentals of Software” article is about the cashflow statement, so unfortunately we have to dive into the topic now.

Let’s look first at CRM’s income statement. We don’t need to worry so much right now about quarterly numbers because here we are considering CRM as a long-term investment. This isn’t a quarterly update note and we aren’t trying to guess their Q2 earnings.

So let’s look over the long term – the last ten years, which is about half the company’s lifetime.

Here’s what we see.

Revenue growth – a compound annual growth rate of 29% over 10 years when including organic and acquired growth. Annual revenue growth sustained at above 25% even now. At this scale of revenue - $13bn/yr – that is remarkable. All good. Tick.

Gross margins – also impressive. 2018 gross margins were 74%, and gross profit has grown at a CAGR of 28% over ten years. Gross margins are ticking down slightly over time, as product and implementation complexity increases, but whilst they remain above say 70%, that’s OK by us. Still good. Keep moving.

Net income – not so impressive. Only one year in the last ten of even remotely decent net margins (8% in FY1/19). Remember that includes stock-based compensation as an expense.

EPS – not very impressive at all. Lots of red ink and small numbers. And that share count keeps rising. Urgh, right?

So if you were to look at the income statement alone you might conclude – well, that company grows a lot but it barely makes any money, they keep handing out shares or raising equity or something which is why the share count keeps rising, and I don’t think it can be a good business model as a result, and surely they’re going to have a cash crisis sometime?

Which is a view you could reach on pretty much all cloud stocks if you only considered the income statement.

Now to get a better picture, let’s take a look at the cashflow statement.

OK - now this is looking better. Here we have a company achieving 25%+ revenue growth at c.75%+ gross margins over ten years, which has generated positive cash in all but one of those ten years – even after making a number of very large acquisitions. (We like the fact that CRM is bold on the acquisition front. It tends to buy its way into markets which are new to CRM but which are proven markets already. So it is expanding its addressable revenue base but not taking high risk bets on markets or technology. They sometimes pay big for this – the MULE and DATA acquisitions of late are pricey – but as we explained is the case for MSFT (Beating The Fade - Why Product Cycle Innovation Has Kept Microsoft On Top) , these bold bets mean the company can keep growing even at this kind of scale. Again, 25% revenue growth at $13bn annual revenues is really not an easy thing to do).

Turning now to the balance sheet. Perhaps this company grows quickly, generates cash, but has ended up woefully overlevered what with all these big acquisitions?

Source: Author based on company data

Nope.

So now we get happier still. It’s been in a net cash position for seven of the last ten years (let’s call FY1/11 cash neutral at a negative $1m balance). It has raised debt repeatedly, and paid it down repeatedly. We know from the income statement that the company makes material equity awards as part of staff compensation – far more than would say an industrials business – but we’ve seen on the cashflow statement that it gets a lot of money in from those staff when they exercise their stock options (this works well from a tax perspective too). And yes, there’s equity dilution as a result of the stock awards and equity-funded acquisitions, but the compound rate of growth of diluted shares outstanding is 5% per annum over these last ten years. Material, but not a killer given the revenue growth rate.

The best way we can sum all of this up is to show you a chart of cumulative net income vs. cumulative net cash generation over the last 10 years.

Source: Author based on company data.

The red line is the cash. Again, this is a 25% revenue growth business that is generating substantial amounts of cash – more as it reaches scale. Earnings have been so-so (due mainly to the stock based compensation being accounted for as equivalent to cash expenses as required by GAAP). Cash generation has been very clean and simple. Our own view is that stock-based compensation is a good thing for shareholders in this type of company – it delivers a greater degree of economic alignment between managers and shareholders than is the case for cash compensation alone.

Both High Growth And Highly Dependable

Now let’s see how we know the company has good quality revenue that we can count on. This is important. It’s one reason why the valuation multiples are so high – CRM offers both high growth and highly dependable revenue, a rare combination.

Let’s look at the ‘deferred revenue’ line we included in our balance sheet summary above. Deferred revenue appears in the liability section of the balance sheet so it’s natural to think it’s a bad thing. It’s not.

Deferred revenue means very simply, “how much cash have I been paid upfront for which I have yet to deliver the service?”. For CRM, the balance at the last year end was $8.6bn vs. $13.3bn TTM revenue. So the company has been paid upfront for – and will almost certainly recognize - $8.6bn of future revenue – some two-thirds of the most recent year’s revenue. If you asked most companies, would they like almost complete future certainty over an amount of revenue equal to two-thirds of last year’s total revenue – they would be fairly eager to say yes. With CRM – as for many cloud stocks – this comes for free with the business model. Together with the growth, this is one of the main reasons why cloud stocks always look so expensive – the high level of certainty over future revenues.

What If Growth Slows?

We said above that CRM operates a “Run, Forrest, Run!” kind of business model, where growth begets growth. What if growth slows – what then?

There are some protections in place in the business model. We can see that CRM generates plenty of cash despite its high growth. It also gets paid upfront for a lot of its revenue. So it generally has a high level of cash ‘float’ as Warren Buffett terms it; and it pays a substantial proportion of its staff expenses in stock, meaning that it uses less cash for staff compensation that would otherwise be the case. In an up-market, this is great news for shareholders. There is dilution, yes, but there are so many people at the company who benefit personally from a rise in the stock price that the aligment between managers and stockholders is very close indeed. That is a good thing.

But in a down-market, this can turn ugly. Firstly, when markets are falling – not correcting momentarily like Q4 2018/Q1 2019, but falling – like, 2000-2002 falling or 2008-2009 falling, the majority of these managers’ comp is worth a lot less than it used to be, perhaps nothing if the equity is based on stock price appreciation from the point of award. So managers can feel they will be waiting years for it to come into value. So they are likely to pressure the company for a greater percentage of comp in cash – certainly for those not in the C-suite. And that will push down that cash generation pretty markedly, closer to the GAAP earnings performance in our chart above. At some point the company has to say – we can’t afford this – we’re in a down market (meaning we’re probably in a recession and life is tough every day for us) – we have to preserve cash, we probably want to buy some companies cheaply and for that we want cash too – so we are going to fall out a little bit with our managers because we can’t give them the cash they want. And so some of them – maybe a lot of them – are going to leave, or work with a lot less vigor than is usually the case. That kind of downward spiral isn’t good. That’s what life is like at IBM. And we know how that is turning out for shareholders. And IBM isn’t in the Bay Area where equity gain is the principal motivation tool.

Keep On Running

So shareholders in CRM ought to want it to keep on running. Keep entering new markets, keep making bold acquisitions, keep pushing organic growth. So speaking for ourselves, when we see CRM make bold deals like Mulesoft (formerly MULE) or Tableau (DATA), we think – good. Better, these kinds of moves can present opportunity for patient investors. The market generally doesn’t like big expensive acquisitions. Paying double-digit multiples of next year’s revenue for cloud bolt-ons is frowned upon. And Salesforce’s biggest-check deals have caused the stock to swoon on both occasions. In March 2018, when the MULE deal was announced, the stock dropped 9% on the day, then recovered over the course of the next month. CRM had been trending above the SPY and QQQ, fell in-line on the day of the drop, then accelerated again past those indices.

CRM just announced its biggest-deal yet, a $16bn acquisition of Tableau (DATA). Again this gave shareholders a drop, this time of 6% on the day. It has yet to recover a month later and indeed has lagged the same indices since then.

We suspect that the DATA acquisition will work out just fine. We’re a little concerned that DATA’s products are long in the tooth – it came late to cloud, having started life with a more traditional product and business model. But CRM is better placed than anyone to assess its product scalability and business model transformation potential so we’re happy to trust their due diligence team.

So Is CRM A Good Investment?

Here’s CRM’s current valuation:

Source: Author based on company data

All the multiples are lofty on an absolute basis as we can see, but not out of line for a cloud stock and factoring in the stability that comes with size and market leadership, this valuation isn’t too bad right now. If you want or need to put some cash to work, there are plenty worse places to put it than CRM stock today, as we show below.

But the patient investor may find themselves rewarded if they hold fire. Here’s how CRM’s revenue multiple (EV/TTM Revenue) has moved over the years.

Source: YCharts.com, Author's notes

We’ve layered on three ‘tramlines’. 9.5x TTM revenue is the peak for most of the last decade, save for a brief outlier period in 2010/11; 5.5x TTM revenue is the trough for most of that period, and 8.5x TTM Revenue is a level the stock has touched regularly in the last decade. We use these below in our “Bull”, “Base”, and “Bear” cases respectively.

Here’s our exit model. We assume no dividends and we take no account of transaction fees or taxes. Also, since CRM is basically a growth equity investment, we’ve modelled the exit accordingly. We use a revenue multiple, use dilution as a key returns driver, and assume that cash is up a little or down a little when we exit. (Which matches CRM’s history in the last 10 years).

Source: Company data, author's analysis

We conclude that for us, CRM is a Buy – Long Term Hold at $150/share or less. We think that delivers asymmetric risk of +74% bull case, +38% base case, and a 3% loss bear case, over let’s say a 3-year period. Further, we think that price may present itself without too traumatic a market correction – it’s just a 4.5% drop from the current price and it won’t take too much of a stumble in the Q2 tech earnings season to deliver that.

© Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 18 July 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.