Seadrill's New Drillship Contract Raises Questions

With both West Polaris and West Gemini busy in West Africa, the two places in the Angola venture may go to Northern Drilling.

The dayrate is almost the same as in the recent spot job for Seadrill Partners' West Polaris, but it's a longer-term job.

West Gemini

Following the steps of Seadrill Partners (SDLP), which has recently announced a new contract for drillship West Polaris (I wrote about it here), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has announced a new contract for drillship West Gemini. The rig will drill nine wells with three two-well options in West Africa. The company stated that the estimated value of the contract is $84 million. The job will begin in early Q4 2019 and continue through Q4 2020. The dayrate on this job is about $185,000 compared to $180,000-185,000 for West Polaris.

West Gemini is a drillship of Samsung 10000 design which was built in 2010. As per Seadrill's May 2019 fleet status report, the rig was contracted with Eni (E) in Angola until June 2019, but Bassoe Offshore database shows that the rig is still drilling. The dayrate on Eni contract is undisclosed, but Bassoe Offshore estimated it to be $180,000. The contract before Eni, with Total (TOT), which was signed during the golden era of offshore drilling, came at a dayrate of $656,000.

In my opinion, the dayrate is disappointing given the data on the recent contract of Seadrill Partners. Perhaps, Seadrill's management will clarify the issue during the earnings call in August, but it seems strange that a warm stacked rig of the same design which was without a job for some time gets roughly the same dayrate for spot work as a rig which is already drilling in the region gets for longer-term contract.

I expect that the leading drillers will start bidding at $200,000+ for 2020. In fact, a report about competition for Petrobras (PBR) job suggested that some offers had dayrates above $200,000 (Ensco Rowan (ESV), Seadrill, Transocean (RIG), and Petroserv participated in the bid won by Constellation due to low dayrate). In this light, Seadrill's decision to agree to $185,000 for more than one year does not look like a major achievement.

While Seadrill and Seadrill Partners' contracts may look similar (West Africa, sub $190,000 dayrate), they are not. For Seadrill Partners, getting West Polaris back into the active fleet is a material achievement, especially in the light of upcoming negotiations with creditors. In turn, Seadrill locks its rig until 2021 with no improvement from the current dayrate that it has in Angola.

I have another worry about this contract. Back in February, Seadrill entered into a joint venture with Sonangol. Each of the parties was supposed to put two drillships into this joint venture. For Sonangol, these drillships are Sonangol Libongos and Sonangol Quenguela. For Seadrill, I expected West Gemini and West Polaris to be contributed. Now both of them are under contract, including a longer-term contract for West Gemini. Seadrill also has West Jupiter in Nigeria whose contract ends in December 2019, but I'm starting to suspect the worst - both places in the joint venture will go to another John Fredriksen venture, Northern Drilling.

The stock market punished the company's shares severely, but I think it's premature to make the final call even on Seadrill with its well-known problems such as high debt and a fleet of stacked semi-subs. However, the stock obviously remains very speculative so anyone willing to establish long positions should go with momentum and manage the risks properly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.