Wells Fargo: Learn To Love The 15% Yield

The questions surrounding NII are ignoring the ability of the large bank to reduce the efficiency ratio by 260 basis points.

After Wells Fargo (WFC) beat Q2 EPS estimates by a wide margin the stock dropped 3% due to investors sweating the details surrounding a new CEO and guidance for next year. The smart investor should sit back and enjoy all of the yield support from the large capital returns.

Strong, Strong Quarter

The market continues to make far too much out of net interest income or what the industry calls NII and the related net interest margin or NIM. The financials are now able to better align costs with income. The NII or NIM might dip, but a company like Wells Fargo is able to lower costs to account for lower margins.

The market that focuses on NII should additionally focus on noninterest income and noninterest expense. If one reviewed all of these numbers as part of a bigger picture, Wells Fargo would've rallied on Q2 numbers that smashed estimates.

Noninterest income did include a $721 million benefit from selling Pick-a-Pay PCI loans, but Wells Fargo still generated solid numbers in a tough quarter of margin compression. NIM dipped to 2.82% from 2.91% in the prior quarter.

Not only did income actually rise, but the large financial was able to cuts costs by $533 million. Wells Fargo generated another big decrease in the efficiency ratio to only 62.3%. The rate was down 260 basis points from last Q2 as the large bank is spending less on operations per revenue generated.

On the earnings call, the interim CEO and CFO did warn that expenses might be at the higher end of forecasts due to investment in risk management and technology. The market didn't like the lack of guidance due to not having a full-time CEO, but these are the reasons to buy weakness as the bank remains well run with or without a CEO.

Ride The Capital Returns

The bullish investment thesis remains that Wells Fargo will survive and thrive a lower interest rate environment and reward shareholders via massive capital returns. In Q2 alone, the large bank spent $6.1 billion on capital returns which is a very large amount for a bank only worth $210 billion.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield is already at 15%. In essence, Wells Fargo is returning capital to shareholders equivalent to 15% of the market cap that will continue for the next year with CCAR plan approving over $32 billion for the next year.

For those questioning, the share buybacks are indeed leading to a substantial reduction in the outstanding share counts. For Q2, the period ending share count was down 9% to 4.42 billion shares.

The average share count used for the EPS calculation was 4.495 billion shares. Just based on the period ending share count, the EPS would've jumped to $1.32.

Wells Fargo has $23.1 billion approved to repurchase shares which will reduce the share count by another 508 million shares with the stock price at $45.50. Investors have no reason to complain about the weak price since the bank can scoop up so many shares while shareholders will get a nearly 4.5% dividend yield.

The dividend yield hasn't approached 4% since the financial crisis. Once the new quarterly dividend of $0.51 is paid in August and financial websites start updating yields, Wells Fargo will start getting a bid. Dividend hungry investors won't let this large yield pass.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo has plenty of issues including not having a new CEO. The stock is just too cheap as the company has substantial capital and significant cash flows to fund massive capital returns.

Investors need to start loving the 15% capital return and quit sweating the details that don't matter.

