The Pharma Scoop: Vanda Meets Endpoints, Aratana To Be Acquired, Einhorn Invests In NeuBase

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) announced results from a proof-of-concept study called "Motion Sifnos" for treating motion sickness with tradipitant. In the randomized, double blind, Phase 2 study held in the Pacific Ocean, with 126 participants having prior history of motion sickness, a significantly higher percentage of participants experienced vomiting in the placebo arm as compared to the tradipitant arm, 39.7% versus 17.5% respectively, a p-value of 0.0039. The Motion Sickness Severity Scale ('MSSS) worst score endpoint also favored tradipitant, but the difference did not reach statistical significance, 3.75 versus 3.4 for placebo, a p-value of 0.293. The MSSS is a 7-point scale ranging from 0 "no symptoms" to 6 "vomiting".

In an exploratory analysis, tradipitant showed statistically significant difference versus the placebo in "rough sea" conditions. 72.2% (n=13/18) of the control group experienced vomiting, while only 15.8% (n=3/19) of the tradipitant treated population displayed vomiting syndromes. Primary endpoint on percentage of participants vomiting was achieved with a p-value of 0.0009. The MSSS worst score endpoint was also achieved with a p-value of 0.0235, on a higher score of 4.57 in the control group compared to a score of 3.19 in the tradipitant group. There was no statistically significant difference in "calm sea" conditions, which was to be expected from a medicine that works in rough sea enabled motion sickness.

Encouraged by the results, Vanda intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in motion sickness and plans to file for marketing authorization in 2020.

Tradipitant is a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor ('NK-1R) antagonist that was licensed by Vanda from Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in April 2012. NK-1R antagonists "have been evaluated in a number of indications including chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, post-operative nausea and vomiting, alcohol dependence, anxiety, depression, gastroparesis, and chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and prurigo nodularis."

Eli Lilly "owns an NCE patent as well as patent applications directed to polymorphic forms of, and methods of making tradipitant. This patent protection was sought in the U.S. and in other countries worldwide." These patents and patent applications have been licensed to Vanda. "The NCE patent covering tradipitant expires in 2023, except in the U.S., where it expires normally in 2024, subject to any extension that may be received under Hatch-Waxman." Vanda has filed additional patent applications based on discoveries made during recent studies with tradipitant.

"It is reported that approximately 30% of the general population suffers from Motion Sickness under ordinary travel conditions that include sea, air, and land travel." According to data from IQVIA, "approximately two to three million doses of Dramamine, a common motion sickness remedy, are purchased monthly in the US. Dramamine treated patients represent only a fraction of the people treated monthly for motion sickness." The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, of the US Transportation Department, reports "10 billion trips per year in mass transit (buses and trains), with an additional 965 million passenger trips in domestic and international air travel."

The clinical development of tradipitant for the indication of motion sickness is in addition to the ongoing Phase 3 trials for the indications of atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis.

The stock closed at $13.44 on July 16, 2019, which is near its 52-week low of $13.00. One-year target estimate for the stock is $29.33, near its 52-week high of $33.44. The stock rose 3.57% in pre-market to $13.92. The company is well funded with cash balance of $299M and operating expenses of $171M at FY2018 end.

We recommended a buy for Vanda in December 2018. There we said:

Tradipitant is not going to be our sole reason to buy this slow and steady company. It's the whole deal - a set of existing products, a nice revenue stream ongoing, and a churning pipeline - that makes its appeal. Our focus on tradipitant just shows us that the company is able to continue growing its pipeline. At current sales figures, the company has a price to sales ratio of only around 7x, which is quite good for the sector. We feel that the market is currently discounting the company's pipeline in its entirety. Taking all these into consideration, we consider this a buy at these depressed prices."

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) shareholders voted for the company to be acquired by Elanco Animal Health (ELAN). "At the close of the stock-for-stock transaction, Aratana stockholders will receive 0.1481 share of Elanco common stock and one contingent value right (CVR) for each share of Aratana common stock. The CVR of $0.25 per Aratana share will be paid in cash if capromorelin achieves certain sales levels on or before the end of 2021." Aratana is an animal health company using advances in human health to provide better therapeutic options that veterinarians could apply for pet dogs and cats.

Elanco has been supporting Aratana since its beginning, investing indirectly in Aratana's early financing rounds. In 2016, Elanco gained "exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Galliprant, a first-of-its-kind canine NSAID osteoarthritis medicine." Elanco's portfolio includes two more products from Aratana - Entyce, "the only FDA-approved veterinary therapeutic to stimulate appetite in dogs," and Nocita, "a long-acting local anesthetic that provides up to 72 hours of post-operative pain relief following certain surgeries in dogs and cats." Elanco has broader on-the-ground presence in the U.S. and the potential to pursue international approvals, while Aratana has a solid pipeline of five product candidates in development for conditions ranging from atopic dermatitis and pain/inflammation to oncology.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) started trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NBSE from Monday, July 15, 2019, after completion of merger with the troubled micro-cap, Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP). NeuBase shareholders will have majority 80% stake in the combined company. NeuBase is still conducting preclinical studies relating to its modular antisense peptide nucleic acid (PNA) platform, PATrOL. PATrOL is "designed to improve gene silencing therapies by fusing the advantages of synthetic approaches with the precision of antisense technologies, which inhibit the production of disease-causing proteins." This merger will speed up NeuBase's development of rare genetic disease drugs. The company plans to file an IND for a drug for Huntington's disease in 2020 and one for myotonic dystrophy in 2021.

NBSE gained 4.3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, upon disclosure of Greenlight Capital's 9% beneficial holding in the new company. David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital had earlier agreed to purchase around 9% of NeuBase common stock in a private placement after the merger.

