What To Do After MACOM's Strong Rally

MACOM (MTSI) jumped by around 12% after getting an analyst upgrade. The rally effectively erases the drop that followed after the company issued a Q3 guidance cut. When MACOM reports results on August 6 after the market closes, investors should get more clarity on the company's prospects for the rest of the year.

MACOM cut its adjusted gross margin forecast by well over 10%. It also said losses will balloon to $0.41-0.45, up from a previous EPS loss estimate of $0.08 to $0.04. Shipment cancellations to Huawei are to blame: sales will be $10-109 million, down from a previous forecast of $120-124 million. In effect, the company may no longer count on the revenue from the Goertek and MACOM buildout, worth $134.6 million in total consideration.

Still, easing tensions between the U.S. and China gives MTSI shareholders some hope. Micron's (MU) stronger second-half 2019 outlook signals that Chinese customers are resuming chip orders. That could suggest that Goertek and MACOM will re-start Si RF power amplifiers shipments. Even if MACOM does not raise its guidance in light of the lower trade tensions, business activity in China is already picking up. Chances are good that orders will pick up again later this year.

MACOM's 20% Restructuring

The company cut 20% of its workforce, or 250 employees, and is closing seven production development facilities. This will cut costs by $50 million annually. Although R&D spending cuts are generally bad news, MACOM is making the right choice. It will stop investing in the design and development of optical modules used in Data Center applications. In the third quarter, the datacenter solutions business brought in only $7 million in GAAP revenue. Datacenter revenue was $24 million and 19% of total revenue, down from 44% last year.

Growth Opportunity for Investors

MACOM's L-PICs portfolio covers the 100G, 200G, and 400G analog and DSP approaches. Whichever lasers markets choose to adapt, the company will have the market needs covered. And as customers demand 200G transceivers later this year at costs below 100G, revenue levels may rebound.

Although Ericsson (ERIC) recently reported quarterly results that lagged due to 5G, MACOM said last quarter that it expects a global rollout later this year. STMicroelectronics (STM) will service 5G base stations through MACOM and its pending joint venture in China. Growth from the silicon amplifier space, which is a subset of 5G, will pick up the pace when customers start implementing their infrastructure investments. This will happen later this year.

Valuation

MACOM generated strong free cash flow in the second quarter and is positive for the year. In the upcoming third quarter, higher CapEx is slightly higher while working capital will improve. Limited visibility in China and high uncertainties in datacenters suggest that investors should model a short-term slowdown. If investors assume revenue stops dropping by FY 2021 in a 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit model, then the MTSI stock has limited upside. At a discount rate of 12-13%, the stock trades at a discount rate of just 3% (per model on finbox.io).

Similarly, based on the 8 analysts offering a price target, MACOM is already trading at around the $17.31 average target (per tipranks).

Your Takeaway

Traders made most of the easy money in MTSI stock in the last few days. A sustained uptrend will start when the company raises its outlook. Once datacenters begin to recover in the fourth quarter, markets will take notice of MACOM once again. But the more apparent positive catalyst is the telecom customers ordering components related to the 5G roll-out. In the next earnings report, investors will want to look for gross margins rebounding.

Just as Micron had delighted investors with a second-half rebound forecast, MACOM may do the same if it, too, sees the inventory build-up easing throughout the supply chain. The more conservative investor may want to wait until after the earnings report set for August 6 before committing to a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.