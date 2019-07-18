Bet Alongside The CEO With This Re-Emerged Company

The stock is currently trading at a 30% discount to net current assets, which provides a margin of safety.

Rubicon Technology (RBCN) has been in liquidation since early 2018. As of the most recent quarterly report, it is trading at approximately a 30 percent discount to net current assets (current share price is around $8.40). It has almost no operations anymore and operates around cash flow neutral at the moment. It has been trying to sell the last assets and operations it had as it was in liquidation.

On May 23rd, the company announced that instead of liquidating, it bought equipment and licenses to distribute certain pharmaceutical products. The share price has barely reacted, probably because financial details of this transaction are yet to be announced.

I think however, there are a number of reasons why there is a high chance the share price is currently undervalued. With a clear catalyst now in place to unlock the value, I think this presents an opportunity to buy Rubicon as a short term special situation investment or trade.

The reasons why I think there is high chance the stock is undervalued are as follows.

1. The CEO is highly incentivized to increase the share price of the company. The latest proxy statement shows 45k restricted stock units outstanding for the CEO. 15k each at a stock price of $11, $12.5 and $14.

2. The discount to net current assets creates a margin of safety for the price paid for the operations. Meaning that even if the price paid is on the high end, the company could still very well be undervalued because of the original discount to net cash.

3. Buying the assets was not part of Rubicon's strategic plan, after all the company was in liquidation. This increases the likelihood that a good deal is made, as I can imagine only a very good opportunity would give enough motivation to completely change the strategic direction of the company, as just happened. In the words of the CEO from the press release: "Although this type of transaction was not exactly what Rubicon was looking for, the low risk and high rewards of this investment are compelling".

4. The CEO recently bought 10k shares in the open market at around $8, after the announcement was made. Options as part of an executive compensation are already good for shareholder alignment, but this is an outright purchase. This suggests that the CEO really thinks the stock is undervalued.

5. The company has significant Net Operating Losses ("NOL"). The lastest 10-Q shows an accumulated deficit of $329 million, compared to a market cap of $23 million. These NOLs can partly be used to offset tax payments on profit in the future. By the way this accumulated deficit is not created under the current CEO. The current CEO was hired after the company decided to liquidate.

Of course you might want to wait until the details of the transaction become more clear. The idea here is however, to buy now and wait for further financial details of the transaction, which should become available soon. Liquidity in the stock is low, so a more favorable outlook and clear direction of the company going forward could result in a sudden significant increase in share price. At the very least I think the downside is a lot lower compared to the potential upside, which creates a nice opportunity for a short term trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.