Sogou - The Market Is Missing Huge Market Share Gains

Sogou.com (SOGO) is the #2 search engine in China and competes directly with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The company's stock price has sold off over 70% since its June highs, but recent events, which the market hasn't yet priced in, makes it a compelling investment opportunity.

Sogou quietly began monetizing its mobile keyboard app over the last few months by using it to drive enormous amounts of traffic to its search engine. Sogou's mobile keyboard app is the 4th most widely used app in China with over 443 million daily active users (Q1 2019 Earnings Report). The move to begin monetizing the mobile keyboard app wasn't mentioned in any official company press release, telegraphed in earnings calls, or discussed by any analysts covering the stock, which has created a rare information arbitrage buying opportunity.

How do we know Sogou is using its mobile keyboard app to drive traffic to its search engine? Well just look at Alexa traffic data below:

Source: Alexa

Since April 18, 2019 Sogou.com went from being the #130 busiest website in the world to #104 on July 16, 2019.

We can also look at Statcounter's Chinese Search Engine market share data: Source: Statcounter China Search Engine Market Share Monthly

Sogou's market share increased from 4.78% in February to 17.31% in May, 2019 according to Statcounter. While neither of these data sources are perfect, it's pretty clear that Sogou.com's traffic has increased significantly in the last few months while the stock price decreased.

Sogou is gaining market share from rivals at such a fast clip that competitors have actually sued Sogou for "unfair competition", which resulted in Sogou paying a $4.37 million fine. Given Sogou's $1.1 billion net cash position (~$3/share), the fine isn't much of a concern. More importantly though, since paying the fine on June 28, 2019, Sogou's traffic has continued to increase, which means the company is still pushing its mobile keyboard users to its own search engine.

What's the deal with this mobile keyboard?

Sogou's mobile keyboard app is the 4th most used app in China with over 443 million daily active users (Source: Q1 2019 Earnings report). It replaces the basic keyboard app on mobile phones and utilizes artificial intelligence to better predict user inputs. It also features speech to text capabilities with over 600 million daily voice requests. Up until recently, it was never monetized.

According to the same Caixin Global article regarding the $4.37 million fine, Sogou was using pop-ups on its keyboard to direct users to their own search engine, even while users were trying to input queries into competing services. I suspect Sogou stopped this practice while users were already on competing search engines, but continued to push users towards Sogou search everywhere else. Given that Sogou's own search engine is the default search provider built into the keyboard app, Sogou will continue to benefit from the app's growing popularity (daily active users up 23% YoY). While Sogou allows users to change the default search option, most users never do. Being the default search provider of a popular browser or platform can be extremely lucrative. Google paid Apple $9 billion in 2018 to remain Safari's default search engine and this figure is expected to be $12 billion in 2019 (Source).

Ok. So Why is Sogou Stock Near All Time Lows?

I suspect the recent sell off has more to do with headline fears about the ongoing China-U.S. trade war than anything fundamental. After all, nearly every Chinese tech stock has sold off in the last few months, but given Sogou's small float, it has been hit much harder (Tencent owns 38.4%, SOHU owns 33.2% and the CEO owns 5.3%, which leaves just 23.1% floating).

Opportunity

I find it interesting that Sogou's market share gains haven't been covered by analysts or the financial media. Sogou's guidance for the current quarter wasn't particularly upbeat either, so perhaps the company made the decision to push users to its search engine after it already issued guidance. At under $4/share, Sogou provides investors an asymmetrical risk reward opportunity. The company is profitable ($0.24 2019 EPS estimate), growing, and has ~$3 in net cash (See: Cashing in On Sogou's Cash Position by a fellow SA contributor). I figure my downside is near net cash at $3, but upside could be $12 or more in 2 years if the company can continue to gain market share from Baidu. The company's upcoming Q2 2019 report later this month should be a catalyst for the market to re-rate this stock.

While Sogou's search capabilities are inferior to Baidu's based on my own personal experience and that of everyone I spoke to in China, the product is constantly improving. Sogou also doesn't need to overtake Baidu to generate meaningful returns from here. My position in Sogou is a trade based on information arbitrage. I don't think the market has priced in the company's increased market share, but will do so after the Q2, 2019 earnings report later this month, which I predict will show a big beat in revenues and strong guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.