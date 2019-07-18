Sesen Bio: Upside From Potential Vicinium Approval

Today, we want to share our analysis of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) with you. The company's stock price has declined by more than 35% since mid-June after the release of secondary offering news. However, the company has a debt-free balance sheet with ~50% of its market cap in cash, and its lead drug has shown strong results. So, let's consider this promising biotech in-depth.

Company description

Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company headquartered in the Cambridge that concentrates on developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and went public in February 2014, selling 5M shares at $10 per share. Sesen Bio is led by Thomas Cannell who joined the company in 2016 from Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~$130M and trades around $1.2 per share.

Pipeline

Sesen is currently working on three clinical indications:

Source: Sesen's corporate presentation

Vicinium is a small, single protein strand that selectively targets cancer cells. The drug has been granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being reviewed in a number of indications.

Vicinium is currently being observed in a Phase III Vista trial in patients with (BCG) refractory high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In the trial, patients receive Vicinium twice weekly in weeks 1-6 and then once weekly in weeks 7-12. Per trial design, patients were separated into three cohorts by histology and time to recurrence after adequate BCG:

Source: Sesen's corporate presentation

Sesen released the latest Phase III data on May 2019, showing that it had succeeded in reaching the primary endpoint of a cohort 1's complete response rate (CRR) of 37%, 25%, and 18%, at 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months, respectively. In the study, Vicinium demonstrated a median duration of response (DOR) of 287 days for Cohort 1. Patients who confirmed Complete Response (CR) at 3, 6 and 9 months have the probability of maintaining CR at 12 months of 54%, 80%, and 94%, respectively. Additionally, 54% of CIS patients who experienced a complete response at 3 months remained disease-free for 12 months after starting treatment.

Source: Sesen's corporate presentation

As per FDA guidance, the goal of therapy in patients with BCG refractory high-grade NMIBC is to avoid cystectomy. In the VISTA trial, the average patient remains cystectomy-free for 854 days after treatment. Moreover, Vicinium responders are 15 times more likely to be cystectomy-free at 2.5 years.

Looking ahead, Sesen expects topline data to be released in the third quarter of 2019. The company indents for submitting BLA to the FDA for Vicinium to treat BCG refractory high-grade NMIBC in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In addition, Sesen has partnered with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on an NCI-funded Phase I study of Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) durvalumab in patients with high-risk NMIBC to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and biological correlates of Vicinium in combination with durvalumab. In our opinion, the synergy of Vicinium and durvalumab could potentially boost the effect of Sesen's drug and thus lead to improved clinical results. The study is currently enrolling patients and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Vicinium is also being observed in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). In a Phase II trial, the drug delivered promising results with 10 of 14 enrolled patients meeting the primary endpoint of a reduction in the bidirectional size of the principle targeted tumor.

The other pipeline candidate, VB6-845d, is currently on hold. It is a systemically administered Targeted Protein Therapeutic (TPT) that is being developed to treat multiple types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors. Pilot Phase I study showed a significant reduction in payload immunogenicity.

However, in its Q1 filing, the company stated the following:

We have deferred further development of Vicinium for the treatment of SCCHN and VB6-845d in order to focus our efforts and our resources on our ongoing development of Vicinium for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. We are also exploring collaborations for Vicinium for the treatment of SCCHN and VB6-845d.

Finally, it is notable that patents for TPT-based drugs expire between 2018 and 2036.

Financials

Let's take a look at Sesen's most recent Q1 figures:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing (As of March 31, 2019)

As of March 31, Sesen had cash and cash equivalents of about $42.5M. Additionally, the company in June 2019 received a further $30M (before underwriting fees) from a public stock offering at $1.47 per share. In total, this brings Sesen's cash and cash equivalents position to around $70M, more than 50% of its current market capitalization. Additionally, Sesen is currently free of any outstanding debt.

Typically, for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Sesen is currently bringing in no revenues while spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing (As of March 31, 2019)

In the first three months of 2019, the Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased from $3.2M to $4.6M, thus representing a 43% increase. We normally view an R&D increase for the company with a late-stage asset on the pipeline, because the later stages of development require more funds. G&A expenses also increased significantly during the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, due primarily to commercial market research. In the Q1, Sesen spent around $8M in cash (net loss adjusted for non-cash items such as share-based compensation, D&A, gain from changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and the net increase in operating assets and liabilities). In 2017 and 2018, cash burn for the full year stood at $17.7M and $22.8M, respectively, and based on the first three months of 2019, we would estimate Sesen's cash burn for 2019 as a whole to be somewhere around $35M. Based on that, we would expect funds to be sufficient for at least 12 months. Management also expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund the company's operations into 2020 from the release date of the Q1 results.

If approval, we do not expect Sesen to commercialize Vicinium before 2020, if not 2021, which leaves a funding gap which Sesen needs to address. It is highly likely that the company will need to go back to the capital markets for funding. However, we think another option would be a licensing agreement with other biotech: Sesen retains worldwide commercial rights to its entire pipeline, which allows for the opportunity to trade its marketing rights for milestone payments, avoiding dilution for shareholders.

Assessing the opportunity

In the following table, we have summarized the data in regards to the patient population, pricing, and revenue expectations per year:

Source: Personal research

To calculate our Risk-Adjusted expected revenue, we assume the following:

In its Corporate Presentation, the company estimates the Vicinium treatable population at about 24,000. So, we will use those figures for the patient population.

Market share: Despite the fact there are only three approved treatments for high-risk NMIBC in the last 100 years, we prefer to be conservative, which is why we assume a market share of 16% for Vicinium.

Despite the fact there are only three approved treatments for high-risk NMIBC in the last 100 years, we prefer to be conservative, which is why we assume a market share of 16% for Vicinium. Pricing: We assume Vicinium to be priced similar to Valstar ($37,000).

We assume Vicinium to be priced similar to Valstar ($37,000). Probability: Let's assume that Vicinium has a 75% chance to get FDA approval.

Under these assumptions, we estimate Risk-Adjusted "peak" revenue to stand at ~$106M, with potential upside through larger market penetration of Vicinium. What is more, given the general high cost of bladder cancer treatments ($160-180K), we would not be surprised if a higher price could be charged by Sesen.

Valuation

In our view, the current market capitalization of about $130M and its current Price/Book Value (net asset value) of 2.48 tells us the stock is undervalued.

As seen above, our calculations suggest revenues might stand at ~$106M. According to the NYU-Stern data, mean market cap/sales ratio for biotech companies is 6.46. Assuming a 6 market cap/sales multiple implies that the market cap potential Sesen Bio might stand at around $640M or 5 times the current valuation, once Vicinium has been approved.

Simply Wall St also confirms the stock is undervalued. Sesen has a future cash flow of $18.01 compared to the $1.29 closing price.

Source: SimplyWasllSt

Finally, the stock is trading at P/B ratio of 2.48 and looks undervalued versus its sector's median P/B of 3.61. Sesen's P/B has been as high as 15.52 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 2.58.

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with SESN. The stock made a substantial move after the update of Vicinium data, but the company's secondary offering news yanked it back down. Currently, the stock has held firm at technical support around the price of $1.20. However, if the stock can hold above the $1.20 level and rise towards the 200-day moving average, we expect the stock to attract traders and investors who were waiting for a resurgence before pressing the "Buy" button.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options analysis

Looking at the November 15, 2019 options, we see a bid/ask for the $1.00 CALL option of $0.20/$0.45, and a bid/ask for the $1.00 PUT option of $0.20/$0.45. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous SESN closing price of $1.20. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

0.325 (1.00 Put) + 0.325 (1.00 Call) = 0.65/1.20 = 54.2%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~50% by the November expirations from the $1.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $0.55 to $1.85 by the expiration date.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology firm is associated with many risks, including significant amounts of cash required for R&D in the absence of revenues, risks around drug development, and competition from other firms in the biotechnology industry. We think the main risk for Sesen Bio arises from the prospects of Vicinium: The value of the company as a whole highly depends on the success of its drug. As outlined above in our assumptions, we assigned a 25% probability of failure for Vicinium. Even if Vicinium will be approved, the drug might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unexpected variables. If its lead drug fails to realize its growth prospects, Sesen's stock might fall substantially. However, in regards to the downside, the company has ~$70M of cash on the balance sheet, equivalent to $0.70 per share, with a burn rate of approx. $0.08 per quarter. We would not find it unlikely for the stock to decline below these levels. Additionally, NMIBC is a competitive space and several companies like Eli Lilly and Company (ELLY), Altor Bioscience Corporation, Merck (MRK), FKD Therapies Oy, and Aadi, LLC (ABI) are developing competing therapies.

In addition, there is an inherent multiple risk as Biotech stocks move of favor in the market. In our case, SESN has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) moderately over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.32. Investors should also consider that even with positive results, the stock might not see the upside movement. Also, our assumption in the valuation paragraph may not be achieved. Finally, the company is well-funded for now, but in the absence of revenues, Sesen would likely be dependent on a funding raise or licensing agreements to maintain its operations, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders' equity.

Recommendation

We believe SESN at these levels of $1.2 per share is a "Buy". According to TipRanks, SESN is a "Moderate buy" with an average Price Target (PT) of $3.00, representing a 150% upside. However, investors should be careful when entering into the stock at current levels and use limit orders to avoid negative surprises in a stock like Sesen with large bid-ask spread.

