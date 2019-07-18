The Fed Is A Wonderful Distraction, And The Data Never Lies

Since I have been investing, I have never seen more of a disconnect between data and the market. The Fed has created a unique environment where investors are not ignorant but naive due to the unavoidable distraction of several potential rate cuts between now and the end of Q1 2020. Why the Fed is really cutting rates would be its own article, but unless you have some damn good truth serum (or everclear) you'll never truly know. Nevertheless, economic indicators and recent trends indicate that there is a high probability of an earnings forecast recession/correction.

Before getting to the data, global trade is a chief concern. The trade war with China has caused significant corrections in all major indices already - yet is not priced in correctly. You would think that with the massive correction seen in May, investors would take the war more seriously. What is worse is that nothing was resolved in the Group of Twenty meeting in June. Absolutely nothing. Trump said that China agreed to XYZ while China said the same. Has anything come out of those so-called agreements? In short: No.

Huawei is banned in the U.S. for good reason. There is bipartisan support for the ban, and Trump's solid stance on the company because multiple entities have researched stark conflicts of interest and shady behavior between the Central government and this "private company." Wherever you stand on Huawei, however, is irrelevant to the dispute everyone in America can agree with: China's loose policies lead to companies stealing wide-ranging intellectual property. The stage of growth China is in makes it the most opportune time to intervene. While moving towards more tech-driven, service-orientated economy, China heavily relies on frictionless trade and unfair business practices to get an upper-hand.

The deficit is just scratching the surface compared to these differences: which highlight deep, cultural divides that are going to be very difficult to merge. Perhaps that's why Trump himself came out earlier this week to mention that exact problem. A policy we see as fair could be the opposite in their country, a difference engrained since birth and near impossible to change. Complete fairness, for this reason alone, will probably not occur without a confrontation or years and years of gradual change.

Bonds

First thing is the bond market. This has been making headlines lately and near impossible to exclude.

I remember when the yields first crossed, briefly, late last year. Investors were clearly shaken by the event, yet they have been crossed and marginally dividing for roughly the past eight months and it's old news now? To be fair, bond markets have been wrong before, but not in the past 20 years (that's a pretty long time in my opinion).

The most startling aspect is the specific micro-trends leading up to today seem identical to the financial crisis. Short-term borrowing has become so risky that the lower demand is weighing on the price, which is causing yields to rise (it's somewhat counter-intuitive, so I just explained it for those who do not know). Furthermore, the 3 months have been near dormant from 2009-2016 which is partly due to the Fed increasing rates late cycle, yet the slope is much steeper than the increase in treasuries: very similar to the 2008 run-up.

There are some possible explanations for why this may be a different story. First, last time I checked, we are approaching $14 trillion in negative-yielding debt (which is climbing at an alarming pace) globally. This is enough to prompt some heavy foreign direct investment as investors see both a higher yield and nil risk compared to their country. Although, one would suspect short-term borrowing to also increase, if it were for this reason specifically.

Second, the notion of pre-emptive monetary easing and accommodations from around the globe are enough to scare investors into fixed income alternatives. U.S. Futures relative to Fed funds rates have indicated a 100% probability of a 25 basis point cut in July for some time now, with a portion of futures betting on a 50 basis point cut as seen below.

CME Group has been tracking the probabilities for some time now and it's cited in multiple publications. The 67.2% cut should be read as 100% because they apply 100% probability to some sort of easing, which would imply a decrease to at least the 200-225 bp rate.

These assumptions are reiterated via language used by Powell & friends. Across the pond, the next leader of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has adopted a dovish tone as well - admittedly, supportive of more quantitative easing and negative interest rates to stimulate growth. China has also adopted aggressive domestic growth plans, but its GDP just hit a more-than-20-year low last quarter.

Government spending has become useless as China grapples with multiple fronts [i.e. the trade war, switching to primarily services, and finally curtailing some of its debt]. Whatever the reason, global financial dovishness may have a quantitative effect on the current yields within the U.S. (although I doubt these are the prevailing reasons). Furthermore, China's data should be taken in cautiously as centrally-commanded economies have a long history of "skewing" truths.

Unemployment

This may be surprising, but unemployment is a very ambiguous and misleading figure. Trump himself judged former politicians who touted the statistic while he ran for President. Yes, the unemployment level is lower than it has been for many decades they are saying. However, the labor force participation rate is hinting at an alternate reality:

With a population of over 300 million, a 1% increase in participation would add over 3 million new able-bodies to the market. The incredible impact is evident in the unemployment rate's reactions to fluctuations in the participation rate; especially considering the YTD trend above (keep the different scales in mind). When more Americans incur financial hardships, they will shift to participating as human nature has dictated. There's only so long that parents will house their disappointing millennial children before giving them Das Boot.

DEBT

The Congressional Budget Office is flashing warnings in their recent report, especially in their dire forecast:

By the end of this year, federal debt held by the public is projected to equal 78 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) - its highest level since shortly after World War II. If current laws generally remained unchanged, growing budget deficits would boost federal debt drastically over the next 30 years, the Congressional Budget Office projects. Debt would reach 92 percent of GDP by the end of the next decade and 144 percent by 2049 (see Table 1-1). That level of debt would be the highest in the nation's history by far, and it would be on track to increase even more.

The most surprising thing about this report is that the U.S. has not just kept increasing its proportional amount of debt to GDP following the financial crisis, but it has actually increased it exponentially. Judging from my personal borrowing, this is not good. Especially now, considering the fact that the Fed is on track to ease rates at least once this year, literally creating more debt to the unsustainable model above. Also, the U.S. is still one of the best-rated credit facilities on the planet.

The second most surprising thing is that we have not seen debt proportions at this level since WWII. Therefore, the only comparable debt issuance to today was during the most gruesome and costly war the world has ever seen. Keep in mind, this data point is proportionate to GDP, hence this graph is an accurate representation & comparison.

The European Union is struggling much more in the debt realm. Countries like Germany, Italy, and France all have negative yielding bonds - long-term bonds. The possible consequences of these irresponsible policies are far-reaching and not understood. Yet, the new ECB chief is notoriously dovish and most probably going to extend money-losing debt investments. These are not irresponsible companies, these are sovereign nations: I thought I had to say that because this unfolding situation is not getting the coverage it deserves.

Inflation

All the buzz is on the Fed and their most crucial statistic: inflation. News headlines and irrational hope may have also fogged the perception of this statistic.

Inflation has been rising, according to data released Thursday and Friday. According to Trading Economics, the inflation rate did come in under expectations. However, the core producer price index (PPI) rose 2.3% YOY, beating estimates. Not surprisingly, the core PPI, MOM, was even greater, coming in at .3%, beating expectations by 50%.

This is very important because the core rate doesn't include volatile metrics such as energy prices and food. The result is a more stringent calculation to base current inflation. However, the Fed's cut is unchanged per press releases.

With interest rates as low as they are, globally, low-inflation is more of an indicator that economies are already squeezed dry. Investors should be wary of the simple fact that you cannot squeeze lemonade out of a rock, no matter how many tools you have at your disposal.

Buybacks

Buybacks can be a beautiful thing for maturing companies who would rather increase their payout ratio or better compensate employees. However, when buybacks get out of hand, the aggregate could rip the proverbial carpet from underneath the market.

The dark-side of buybacks is they artificially inflate earnings because they are essentially decreasing the number of shares in lieu of paying more dividends. Therefore, earnings per share inevitably increase as a result. With multiples as high as they are now, (I'll get to that later) undervalued stocks are not a reasonable excuse for executives' decisions. A more sensical explanation is the cost-benefit analysis of alternative capital expenditures is lower than buybacks: meaning that the most logical decision for business leaders is to buy back pieces of their company instead of investing in future endeavors.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices:

[total] 2018 buybacks set record $806.4 billion, up 55.3% year-over-year, and up 36.9% from the record $589.1 billion set in 2007."

The research confirms 4 consecutive quarterly record-beats, making it the longest streak in 20 years. I don't think I need to remind what happened the year after 2008, but the correlation is eerie.

Although, one data point, buybacks have dropped last quarter, albeit by a low amount. The Wall Street Journal covered the story as buybacks may have reached a peak, or, more likely, current valuations are not sustainable (executives are more wary of taking a loss by buying their own shares).

GDP

From first glance, the U.S.'s gross domestic product seems to be chugging along. However, underlying themes within the data show another story. Additionally, Mexico and China, the U.S.'s largest trading partners, are also experiencing major setbacks. By now, you probably know China just hit a twenty-something year low, but did you know Mexico is currently in contraction territory?

The United States and Mexico have been correlating, for the most part, since the turn of the century. Although, there are some differences, most notably from about 2003 to 2006. Coincidentally, the Iraq war began early 2003; as the U.S. relied heavily on domestic companies to produce weapons, armament, and ammunition, it's safe to say this caused the divergence in trends. Yet, even during these unusual & nonrecurring events, the countries still somewhat correlated: the only different time is now, which means Mexico must miraculously turn-around its economy or the U.S. will pump the brakes (or we'll break a more-than two-decade-long trend). Seeing as how the GDP beat last quarter was due to significant increases in international business apprehension, a drop this quarter would be most likely.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

According to the BEA, "personal consumption expenditures", Q1 2019 (second row, furthest column to the right), show the slowest growth since at least 2015. The driver of stronger-than-expected numbers, less government spending, is clearly derived from "gross private domestic investment." Specifically, intellectual property products have rocketed to 12% QoQ. The break-down of talks between supreme leaders Trump and Xi are most likely the case for the increase in domestic investment, especially IP-protecting investments.

On the flip-side, there is an alarming decrease in the goods and services statistics that should be of most concern. Services have declined more than 58% QoQ while goods produced dropped 73%. The first quarter is usually a stark contrast from the holiday-dominating Q4 but is relatively lower to recent years; overall personal-consumption expenditures have also been much lower in the past two years.

Also stemming from the protracted trade war, government spending is at a three-year high; which is not only bad based on their now limited stimulus options (after accruing more debt than usual) but also because it shows fear/weakness from within. For instance, Trump recently announced stimulus specifically towards farmers affected by trade disputes while subsidizing companies like Boeing for a long time now.

The largest issue is the government is already using its valuable tools meant to stoke the economy in dark times. Like prematurely cutting rates, the U.S. is just that much more vulnerable to a significant change in the global economic condition which is already deteriorating significantly. Relative to preceding decades, the spending has been increasing an alarming amount.

As seen in the graph above, government spending to GDP has increased greatly to stimulate the economy since the financial crisis of 2008. On a side note, we are currently near the same spending proportions as during WWII (make sure you didn't miss the first comparison to WWII economic proportions). We had a valid excuse then, but it's pretty difficult to justify this much spending, especially considering the massive increases in gross domestic product since.

More apparent, spending itself has increased tremendously from around the start of 2018 as seen above (relative to the benign changes before). Spending may boost the economy, but debt is debt. The premature stimulus puts the U.S. at a significant risk level as monetary easing/fiscal policy will become too volatile and less effective when the U.S. really needs it.

This message is reciprocated by Steven Mnuchin (Treasury Secretary) who has told Congress that the U.S. is in danger of breaching the debt ceiling a month faster than projected, putting the Government at risk of defaulting. According to Bloomberg:

Based on updated projections, there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes," Mnuchin said in a letter to Pelosi on Friday. "As such, I request that Congress increase the debt ceiling before Congress leaves for summer recess."

If we are already increasing debt levels to hit current obligations, the government really only has two options if economic conditions worsen: First is increase spending until debt becomes an encumbrance, and second, apply as much stimulus as possible without breaching the limit again. The latter is near impossible as the government's inability to reach essential obligations is already cited as Mnuchin's chief concern.

Trading Concerns

There has been a lot of buzz lately on the current state of the economy - but more importantly: equity markets' disconnect with the current economic environment. Several well-established banks such as BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have been cutting their outlooks. The former completely changed its vibe by stating on their website:

the key change in our outlook is that we now see trade and geopolitical frictions as the principal driver of the global economy and markets. This leads us to downgrade our growth outlook further and take a modestly more defensive investing stance."

While the latter downgraded global equities, stating (Yahoo Finance):

The most straightforward reason for this shift is simple - we project poor returns," wrote Morgan Stanley chief cross-asset strategist Andrew Sheets in a note to clients on Sunday. "Over the next 12 months, there is now just 1% average upside to Morgan Stanley's price targets for the S&P 500 (^GSPC), MSCI Europe, MSCI EM and Topix Japan."

More have followed, but with almost seven trillion under management, BlackRock's change in stance is by far the worse news for markets. Their reasoning is pretty clear as well, they see massive downside risk from the trade war, global slowing and debt levels among other reasons. I do not know any investor who would sanely, and soberly put money into anything with so much downside risk with 1% upside.

The most startling thing to me though is the volume, while consecutively beating records on the three major U.S. indices: the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq. What I personally see is a few bulls with their heads lobbed off swinging for the fences. Using data from YCharts, volume in the last two weeks of trading has averaged 47,474,944 compared to average yearly volume of 84,324,747; representing a 44% divergence from the norm.

Data by YCharts

Yet, the melt-up continues on, tacking on almost 20% YTD. Even more concerning is that prices have inflated almost to the trajectory they were at before trade negotiations broke down in May - showing the risks associated with trade are not being fully respected, regardless of a rate-cut or not. Furthermore, the global outlook has taken a turn for the worst in recent months, but investors are high off the Fed at the moment and could apparently care less. Yes, a 25 basis point cut would encourage more borrowing, but it will not boost business confidence, productivity, or liquidity. The long-term effects are actually rather gloomy.

Moving forward, the SPX's aggregate forward P/E surpassed its 52-week high:

Retrieved from: S&P Capital IQ

Current valuations surpass all levels the year prior. Looking at last fall, a breakdown in trade tensions and a planned rate-hike were all it took for aggregate multiples to fall by 3x in less than three months. Lofty valuations make sense in a high-growth, unimpeded outlook, but not for the current situation we are in. A certain level of caution is the minimal reasonable reaction to these data. FactSet has also studied this phenomenon, stating the forward P/E ratios are at a 10-year high. This would mean that the aggregate valuations of the S&P 500 index are the highest they have ever been during the longest expansion in U.S. history - scared yet?

Automation

As I am entering my senior year of my bachelors, the one interesting thing I have noticed talking with bankers is the tremendous shift from actively managed funds to passively managed. The premise makes sense: it's a low-cost alternative to boost returns. However, as more banks/brokers adopt the new technology, price stability is sure to marginally decrease. This has without a doubt contributed to the inflation of equities on lower volume as ETFs and computer algorithms continue doing their job: because they are relatively unchanged to humans in unprecedented environments. A recent headline from Forbes sums up this theory perfectly:

Take a look at this report showing that nine of the top 10 performing funds this year through June 30, 2019, were actively managed. In fact, according to Morningstar, 49% of large-cap active managers beat the S&P 500 through June.

In an ever-changing environment, human intuition is still king. I understand that human investors will eventually be phased out like paper-money, but at the moment people react most efficiently. Long histories with trading and properly identifying risks are outperforming, yet capital outflows continue with regards to actively managed funds.

The Drop: Earnings Guidance

I also learned early on that actual EPS is usually dwarfed by management's guidance, especially negative guidance. That's why warnings from BlackRock and Morgan Stanley should be taken more seriously by the average investor. Additionally, the concoction of bad indicators/trends mentioned above is enough to spark at least a correction, albeit with the right catalyst: enter earnings.

The S&P 500 and other indices might put the economy into an earnings recession. In a report published the twelfth, FactSet projects S&P 500 earnings to decline by 3%. The research firm highlights it would be the second (QoQ) earnings decline in a row: tying the trend of 2016 (I don't think I need to explain what happened there). Consecutive earnings growth declines have been enough in the past to ignite fear and cause a massive sell-off.

FactSet analyzed earnings further to show their previous estimate in March was predicting a half-percent decline compared to the most recent July estimate of a 3% decline. The small stimulus from the Fed will not offset this stark decline in the fundamental reason why people invest in companies in the first place. Their reasoning stems from the wide-ranging earnings revisions from major companies in the S&P.

The only difference now is the trends mentioned before, the Fed and irrationality (stupidity). China is struggling, the EU is further burying themselves in debt, the two largest economies are going head-to-head, U.S. data is turning sour yet all the attention is on the Fed. This leads me to believe that the Fed is stoking baseless hope in a doomed economy, at least in the short term. Regardless of the actual drop that will occur, the very minimal upside risk should be enough for most investors to run for the hills.

Disclaimer: I have been wrong before, and I am a 25-year old college student, so please do not infer this article as investing advice; rather, heed the warning and please take profits sooner rather than later if you agree with my opinion! Good luck!

