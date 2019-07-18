Quick Take

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $34 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides Augmented Reality-based [AR] holographic services and products in China.

WIMI has produced enviable financial results, with strong topline growth, profits, and cash flow from operations.

The IPO is worth considering given the firm's results and the industry's oversize potential.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based WiMi Hologram was founded in 2015 to develop AR-based holographic advertising services and entertainment products.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Fanhua Meng, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously General Manager at Beijing Tonglian Tiandi Technology.

WiMi has developed an online holographic AR advertising solution that embeds holographic AR ads into movies and shows by analyzing the underlying video footage at a pixel level to identify ad spaces that can be augmented by 3D objects.

The technology accepts signals through application programming interfaces [APIs] integrated with the company’s systems, consisting of the buyer’s target audience, budgets as well as the 3D models to be embedded in the videos.

According to a MarketWatch publication, WIMI is ‘the leading AI holographic vision company in China’ that has developed ‘the third-generation 6D light field holographic technology product’ with a simulation degree of over 98% that ‘takes the users' breath away in astonishment.’

Additionally, management claims that the company’s algorithm is superior as “most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, [while] the number of data blocks [WIMI] can collect reaches 500 to 550,” or about 80% faster than the industry average, ‘according to Frost & Sullivan.’

For the three months ended March 31st, 2019, the company’s holographic AR advertisement content, which accounted for 80.3% of generated revenue during the same period, produced 2.3 billion views, which represents a 91.7% increase year-over-year from 1.2 billion views during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The company’s holographic services and products consist of mobile app payment middleware software, a game distribution platform and holographic mixed reality [MR] software.

Additionally, WiMi has amassed a holographic AR content library which, as of December 31, 2018, contained 4,654 ready-to-use assets, both proprietary and licensed intellectual properties, ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos.

Investors in WiMi included Jie Zhao, the company’s founder and Chairman, and Enweiliangzi Investment, a company that is under common control of Chairman Zhao. The investments are interest-free, with no collateral and are due in 2021.

WiMi acquires customers primarily through its sales and marketing team, which is tasked with making direct office visits, attending conferences and industry exhibitions, as well as word-of-mouth referrals.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by the International Data Corporation, the China Virtual Reality [VR] and AR market is projected to reach $6.53 billion in 2019 and $65.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 84.6% between 2018 and 2023 as compared to CAGR of 78.3% for the global market during the same period.

The training, retail showcasing and industrial maintenance segments hold the largest three spots in terms of commercial applications of VR and AR while VR games, AR games and VR videos take up the top three spots in terms of consumer spending, which is projected to account for $9.59 billion by 2023.

Firms that provide or are developing VR and AR services and products include:

MEGVII Technology

SenseTime

CloudWalk Technology

Source: Sentieo

Management claims that the company’s algorithm is superior to that of other companies as their software may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, while the number of data blocks WIMI can collect reaches 500 to 550, representing about 80% faster than the industry average, according to a Frost & Sullivan report.

Financial Performance

WiMi’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating topline revenue growth

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit

Fluctuating comprehensive income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 11,656,981 56.3% 2018 $ 32,823,109 12.8% 2017 $ 29,095,382 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 8,300,383 65.1% 2018 $ 20,377,885 19.2% 2017 $ 17,098,384 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 71.21% 2018 62.08% 2017 58.77% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 6,242,094 53.5% 2018 $ 14,687,404 44.7% 2017 $ 11,711,870 40.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 5,171,956 2018 $ 13,255,780 2017 $ 73,087,348 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 5,320,977 2018 $ 14,490,647 2017 $ 16,372,415

Sources: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $20.4 million in cash and $37.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $17.3 million.

IPO Details

WIMI intends to raise $34 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4 million ADSs representing underlying Class B shares at a midpoint price of $8.50 per ADS, not including customary underwriter options.

The founder will own all Class A shares and will be the controlling shareholder in terms of voting power.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $487.9 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use [i] approximately 40% of the net proceeds for research and development purposes, including the development of holographic facial recognition system, holographic artificial intelligence facial change, holographic digital life system, holographic education intellectual properties, holographic navigation system for cars, holographic shopping system and holographic tourism navigation system, [ii] approximately 40% of the net proceeds for strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary business, and [iii] approximately 20% of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Benchmark Company, Maxim Group, China Merchants Securities [HK], AMTD Global Markets, BOCI, Valuable Capital Limited, Everbright Sun Hung Kai, and Axiom Capital Management.

Commentary

WiMi is attempting to secure public investment on U.S. markets as other Chinese companies continue to struggle in the IPO ambitions or post-IPO shareholder returns.

The firm’s financials show a company with accelerating topline revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and cash flow from operations.

So, management appears to be performing well from a small revenue base.

The potential market opportunity for Chinese VR and AR products appears to be quite large, according to IDC, with one of the highest growth rates I’ve seen in a market research report.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of around 13x for relatively high growth while being a profitable and positive cash flow generating tech company, a reasonable multiple in my view.

Given the firm’s financial results, growth trajectory, and industry potential, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 31, 2019.