AT&T: Ignore The Noise
About: AT&T Inc. (T)
by: Business Quant
Summary
There are many kinds of bearish narratives being peddled of late but market participants aren't buying them.
Short interest data shows that traders and speculators aren't actively shorting AT&T.
Investors and readers, too, should ignore the noise and focus on the company's long-term growth trajectory.
Its 5G-related efforts could meaningfully drive the overall company's growth going forward.
AT&T (T) has been surrounded by mixed market sentiment of late while its shares continue to breach its 52-week highs. Many believe that its rally is over extended and a correction in its